These 6 contenders can offer Kyle Schwarber a better running mate than Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies offseason has gotten started in the most chaotic way imaginable, with president Dave Dombrowski openly questioning the future of star slugger Bryce Harper at his end-of-season press conference earlier this week. Almost immediately, Philly media started spinning into overdrive, wondering whether a trade for Harper could be in the works — never mind the fact that Harper has a no-trade clause in his contract and seems to have no desire to go anywhere, and that Dombrowski himself shot down such speculation in a follow-up interview on Thursday.

"I've been reading that the Phillies may trade Bryce Harper. That couldn't be further from the truth."



Still, while Dombrowski can spin it all he wants, that doesn't make his initial answer any less eye-opening. And even if the Phillies have no intention of moving Harper, it does raise the question: What does Harper's future production look like, really? He's still capable of doing serious damage, but he's also 33 years old now, with an increasingly lengthy injury history and a future either at first base or even DH. His 129 OPS+, while still very good, was his lowest since 2019, and isn't quite what you'd want from a bat only player on a $330 million contract.

Without engaging in anything irresponsible, it is fair to wonder how valuable Harper will be moving forward ... especially considering that the Phillies have another slugger, Kyle Schwarber, who has a difficult decision to make in free agency this winter. Does Schwarber still believe in this Phillies core, and especially Harper? He might, but then again, he might not. And he could find himself an even more enticing running mate on the open market.

6. San Diego Padres

Running mate: OF Fernando Tatis Jr.

Arguably no team is more in flux this offseason than the San Diego Padres, who saw their all-in push at the trade deadline flame out in the Wild Card round and now are staring at the departures of Dylan Cease, Michael King, Ryan O'Hearn and more big names in free agency. Oh, and no one knows whether AJ Preller's job is actually safe, or how much money he'll have to spend to try and rebuild this roster.

No matter what resources are available, though, the first order of business is obvious: The Padres need to add power. This is a team that ranked just 28th in homers and 22nd in slugging percentage this year. Someone needs to step up alongside Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, and Schwarber just happens to be the best pure power hitter on the market. Plus, San Diego has a gaping hole at DH moving forward.

In a lot of ways, it's a match made in heaven. And while the Phillies may seem better set up to contend in the near term, the Padres do have a long-term tentpole in Tatis Jr., one of the most dynamic players in the sport still just entering his prime at age 26. He's at least Harper's equal with the bat, he's vastly superior with the glove in right field and he's seven years younger and the far better athlete.

5. Chicago Cubs

Running mate: OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

Granted, Schwarber is only really a fit here if Chicago doesn't manage to bring back Kyle Tucker in free agency; otherwise, he'll bump Seiya Suzuki to DH duties, and Schwarber will have nowhere to hit. But given just how unlikely that reunion seems right about now, why not pivot to a different one as a consolation prize?

If anyone is strong enough to defy the Wrigley Field winds, it's Schwarber, who can turn any park into a hitter's paradise. Chicago's offense went silent in an NLDS loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, and while it might not be the No. 1 item on Jed Hoyer's to-do list — that would be finding more help for this starting rotation — adding Schwarber would make some sense. Suzuki, Ian Happ and others are set to walk after 2026, and Schwarber could help anchor the offense for years to come.

Plus, the Cubs have a two-way star just scratching the surface of his potential in Crow-Armstrong. His bat disappeared in the second half, and the strikeout rate remains a concern. But even if he never makes enough contact, his defense and athleticism on the bases alone make him a star, and the ceiling here is as high as just about anyone in the sport. If Schwarber were limiting his search to just players under the age of 25, it would be hard not to start with PCA.

4. Seattle Mariners

Running mate: OF Julio Rodriguez

Or, alternatively, you could start with Julio, who might not be quite Crow-Armstrong's equal with the glove (though he's darn close) but has become somewhat underrated as a hitter at this point. He put up his second 30/30 season in three years in 2025, and the arrow is still only pointed up as he enters his prime.

Plus, the Mariners can offer a roster ready-made for contention, one that could really use some extra offensive oomph as deadline acquisitions Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez hit free agency this winter. Seattle doesn't really have a compelling option at DH at the moment, and Schwarber would instantly provide an anchor in the middle of the lineup, the sort of easy 40-homer bat that can protect Cal Raleighi and drive in guys like Julio and Randy Arozarena.

Of course, whether the Mariners will ever actually spend money in free agency is an open question. From a fit perspective, though, it makes a lot of sense, and Schwarber would figure to be awfully excited about playing for the AL runners-up with an electric young star.

3. Atlanta Braves

Running mate: OF Ronald Acuña Jr.

Yes, we're still including the Braves as contenders in 2026, despite how miserably 2025 went pretty much from start to finish. The bet here is that injuries had a lot to do with that, and with a few tweaks and some better luck, Atlanta will once again emerge as one of the most talented teams in the NL. (Of course, we said that at this time last year, too, so who knows?)

The Braves also just so happen to be saying goodbye to DH Marcell Ozuna in free agency this winter, making the Schwarber fit all too easy; it's just about the only lineup spot at which Atlanta doesn't have a long-term solution. And while Schwarber would likely draw some ire for bailing on Philly for their bitter division rivals, well, wouldn't you want to play with someone like Acuña Jr. if you could?

Amid a lost season and dogged by injury, Acuña Jr. remained an awesome player, slashing .290/.417/.518 with 21 homers and nine steals in just 95 games. (And again, that was after coming back from an ACL tear and while dealing with a calf issue. The man is not normal.) Get a full season from Acuña Jr., add in Matt Olson, Kyle Schwarber, Austin Riley and Drake Baldwin, and you've got one of the most fearsome middles of the order in baseball. Plus, we know Acuña Jr. isn't going anywhere, and he's still just 27.

2. Boston Red Sox

Running mate: OF Roman Anthony

Maybe this one requires a little bit of projection, but yes, I'm that confident in Anthony's eventual future as a superstar hitter. He's the total package, combining elite contact skills with elite plate discipline and elite pop — and he did it all as a 21-year-old rookie who had entirely too much responsibility thrust on his plate due to the Rafael Devers dysfunction around him.

It's not long before we're talking about him as one of the best players in the sport, period, and he's still just 21; were it not for the guy one spot ahead of him on this list, you really couldn't do much better if you were an aging star looking for someone to hitch your wagon to for the rest of your prime. Plus, we know the Boston Red Sox are interested in Schwarber's services, and why wouldn't they be? This offense was missing his kind of pop last season, and while Masataka Yoshida is around as a DH option, is that really stopping you from acquiring someone of Schwarber's caliber?

Add Schwarber to the mix, get second-year gains from Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, welcome Casas back at some point and this offense should be much improved from what we saw this season. And it would give Schwarber the knowledge that he's partnered with the fastest-rising star in baseball for possibly the rest of his career.

1. New York Mets

Running mate: OF Juan Soto

I'm skeptical that the Mets would actually pursue Schwarber as aggressively as they'd need to in order to get a deal done. Giving up draft compensation plus a nine-figure contract to a 32-year-old DH does not seem like David Stearns' M.O., and there are certainly other matters that need tending to.

But man, what if? New York needs a DH with Starling Marte moving on, and they'll need to replace Pete Alonso's pop somehow if the Polar Bear finally walks this winter. Soto, Schwarber and Francisco Lindor would be one heck of a heart of the order for opposing pitchers to navigate, and it would take a bit of pressure off of a young pitching staff in flux. Again, Phillies fans would never let him forget it, but something tells me getting to play with Soto (again) would help ease the sting.