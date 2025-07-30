Steven Kwan rumors: Dodgers lurking, Phillies fading, dark horse emerges

The baseball world is still waiting on the first true blockbuster of trade deadline season, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from kicking into overdrive. It might take right up until 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, as both buyers and sellers use every possible minute to try and secure the best deal they can, but when rubber meets the road it's seeming more and more like some very big names will be changing teams.

One of the biggest of those names? Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, who seemed like he'd be staying put right up until his team's season got flipped upside down by Emmanuel Clase's gambling controversy. Now, it's seeming more and more like the Guardians might actually pull the trigger on a deal for a player who combines solid offense with Gold Glove defense and is under team control through 2027.

Who is in the running for Kwan's services? Who has the prospects (and the motivation) to get a deal done and meet Cleveland's lofty asking price? Here's all the latest on one of the best players available this summer.

Steven Kwan rumors: Could Dalton Rushing be Dodgers' ticket to a deal?

With Michael Conforto struggling at the plate and utility men Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim both battling injury at the moment, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been frequently connected with just about every available outfielder of late. So it should come as no surprise that, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the team is "one of many" in on Kwan.

Dodgers are one of many teams in on Guardians All-Star LF Steven Kwan. Dodgers could form a nice package starting with top catching prospect Dalton Rushing, who is blocked for years by MVP candidate Will Smith — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2025

It remains to be seen just how aggressive L.A. wants to get, or whether they're willing to send out the prospects it'll take to acquire a player of Kwan's caliber who's under team control through 2027. But he'd be an excellent fit in left field alongside Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez, and one thing's for sure: If the Dodgers decide they want to, they could put together an awfully competitive package.

Manager Dave Roberts recently tried to shoot down speculation regarding the team's top prospect, rookie catcher Dalton Rushing. But Rushing is blocked by Will Smith at the big-league level, and he could give Cleveland the chance to move on from the disappointing Bo Naylor. Even if Rushing is off the table, though, the Dodgers have a ton of young outfield talent from which to pull, plus pitchers the Guardians would be interested in.

Steven Kwan rumors: Philly might pivot elsewhere over fit concerns

Another team that everybody knows is looking for outfield help: the Philadelphia Phillies, who haven't gotten nearly what they hoped from the duo of Max Kepler and Nick Castellanos so far this season. But while Philly has been linked to everyone from Kwan to Luis Robert in recent days, they might not be willing to go above and beyond for the Guardians star.

The reason why is simple: Philly's lineup already skews pretty heavily left-handed, and they seem more likely to prioritize a righty who can offer an alternative to both Kepler and Brandon Marsh when a southpaw is on the mound. Robert would seem to fit that bill to a T; even during a rough last 18 months at the plate, he's still hit lefties pretty well. But even if the Chicago White Sox ask too much in return, options like Harrison Bader of the Minnesota Twins remain on the market. That may not be the answer Phillies fans are looking for, but Dave Dombrowski might be wise to save his really big swing for the bullpen.

Steven Kwan rumors: Blue Jays could swoop in

A team to keep an eye on here? The Toronto Blue Jays, who have dealt with a bit of a revolving door in the outfield thanks to injuries to Anthony Santander and Daulton Varsho. Addison Barger's breakout has certainly helped, but there could be a fit here, and Toronto would be particularly motivated to get a deal done given that GM Ross Atkins and shortstop Bo Bichette are both in the final years of their contracts with the club.

Granted, the Jays also have big pitching questions to answer, even after Tuesday's deal with the Baltimore Orioles for reliever Seranthony Dominguez. But ESPN's Buster Olney seems to believe that the smoke between Cleveland and Toronto is real, and he'd be a perfect addition to what is already one of baseball's peskiest lineups.