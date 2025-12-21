Where Tatsuya Imai and Kazuma Okamoto will land with Murakami off the board

The Chicago White Sox signed Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami to a two-year deal on Sunday morning. Murakami reportedly had several suitors, but on long-term, low-AAV deals. Murakami opted to bet on himself, as his deal will expire when he's 28 years old. If he transitions well to MLB, he should be able to land a much larger deal than the one he just signed on the south side in 2028.

With Murakami off the board – and for a surprising deal – it's left most fans wondering what that means for starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai and infielder Kazuma Okamoto. Both players should sign in the coming weeks, but Munetaka's short-term deal could be a reflection of their markets as well.

Tatsuya Imai and Kazuma Okamoto contracts could be cheaper than expected

World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Imai should still have plenty of suitors, and won't be impacted much by the Murakami deal. The market for starting pitchers is far different than power-hitting infielders, especially those from a different league. Imai has a pitch profile similar to Luis Castillo, and relies heavily on his mid-90's fastball to set the table. His breaking stuff, headlined by a wicked slider and changeup, should keep hitters guessing just enough no matter where he's pitching.

Okamoto is a different story. Munetaka's contract is an indictment of NPB hitting. Not every overseas import can be Shohei Ohtani. Okamoto is 29 years old, so he doesn't offer as much upside as Ohtani once did at the plate. While he's showcased plenty of power – he has recorded 248 home runs for Yomiuri during his career in Nippon Professional Baseball – the reputation of the league he plays in is that just about any borderline major leaguer can succeed in that environment. The difference with Okamoto is that he's done so consistently, despite adjustments made by his competition. Okamoto has six straight seasons of 30-plus home runs. That means something, no matter where it occurs.

Tatsuya Imai's free-agent market: Why the Yankees should have an edge

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

The Yankees have yet to meet with Imai, but they really ought to. I'm going against the grain with my prediction. Sure, much of the fanbase doesn't necessarily believe the media narrative that New York ought to sign another frontline starting pitcher. Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon are just fine, plus Cam Schlitter is rapidly emerging as one of the best young pitchers in the AL.

But, Cole and Rodon won't be ready for the start of the regular season, and banking on injured pitchers is a rookie mistake. Brian Cashman's kept his job for how long now? Imai is far from a sure thing, but he's on the record saying how much he wants to beat the Dodgers, and should give the Yankees innings were they to sign him. Perhaps Murakami's price tag, while not directly correlated to Imai's, will get Cashman on the phone.

Prediction: If the Yankees are interested, they land Imai

Kazuma Okamoto free-agent market: Pirates should take a swing

Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates | Justin Berl/GettyImages

I don't know how Okamoto's skillset will transition to MLB, but the Pirates aren't in a position to choose between multiple options. The way I see it, Pittsburgh can either sign Okamoto to a favorable free-agent deal, or add Ryan O'Hearn. If Murakami's contract is any indication, Okamoto should come at a bargain, especially if he's willing to bet on himself.

The difference between Okamoto and Murakami is that the former is three years older. Okamoto might want a long-term deal on a low AAV that includes some opt-outs. Murakami, at just 26 and having proven himself a few times over in NPB, is a better bet to land a long-term contract the next time he reaches free agency.

Pittsburgh just traded for Brandon Lowe, who has 30-plus home run power, even in PNC Park. Should they sign Okamoto, the Pirates lineup will have gone from a travesty to league-average overnight. That alone is worth Ben Cherington making the call.