This Astros-Marlins trade for Sandy Alcantara can keep their World Series window open

Miami emerges as a potential trade partner. Sandy Alcantara is a former Cy Young winner who looks a lot like his old self.

The Houston Astros are riding six straight losses into Sunday's showdown with the Seattle Mariners. It's all very bleak right now, with veteran Cristian Javier moving to the IL with a shoulder strain. He joins ace Hunter Brown, who will miss at least a few weeks with the very same injury.

Houston's pitching staff was already an area of weakness — or at least concern — coming into the season. Now it's a full-blown crisis, with offseason additions Mike Burrows and Tatsuya Imai doing very little to pick up the slack so far. It's time for the Astros to explore the trade market, with the Miami Marlins shaping up as the perfect negotiating partners.

This Astros-Marlins trade lands former Cy Young winner in Houston

Through three starts, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more impressive pitcher this season than Sandy Alcántara. After a couple awful seasons sandwiching his 2024 Tommy John surgery, the former NL Cy Young winner has a 0.74 ERA and 0.58 WHIP across 24.1 innings to date.

Alcántara went 24 scoreless innings — including a complete game shutout in his second start of the season — before he allowed a run. He didn't allow his two earned runs until the ninth inning of his third start, and those runs didn't cross home until after Miami went to the bullpen. Pulled with two runners on and one out, Alcántara might be sitting at 25 scoreless frames had he been allowed to finish the game.

With a six-pitch mix that is working at max capacity right now, Alcántara feels like an ace reborn. The Astros could use said ace right now.

Why the Marlins accept this trade

Brice Matthews, Houston Astros | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For Miami, it's a simple calculus. This does not feel like great value for a pitcher with Alcántara's pedigree, but then again, this is a 24.1-inning sample size after three years (and two full seasons) of catastrophe. There is always the possibility of a comedown.

More importantly, however, Alcántara is on an expiring contract (minus a club option). So even if he remains at the top of his game all season, that just means the Marlins definitely can't afford him as a free agent next winter or the year after. There's a reason Alcántara has been in trade rumors for years now. Whether he's struggling or he's thriving, the Marlins won't be able to keep him around.

Miami also has Alcántara's replacement(s) coming up through the pipeline. Robby Snelling, the Marlins' No. 2 prospect, could be in the Majors tomorrow. Thomas White needs a bit more seasoning, but he figures to climb the ladder quickly. A 2027 debut is fully in the cards.

As such, if the Marlins can recoup three future contributors in exchange for less than a full season of Alcántara, it comes off as a reasonable transaction.

Brice Matthews only recently turned 24; he can line up at multiple positions and flash significant pull-side power, having slugged 17 home runs with an .829 OPS in Triple-A last season. Zach Cole made his MLB debut last season, producing four homers and 11 RBI in 47 at-bats with an .880 OPS. Small sample size, sure, and he's mostly a platoon bat, but Cole can hammer righties. Miguel Ullola, 23, has a 2.19 ERA through three Triple-A starts in 2026. He is viewed as more of a reliever long term, but his 65-grade fastball will play in some capacity for Miami, probably sooner than later.

Why the Astros do this trade

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the short term, Alcántara gives Houston stability atop the rotation. His lost 2024 campaign notwithstanding, Alcántara is a paragon of durability. Last season, his first since Tommy John surgery, Alcántara made 31 starts and recorded 174.2 innings. In 2022, when he won Cy Young, Alcántara led MLB with almost 230 innings pitched. He has two eight-plus inning starts in 2026 already, with his shortest start being a scoreless seven innings on Opening Day.

Longer term, looking ahead to the postseason, Alcántara might be the second ace this Astros rotation needs. It's hard for the Astros to trust anybody not named Hunter Brown right now — and he's hurt. If Houston can pummel opponents with Brown and Alcántara come October, hopefully with both at peak condition, Houston's explosive offense can carry them a long way. All the Astros really need at that point is for at least one of Burrows, Imai or Javier to figure it out.

Houston doesn't sacrifice any core pieces to get this trade across the finish line. Alcántara is probably a rental, especially if he maintains his current output, but the Astros aren't half as cheap as the Marlins. So there's at least hope for a lasting union.