The Guardians are finally ready to bust down the door in a wide-open American League

I don't blame you if your first instinct is to not take the Cleveland Guardians seriously, no matter what the standings might say. After all, winning regular-season games hasn't been the problem for an organization that's suffered just two losing seasons since 2013. Sure, the Guards are plucky, and they always find ways to punch above their financial weight ... until the lights get bright, and it turns out you do actually need top-end talent to win the games that matter.

But at the risk of Charlie Brown thinking surely this time that football won't move: Guys, I think it might be time to actually buy into what Cleveland is selling right now. A 9-4 win in St. Louis on Monday night ran their record to 10-7, not just tops in the AL Central but tops in the entire American League right now, and it's not just beating up on a punchless division: The Guards have split four on the road against the Mariners and taken two of three against both the Dodgers and Cubs, too.

The outline is the same. Cleveland is still getting it done largely with pitching and hitting, and there remain long-term questions about the lineup. Still, in a 2026 season in which seemingly everybody outside of Los Angeles is having a hard time getting its act together, these Guardians might be the most bankable thing going.

American League standings are pure chaos — which means opportunity

Seriously: I know it's early, but even after just three weeks, it's hard to remember standings ever being as bunched up as they are in the Junior Circuit right now. Eleven of 15 teams are currently between seven and nine wins, and no one's got fewer than six.

AL East

Team Record Baltimore Orioles 9-7 New York Yankees 9-7 Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Toronto Blue Jays 6-9 Boston Red Sox 6-10

AL Central

Team Record Cleveland Guardians 10-7 Minnesota Twins 10-7 Detroit Tigers 7-9 Kansas City Royals 7-9 Chicago White Sox 6-10

AL West

Team Record Texas Rangers 9-7 Athletics 8-8 Los Angeles Angels 8-9 Seattle Mariners 8-9 Houston Astros 6-11

Look at the landscape, and it's hard to find a preseason contender you feel all that good about right now. The Yankees lost five in a row to close the week and are down to a hope and a prayer in the bullpen. The Blue Jays and Astros have been decimated by injuries, while just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the Red Sox. Even the Mariners are 8-9 amid familiar questions about the viability of their offense.

Everywhere you look, there are glaring flaws, and no one has shown the ability to rip off six or seven wins in a row to truly separate themselves. Maybe that will change moving forward — the weather is just starting to warm up, after all — but right now, it doesn't feel like an exaggeration to say that there might not be a more reliable formula in the AL than the one Cleveland's got going.

Guards Ball is still going strong

Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners | Cleveland Guardians/GettyImages

Of course, we can't talk about the Guardians without talking about pitching and defense. This team has been a pitching factory for years now, and sure enough, there's more coming through the pipeline: The homegrown trio of Gavin Williams, Joey Cantillo and Parker Messick have been sensational in the early going, and it's hard not to think it's sustainable when you look under the hood (and when you consider Cleveland's track record in this department).

The Guards are currently ninth in starter ERA, and that's without getting much of anything from Tanner Bibee just yet. If Bibee can get back to looking like the guy he was a couple of years ago, Cleveland will have a rotation that can rival anybody in the AL. And while the bullpen has struggled early, I'm not too worried just yet: Hunter Gaddis just came off the IL on Monday, and star closer Cade Smith is just rounding into form. There are arms for days here, and with yet another elite defense behind them — surprise surprise, the Guards are top-five right now in Statcast's Outs Above Average — this team will once again prevent runs in a way that keeps them in darn near every game.

That's not necessarily new, though; again, Cleveland has been preventing runs well for years now, and if that were all it took, they'd have a lot more hardware in the case. The question, as it always is, is whether they'll be able to score enough runs. And that's where this year might finally be different from all the rest.

Cleveland's offense might finally be good enough

Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

The numbers aren't anything special. Cleveland is currently 13th in wRC+, and Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez are the only regulars with an OPS above .715. But again: Just being slightly above average is a dramatic upgrade from where this lineup has lived in the past, and is the formula to win a whole lot of games given how well they pitch and play defense.

And the arrow is pointing up. DeLauter, as long as he stays healthy (granted, a big if), looks like the star we all thought he'd be when he was rocketing up the prospect ranks a couple of years ago. Cleveland has hardly gotten anything from Jose Ramirez yet, and the same is true for Kyle Manzardo, who popped 27 homers in 142 games last year. Add in the ever-reliable contact skills of Steven Kwan and the underrated addition of Rhys Hoskins — still getting on base a ton, still bringing 25-homer pop — and suddenly you have the makings of a functional big-league lineup.

Help is on the way, too, with high Minors talent like second baseman Travis Bazzana, catcher Cooper Ingle, corner bat Ralphy Velazquez and middle infielder Angel Genoa — all top-100 prospects, all with serious offensive upside. If even one or two of those guys hit this summer, it's not all that hard to imagine a world in which Cleveland can go 1-6 or 1-7 with credible bats.

Again, we're talking baby steps here. But it's as much about the fact that the rest of the AL has come to Cleveland as anything the Guards have done to close the gap themselves. This team keeps on playing a reliable brand of baseball, and in a year where reliability is hard to come by, it feels fitting that they might finally break through.