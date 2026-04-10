MLB standings: What the AL landscape reveal about real contenders

We're now more than two weeks into the 2026 MLB season, and all those appeals to patience and small sample sizes aren't quite hitting the way they were earlier in April. Sure, we're still less than 10 percent of the way through the 162-game marathon, but at a certain point you start to wonder what's a fluke and what's cause for panic — especially with so many division races flipped upside down in the early going.

If anything that's an understatement in the American League, where the New York Yankees are in first place in the AL East ... and beyond that, everything else seems totally upside-down at the moment. Seriously: If you told me that the images below needed to be rotated 180 degrees, I'd probably be you, so screwy is the hierarchy at this point in the year.

American League standings

AL East

Team Record Winning pct. GB Last 10 games New York Yankees 8-4 .667 -- 6-4 Baltimore Orioles 6-6 .500 2 5-5 Tampa Bay Rays 5-7 .417 3 5-5 Toronto Blue Jays 5-7 .417 3 3-7 Boston Red Sox 4-8 .333 4 3-7

AL Central

Team Record Winning pct. GB Last 10 games Cleveland Guardians 8-5 .615 -- 6-4 Minnesota Twins 7-6 .538 1 6-4 Chicago White Sox 5-8 .385 3 5-5 Kansas City Royals 5-8 .385 3 4-6 Detroit Tigers 4-9 .308 4 2-8

AL West

Team Record Winning pct. GB Last 10 games Texas Rangers 7-5 .583 -- 6-4 Houston Astros 6-7 .462 1.5 5-5 Los Angeles Angels 6-7 .462 1.5 4-6 Athletics 5-7 .417 2 5-5 Seattle Mariners 4-9 .308 3.5 3-7

Boston Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers v Boston Red Sox | Jaiden Tripi/GettyImages

Signs of life! OK, so maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves a bit — 4-8 is still 4-8, after all. But if the Red Sox are able to right the ship and make a postseason run after it sure felt like the sky was falling over the first couple of weeks, we'll likely point to that three-run rally off of Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski as the catalyst. Boston has now won two in a row, with a chance to really build some momentum in St. Louis this weekend.

Questions still remain, of course. The offense desperately needs more pop, and Ranger Suarez and Brayan Bello aren't inspiring confidence at the moment. But if Sonny Gray can pitch more like he did this week, that will go a long way toward stabilizing things. It's fair to have questions about the ultimate ceiling here in a way that we didn't on Opening Day, but Boston is better than it's shown so far.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

I'm a bit more concerned about the Blue Jays right now, mostly because of what has become a five-alarm fire of an injury situation. First it was the pitching staff, which is currently down five different starters in Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, Cody Ponce and Bowden Francis (with 41-year-old Max Scherzer also battling a forearm issue), and now an already-thin lineup is without Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger. Five months ago, this team was two outs away from a World Series; now, it's using 36-year-old Patrick Corbin as a life raft. Life comes at you fast.

Several of the above pitchers will be returning in the coming weeks, which will certainly help. And Toronto's offense will eventually be better than what it's shown so far. But will it be better enough? I'm not so sure, especially if the AL East is going to be as rugged as we expected at the start of the season — perhaps even more so, with the always-plucky Rays off to a surprisingly strong start. The Jays have dug themselves an early hole, and I'm not sure they have the horsepower to climb out of it.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers v. Minnesota Twins | Andrew Ritter/GettyImages

At least Detroit resides in the AL Central, which doesn't figure to be nearly as tough a task — especially not if the Royals don't take the step forward many were expecting this season. That said, the bar for the Tigers is no longer set at simply making it to October; with Tarik Skubal in his final year before a record free agency, it's now or never to make a serious run, which is what makes the team's sluggish start so concerning.

Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez have largely been as advertised, and as long as you have those two at the top of the rotation, you give yourself a chance in any short series. But for what feels like the zillionth year in a row, it's unclear whether Scott Harris has surrounded them with enough talent: The back of the rotation is a mess currently, and the offense might be even more dispiriting despite breakouts from Kevin McGonigle and Colt Keith. No team needed a faster start than the Tigers, and yet they're going in the wrong direction. There's still plenty of time, of course, but we need to start seeing the upside here — and fast.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

As long as Seattle is pitching like this, it's hard to get too concerned. It's still awfully cold in the Pacific Northwest, after all, and it's not fun to hit in T-Mobile Park in the best of conditions. Julio Rodriguez will catch fire in summer as he always does. These Mariners are not your older brother's Mariners, and this won't be a bottom-three offense forever.

And besides: The AL West is a complete and utter mess right now, with the A's anticipated breakout failing to catch (so far, at least) and the Astros in arguably even worse shape than Seattle. The Rangers are in first place for now, but I'm skeptical they have the requisite depth to make it through 162 games, which makes the Mariners to slumping contender I have the most faith in.