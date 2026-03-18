The World Baseball Classic highlights what MLB could lose with a lockout

This year's event may be a final celebration of the game's excitement before labor issues could halt the major league season next year.

The tournament highlighted the sport's vibrancy just as MLB faces potential disruption from an upcoming lockout over a salary cap dispute.

Somehow, the sports talk on your social media timeline on Tuesday night likely wasn’t the First Four, nor was it the continued postseason push in the NBA and NHL. Baseball’s continued surge back into worldwide relevancy continued with Tuesday’s winner-take-all World Baseball Classic championship game.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Eugenio Suárez, and Team Venezuela stunned Aaron Judge and Team USA, 3–2, in Miami, with Suárez delivering the go-ahead double in the top of the ninth inning. Team USA wasted Bryce Harper’s game-tying, eighth-inning home run for its second consecutive WBC title game loss.

The World Baseball Classic was fantastic and bittersweet

The WBC featured everything that has made modern baseball so special, from Shohei Ohtani’s continued greatness to viral home run celebrations. Unfortunately, the WBC also provided a stark reminder that, at this time next year, we might be stuck in the middle of what has the potential to be an extremely ugly lockout.

Everything comes to an end, and the bittersweet part isn’t that the World Baseball Classic itself is over. We’re roughly a week from Opening Day and poised for another season of Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, and so many of the sport’s elite players pursuing more history. After so many years of players like Mike Trout resisting fame, we’ve finally reached the point where baseball’s top stars embrace being the face of the sport.

Japan designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Venezuela in the first inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

None of that will matter, though, if a lockout begins in December.

Momentum towards a work stoppage has been building for months, with owners and players divided especially over the possibility of a salary cap. There were no credible reports or indications throughout the offseason that the two sides are moving closer to a new CBA.

An optimist will argue that there are still over eight months for the owners and the union to strike a deal, and that’s certainly true. However, it’s difficult, at least for me personally, to have any faith that we’ll avoid a lockout, especially after Harper’s heated interaction with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in the Phillies’ clubhouse last summer.

Bryce Harper to Rob Manfred on potential salary cap, per @JeffPassan:



"If you want to speak about that, you can get the f*** out of our clubhouse." — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 28, 2025

The issues are the same now as they’ve been for decades. Teams like the Guardians, Rays, and Rockies voluntarily choose not to spend in free agency. At least the Pirates, who went nearly a decade without signing a free agent to a multi-year deal, were moderately aggressive this winter in trying to build around Skenes. Conversely, the Reds’ most notable move was bringing in Suárez on a one-year, $15 million contract after losing out on Kyle Schwarber. Never mind the fact that the Reds reached the postseason last year.

Major League Baseball hasn’t lost games to a work stoppage since the 1994–95 players’ strike. The salary cap debate would radically overhaul the sport in a way that we arguably haven’t seen since free agency took its modern form in the 1970s … and, yet, I still don’t think it would change certain teams’ reluctance to offer multi-year contracts.

What happens if there is an MLB lockout next season?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts talk before Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs announce the 2027 All Star game at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Part of what made the World Baseball Classic so much fun, at least for me, was the variety and diversity on every team’s roster. Some countries had established MLB All-Stars playing alongside international players, or veteran sluggers sharing an infield with minor league prospects. What mattered, though, was the name on the front of their jersey. We didn’t need to think about Freddie Freeman’s absence for Team Canada because Marlins outfielder Owen Caissie stepped up in such a significant way.

A lockout would possibly erase so many of the good feelings we had watching the WBC. We saw Ohtani smile and Acuña cry tears of joy. The 17-year-old son of former White Sox pitcher José Contreras held his own against Judge and a loaded Team USA lineup while playing for Brazil. There were bat flips galore, to the point that Yankees legend Derek Jeter essentially urged fans to suck it up.

"I think the people that say it's bigger than the World Series never played in a World Series." 😂



– @derekjeter on the WBC pic.twitter.com/F6lOh6CoFI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 17, 2026

None of that will happen during a work stoppage. Our baseball fix would instead come in the form of video games, YouTube videos, and MLB Network reruns of documentaries, no-hitters, and classic World Series showdowns.

If anything, the 2026 World Baseball Classic served as a reminder to enjoy things before it’s too late, because at this time next year, even the most vocal anti-bat flip voices might be willing to compromise if it means having baseball back.