Sources: Cubs to sign free-agent reliever Shelby Miller to multi-year contract

Free-agent reliever Shelby Miller and the Chicago Cubs are nearing a multi-year guaranteed major-league deal, sources say. Miller, 35, is coming off a terrific season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he posted a 1.98 ERA in 37 appearances.

He was traded at the deadline to the Milwaukee Brewers and only threw in 11 games before tearing his ulnar collateral ligament and needing Tommy John surgery. He’s expected to miss most of this season.

Why the Cubs are betting on Shelby Miller’s 2027 impact

It’s a long-term play by the Cubs, and it’s a strong signing to bolster their bullpen in 2027 and beyond. In 13 major-league seasons, Miller has established himself as a high-end reliever, and recently posted seasons with a 1.71 ERA in 2023, a 4.53 ERA in 2024, and a 2.74 ERA in 2025 with the Diamondbacks and Brewers.

It’s the latest addition in what has been a busy offseason for the Cubs’ bullpen, with relievers Hunter Harvey, Phil Maton, Caleb Thielbar, Hoby Milner, Jacob Webb and now Miller signing this winter. The Cubs have also signed Alex Bregman to a five-year contract, traded for frontline starter Edward Cabrera, retained Shota Imanaga who accepted the qualifying offer, and also signed first baseman Tyler Austin.

But a big priority for the Cubs was addressing the bullpen. They had tremendous success last year by maximizing veteran players, especially Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz, and the work of Tyler Zombro and others in the Cubs’ pitching development was something that free agents and their representatives took note of this winter.

In 13 seasons, Miller has played with the Diamondbacks, Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants and also the Cubs. He’s posted a 4.04 ERA in 302 games (921.2 innings) with 789 strikeouts.