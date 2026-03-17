USA vs Venezuela live updates: WBC 2026 score, highlights and reaction

Team USA and Venezuela face off in the final game of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night. The Americans, which barely survived pool play thanks to a mental error by manager Mark DeRosa, squeaked by both Canada and the Dominican Republic to earn their spot, headlined by heroic efforts by Paul Skenes and the U.S. bullpen. Venezuela, meanwhile, is a substantial underdog in this matchup, but they are not to be taken lightly. Ronald Acuña Jr., Luis Arrarez, Jackson Chourio and the boys can do some damage. Follow along with live updates, highlights and analysis with the FanSided MLB team: