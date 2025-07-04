The Cubs may have just silenced all the Michael Busch trade critics

No trade that the Chicago Cubs have made in recent memory has been discussed more than the deal that sent Michael Busch to the Windy City. The deal has had its share of critics since it was made, especially on the Cubs' side, but after another huge game from Busch, it's hard to criticize it anymore.

The ball was flying at Wrigley Field on Friday, and Busch took advantage of that, launching three home runs and recording four hits in a blowout win over the St. Louis Cardinals. This might've been the first three-home run game of Busch's career, but it was far from his first big game, especially this season.

Busch's phenomenal year should have Cubs fans forgetting all about what they wound up giving up to acquire him.

Michael Busch is emerging as a star for the Cubs

After his big game, Busch is slashing .288/.373/.546 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI in 82 appearances. He might not be hitting clean-up anymore due to Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakout season, but he's had an All-Star-caliber campaign for Chicago.

Busch entered the day tied with Freddie Freeman for 15th among qualified position players with a 145 WRC+. He was ahead of superstars like Byron Buxton, Rafael Devers, and Matt Olson in that metric, and that was before his three-home run barrage.

He's been overshadowed on his own team by Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, and he was overshadowed among National League first basemen thanks to Freeman and Pete Alonso, but Busch has been performing like a bonafide star. He's been nothing but tremendous for the Cubs.

Michael Busch deal looks like a win-win at least

I'm not going to sit here and say the Cubs acquired Busch for free. Zyhir Hope has emerged with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is now one of the best prospects in the majors. Jackson Ferris is an intriguing pitching prospect as well. The Dodgers did well, especially given they had no room for Busch on their active roster when the deal was made, but there's reason to believe the Cubs are winners as well.

Hope might be a superstar, and if he is, bravo to the Dodgers. Busch, though, is a star already. Trading prospects for big league talent can backfire at times, but more often than not, getting the more polished player ends up working out better. Hope is an exciting prospect, but he's a 20-year-old in High-A. A lot can go wrong. Busch is a 27-year-old putting up star-level numbers on a first-place team. He could easily make the All-Star team.

At this point, Cubs fans shouldn't be focusing one bit on what they gave to the Dodgers to acquire Busch. The Dodgers might end up benefiting, but the Cubs already are. Michael Busch is a star, and a key building block for the Cubs long-term.