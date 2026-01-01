Tatsuya Imai's contract is an indictment of 29 other teams, especially the Cubs

The Houston Astros signed Tatsuya Imai to a three-year, $54 million deal with opt outs after each season. Imai comes with some significant risks, namely that he hasn't pitched in an MLB game before. That means something to MLB executives, as the jump from NPB to the major leagues doesn't usually go off without a hitch. Imai could be the exception.

Nonetheless, Imai could've been had for a bargain by most teams. $54 million is well within the budgets of most billionaires, let alone those who own a professional sports franchise. Letting Imai sign with the Astros on THAT deal should hurt, and could come back to haunt some fanbases more than others.

Which teams should regret not signing Tatsuya Imai the most?

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game One | Luke Hales/GettyImages

There is a long list of teams that should've signed Imai. He reportedly received plenty of offers, albeit at a lower AAV for more years. Imai didn't want to make that sacrifice, and instead got a three-year contract with complete player control. If he pitches well enough to test the market again next winter, he can! If he struggles, he has a safety net and some time to figure things out at this level.

Of all the team that should've signed Imai – and trust me, there were many – the two that stand out the most are the Yankees and Cubs.

New York Yankees

New York was consistently linked to Imai and, given his comments about wanting to defeat the Dodgers rather than join them, would've been a perfect fit in the Bronx. Unfortunately, Brian Cashman never really reciprocated that interest despite fan pleas. The Yankees rotation isn't bad by any means, but they're forced to rely on oft-injured starters in 2026 if they don't add some depth shortly.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs need starting pitching like you need your next meal. I can't make it any more clear. Justin Steele likely won't be ready to start on Opening Day. Shota Imanaga (luckily) accepted his qualifying offer. Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd are perfectly fine, assuming both stay around. However, this is also a team set to lose Kyle Tucker, a $400 million talent, in free agency. Their lineup will look a lot different in 2026, and as a result they'll have to pitch better. Despite the Cubs decent bullpen additions so far this winter, they haven't addressed the rotation. Adding Imai should've been an easy solution, especially on such an affordable deal.

With Tatsuya Imai off the board, who's the next starting pitcher to sign?

Imai coming off the board is helpful, and not just for the Astros. MLB free agency has been oh so slow this winter. We're a year ahead of a lockout, and while FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray insists that has nothing to do with the state of the market, I politely disagree. What we have noticed this offseason is a number of team which typically sit free agency out (or make limited moves) are more active than ever before. That could help matters.

With Imai no longer available, Framber Valdez could easily be the next starting pitcher to go. He also happens to be a former Astros ace, meaning a potential reunion has (likely) been taken away. Valdez has been most connected to the New York Mets, which whiffed on Imai and have been linked to Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta via trade.

Unfortunately for the Mets or any team that signs Valdez, he will not come as cheap as Imai. Spotrac projects Valdez to receive an AAV of over $33 million.