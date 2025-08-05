Speedway Classic had at least one positive twist for the Braves

Calling the 2025 Atlanta Braves a complete disappointment isn't a groundbreaking assessment. They haven't been able to dig themselves out of an early-year hole and are effectively playing for pride at this juncture of the MLB calendar. The team is killing time until late September, but at least the re-emergence of top prospect Hurston Waldrep gives fans a reason to stay engaged.

Waldrep tossed a gem in Atlanta's 4-2 series finale victory over the Cincinnati Reds in baseball's first-ever Speedway Classic. The right-hander turned a bleak bullpen game into a promising evening and looked quite comfortable in his season debut. Braves Country may be too blinded by defeat, but they may have found a silver lining and a long-term rotation piece.

Hurston Waldrep joining Braves' rotation is a bright spot in dark 2025 season

Of course, we shouldn't put too much stock into one outing, especially compared to Waldrep's brief big-league stint in 2024. But he was thrown into the fire under difficult circumstances and deserves immense credit for persevering. The 23-year-old was originally scheduled to take the mound in Triple-A, but ace Spencer Strider getting scratched gave him a chance to shine.

Not only did Waldrep step up on short notice, but he also entered the game with one out and runners on first and second base. He pitched Atlanta out of a first-inning jam and didn't allow any further damage than the one run lefty reliever Austin Cox allowed. From there, it was relatively smooth sailing for him and the Braves.

The Atlanta faithful got a glimpse of why Waldrep was the second-ranked in the club's 2024 farm system and is fourth this year. His well-chronicled command issues were still apparent, but he also showed the elite stuff that made him a first-round pick in 2023. With their postseason hopes shattered, a polarizing yet talented player gives supporters something to root for and someone to debate about.

Losing has been the theme of this season for the Braves; they can't catch a break. Stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Chris Sale and Strider are going down with injury. Atlanta is dropping contests and tumbling down the standings. Nothing has gone right, but perhaps Waldrep can be a beacon of light.

Waldrep in the rotation now