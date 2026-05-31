These Boston Red Sox stars won't be back after Garrett Crochet's injury setback

The decisions on these veterans could define the franchise's direction for the rest of the season and beyond.

With the August 3 trade deadline approaching, the team is under pressure to decide the fate of several key players before potential moves become impossible.

The Boston Red Sox are 24-33 on the season and 9-19 at home. The injuries keep piling up, and despite a stealthily dominant rotation, it seems the Sox just cannot catch a break. The latest blow: Garrett Crochet has suffered a setback in his recovery from shoulder soreness.

Garrett Crochet has had a setback, Chad Tracy says. Lat tightness has popped up in the last few days and they are halting his progression for now. He won’t throw a live BP Tuesday as expected. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 31, 2026

That means Crochet's return date is pushed back. How long we don't know (yet), but this is another frustrating blow to Boston's postseason aspirations. And if the Red Sox can't get back into the fray in time for the Aug. 3 trade deadline, expect these stars to end up on the chopping block.

RHP Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray - Boston Red Sox | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Sonny Gray has settled into a nice rhythm for the Red Sox, allowing no more than one earned run in four of his last five starts. Boston is 4-0 in those games. Starting pitching hasn't really been the problem for this team, though. It's run support (and the odd bullpen collapse or Brayan Bello start day).

Trading Gray feels like a no-brainer if Boston continues to struggle. He's on an expiring $31 million contract, with St. Louis already paying off $20 million of that number. So he's effectively on a steep discount, with strong immediate results and three All-Star berths on his résumé. Gray's expected metrics (4.76 xERA) also signal imminent decline, so Boston might want to get ahead of the curve and find a taker sooner than later.

While age and durability are increasingly areas of concern with Gray, he has been so steady over the years. It shouldn't be hard to find a team confident in his ability to keep sidestepping trouble and pitching six-plus innings on a biweekly basis.

LHP Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Aroldis Chapman continues to mystify and overwhelm opponents as the Red Sox closer. He's up to 12 saves in 18 appearances for Boston, with a 0.51 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. Chapman has 23 Ks in 17.2 innings. The metrics aren't quite as pristine as they were during last year's utter domination, but Chapman's ability to crank the velo, sit comfortably above 100 and dot the corners is special.

The 38-year-old southpaw will hit a wall eventually, but Chapman appears uniquely capable of keeping this up, even as he approaches his 40s. He's on an expiring contract, so any team acquiring Chapman will be doing so as a rental. The market for top-tier relievers in always robust, however, and Chapman will probably be the most significant needle-mover made available to teams.

If Boston can turn an expiring reliever into a couple legitimate long-term contributors midway through a lost season, it will be Craig Breslow's first resounding GM victory in a hot minute.

OF Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran - Boston Red Sox | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Jarren Duran began the season ice-cold. He was one of the worst qualified hitters in baseball through April. He's on a heater in the month of May, however, with nine home runs and an .847 OPS since the calendar flipped.

The talent has never been in doubt with Duran, who delivers easy power from the left side along with elite speed on the bases and a rifle for an arm. He's especially effective in the corner outfield spots, but Duran can also hold his own in center in a pinch. A lot of teams will bet on those occasional flashes of five-tool stardom.

For Boston, it's a simple roster math problem. The Red Sox already have Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaeala and Wilyer Abreu, with Masataka Yoshida soaking up DH reps and Kristian Campbell waiting for his opportunity in Triple-A. Duran has a couple years left on his deal and Boston should return a nice haul of prospects. Now is the time to trade him, while he's still hot.

1B Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras - Boston Red Sox | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Willson Contreras has been a model of consistency for years now. It's no different in Boston, even if the lineup around him continually disappoints. Contreras is hitting .286 with an .889 OPS and 153 OPS+. He is not the most patient hitter, but he jumps on mistake pitches and delivers solid contact to all fields. He's even an above-average defender at first base.

Boston has another year of club control over Contreras after acquiring him from St. Louis in the offseason. The Red Sox can probably talk themselves into keeping Contreras and trying to contend in 2027, but if enough quality offers cross their desk, Boston will need to give in eventually. Contreras is 34. Boston will only get so many opportunities to sell high.

There isn't always a robust market for first basemen at the deadline, but Contreras is too productive at the plate for needy teams to ignore. Especially if said teams can accommodate Contreras (or the first baseman he replaces) at DH.

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