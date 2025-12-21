MLB Rumors: Blue Jays-Bregman surprise, Red Sox-Cardinals trade war, Pirates not done

MLB free agency has been a slow crawl this winter, but the holiday season could finally provide some gifts to baseball fans – including much-needed signings to heat up the hot stove. When Munetaka Murakami signed with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday morning, the expectation was that more moves should come quickly, and not so quietly.

That includes the likes of Alex Bregman, a Scott Boras client who's notorious for waiting for the right suitor (and most money) available. Meanwhile, a trade war is brewing between the Red Sox and Cardinals – but not for the reasons you think.

Pirates aren't done after trading for Brandon Lowe

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

The Pittsburgh Pirates have featured just two players in their lineup over the past 15 years who've hit over 30 home runs with the team. Brandon Lowe could be the third if he can replicate his success with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2026.

The Pirates acquired Lowe, along with outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed bullpen arm Mason Montgomery in a three-team trade with the Rays and Houston Astros. All they gave up was the promising but oft-injured starting pitcher Mike Burrows. This isn't a shot at Burrows, but he was a player Pittsburgh could afford to part with thanks to their surplus at starting pitcher. And the best part for Pirates fans is that Ben Cherington isn't done adding.

“We're looking forward to doing more,” Cherington said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I mean, we haven't hit Christmas yet and there's a lot more out there for us.”

As for what additions the Pirates will still make, much of that depends on ownership. Bob Nutting is notoriously cheap when it comes to his MLB player payroll. Pittsburgh's unlikely to add a bad like Bregman, Cody Bellinger on any other big-name free agents, but a slugger like Ryan O'Hearn would make a lot of sense for a lineup that – even with Lowe in tow – still lacks pop.

Stay tuned, Pirates fans.

Trade war is brewing between the Red Sox and Cardinals

Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox | Brian Fluharty/GettyImages

The Kansas City Royals are a giant question mark this winter. While ownership is expected to lower payroll – a reality that isn't lost upon a great fanbase looking to win with Bobby Witt Jr. in his prime – they could still add a hitter or two via trade, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Per Rosenthal, the likes of Jarren Duren and Brendan Donovan make a lot of sense for the Royals.

"Shedding payroll still might be necessary for the Royals to acquire one more hitter, ideally the Red Sox’s Jarren Duran or St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan, according to people familiar with their plans. The team remains open to moving moving left-hander Kris Bubic, who is projected to earn $6 million in arbitration. A trade of righty reliever John Schreiber ($3.8 million projection) or Bailey Falter ($3.3 million) also would create flexibility," Rosenthal wrote.

Duran has been floated in trade rumors since the deadline, as the Red Sox have an excess of outfield depth. Meanwhile, the Cardinals want to trade Donovan while his value is at its highest. Donovan made the NL All-Star team last year and is coming off one of his best seasons. Chaim Bloom is destined to sell any and all veterans of value to jumpstart the Cardinals rebuild.

Whether the Royals made sense as a trade suitor for either team will likely come down to asking price, and Bloom's previous connection to the Red Sox makes said negotiations all the more intriguing.

Blue Jays could pivot to Alex Bregman over Bo Bichette

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 3 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Bregman was initially floated as a backup plan for the Blue Jays should they lose out on Bo Bichette. The latter is a World Series hero and never has to pay for a beer north of the border again after he played second base in the Fall Classic and nearly gifted the Blue Jays their first title since the early-90's with a bombastic home run early in Game 7 against the Dodgers.

That being said, Bichette is younger than Bregman and offers many of the same qualities on the field. His asking price is likely to be higher as a result. Bregman would slide right in at third base for Toronto, allowing Ernie Clement to play second base. Toronto should be big spenders in the free-agent market this winter, and have already added starting pitcher Dylan Cease on a seven-year, $210 million deal.

"Team officials have been in recent contact with Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, according to sources briefed on the conversations. Ideally, the Jays want to add a left-handed hitter, but either the right-handed Bregman or Bichette would fit their defensive alignment better than Tucker or Cody Bellinger, both of whom bat left," Rosenthal wrote.

The Blue Jays are rightly exploring all of their options, as no team has been spurned more than them in free agency over the last few years. Ross Atkins is determined to land a high-caliber bat, no matter the cost. Bregman could be the answer.