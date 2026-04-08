Jordan Walker, Sandy Alcántara and more MLB stars to sell high on after fast starts

With the MLB season in full swing, this is a good opportunity to take stock of your team's current performance and weigh it against expectations, both past and present. Can the Red Sox or Blue Jays right the ship, or was last season a mirage? Are the Marlins a real, big boy Wild Card threat, or is this just early noise? These are the questions we are all asking.

For front offices, it's always trade season, and nothing separates a great GM quite like knowing when to pull the trigger. You want to sell high, to pick the right moment. For these early-season stars, all their immediate success could be quietly setting the stage for a change of scenery in the weeks or months ahead.

RHP Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sandy Alcántara did not allow a run until the ninth inning of his third start this season. It was his second straight game pitching into the ninth. Alcántara was removed with a couple runners on and two outs left to get, but the Marlins' bullpen blew it and the former Cy Young winner was responsible for the subsequent runs and Cincinnati's comeback.

That leaves Alcántara with a 0.74 ERA and 0.58 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. He went seven scoreless, nine scoreless, and then eight scoreless before an opponent finally drew blood. If it were a three-game season, he'd be the NL Cy Young by a country mile. There has not been a more impressive pitcher in the country so far.

This is a stunning return to form for Alcántara, who struggled to the tune of a 5.16 ERA last season after missing all of 2024 for elbow surgery. Still 30, still in his prime, Miami seems to have its ace back. But he's also on an expiring contract and it's hard to trust the Marlins to maintain their current competitive trajectory. Now might be the time to sell high, recoup meaningful assets, and position Eury Pérez as the rotational alpha moving forward.

RHP José Soriano, Los Angeles Angels

José Soriano, Los Angeles Angels | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It appears that 27-year-old José Soriano is taking "the leap" for the Los Angeles Angels. Small sample size this, small sample size that, but he's procducing a 93rd percentile groundball rate, a 92nd percentile chase rate, and an 80th percentile whiff rate. He has a 0.45 ERA and 0.65 WHIP through three starts; that means he has allowed one run across 20.0 innings.

Soriano's fastball usage and velocity are both up. He's mixing his looks up, not leaning quite as heavily on his sinker. He has not allowed a single hit on 24 sliders and 79 knuckle curves; opponents are hitting just .083 with .367 xSLG against the sinker. These numbers will obviously regress to the mean at some point, but the baseline has shifted. It feels like Soriano is on a new level.

He's under club control through 2028, so there's no immediate pressure on the Angels to trade him — especially if Anaheim can continue to compete beyond its means. That said, we know how things tend to go with this team. The Angels don't have the depth of talent necessary to contend. Soriano pitching like this, with that much control, could net a massive haul on the trade front, boosting a weak farm system and helping L.A. pivot toward the future.

OF Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jordan Walker was 20 years old when he made his debut for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. After a strong rookie season, he put together back-to-back negative fWAR campaigns and started to feel like a lost cause. And yet, he's still 23 years old, younger than a lot of top prospects puttering around the Minor Leagues. It would appear that St. Louis' patience — their relutance to trade or abandon ship — has paid off.

Walker is hitting .300 with a 1.014 OPS and 188 OPS+ through 14 games. He has a positive offensive and defensive WAR. He hit six home runs in 111 games a year ago. He's up to four dingers already in 2026. An altered swing path has Walker generating better launch angles. The strikeout issues have not completely dissipated, but teams can stomach extra K's when you are generating such constant power. Walker has also improved his walk rate by three percentage points (10.3) so far this season, a solid indicator of a better approach.

Walker always had the tools for stardom. He's a prepostrous athlete, with a body builder's physique and a track star's speed. If he's suddenly using those tools to their full capacity, St. Louis might have its franchise cornerstone. And yet, there's so much baked-in distrust with Walker at this point, which means this could be the last time his trade value peaks in a meaningful way. Walker was basically a toxic asset a year ago. If the swing flattens and his home run power vanishes, St. Louis will regret not taking advantage of this brief (if not necessarily sustainable) renaissance.

1B Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yandy Díaz is in a contract year for the Rays, who probably can't keep up with New York, Toronto and Baltimore in a loaded AL East. The 34-year-old is perhaps the most obvious trade candidate of all, and it helps that he's still putting up monster numbers out of the gate. Díaz is 17-for-44 (.386) with two home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.061 OPS.

He will regress, like all others, but this isn't exactly out of left field to a dude who hit .300 across 150 games and 583 at-bats in 2025. Díaz is one of the sharpest offensive talents in MLB, with his current 13.7 percent strikeout rate only marginally better than his 14.1 percent tally a year ago. He does not strike out and he can generate hard contact virtually anywhere in the zone.

There is limited appeal with an older first baseman (or DH most of the time), but Díaz's bat is special enough that contenders will find a way to stick him in the lineup, even if it requires some outside-the-box thinking elsewhere. Tampa can get a nice haul for Díaz before he walks in free agency. There's no excuse not to pull the trigger at some point.

RHP Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zac Gallen gave up four runs in four innings against the Dodgers on Opening Day, but the former All-Star has since settled in quite nicely, allowing one run over 11.0 innings in his past two starts. Gallen's 2025 campaign was a seriously mixed bag, in which his once-excellent fastball appeared to lose all sizzle. It's too early to proclaim that he's back without a subsequent hedge, but Gallen's pedigree as a former Cy Young candidate sure makes him appealing trade bait on a one-year deal.

Arizona's offense has stalled early in the campaign and the pitching staff might have trouble staying in one piece (again), at least until Corbin Burnes can return around the All-Star break. Nobody knows, in truth, what state the Diamondbacks season will be in by that point.

Gallen has spent almost eight full years in Arizona, showing real loyalty this past offseason. Baseball is a business at the end of the day, however, and trading Gallen before he can test the open market again is hardly illogical. He has the reputation and the pitch mix to really appeal to a contender looking for postseason-caliber depth. Arizona should probably explore its options.