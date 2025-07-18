This Cubs-Diamondbacks trade would steal more than Eugenio Suarez from contenders

The Chicago Cubs ended the first half looking like World Series contenders, but that doesn't mean their roster can't be improved upon at the trade deadline. The Cubs have glaring holes, particularly at third base and in their rotation. If Jed Hoyer can improve on both of those, the team will be in fantastic shape ahead of the postseason.

It just so happens that the Arizona Diamondbacks have the best third baseman thought to be available ahead of the deadline, Eugenio Suarez, on their roster. If the Diamondbacks sell at the deadline, Suarez is a near-lock to get dealt, and the Cubs make a lot of sense to acquire him.

Acquiring Suarez would be a dream scenario, but what if Hoyer could knock out two birds with one stone? This mock trade with the Diamondbacks would not only give Cubs the star third baseman they need, but also some much-needed rotation help.

Cubs can fill both of their major needs with this mock trade with the Diamondbacks

Acquiring Suarez and Gallen in one trade could be as good as it can possibly get for the Cubs. Suarez was an All-Star this year, ending the first half with 31 home runs and an OPS just a shade below .900. He can play third base the rest of the way, giving the Cubs a major upgrade and allowing struggling top prospect Matt Shaw to get a much-needed reset in Triple-A.

Gallen is less of a sure thing, as he's in the midst of a down year, but his track record is exceptional, and he's got as much upside as any starter available. Replacing the injured Justin Steele for this season is a near-impossible task, but Gallen gives them the best chance to do so if he can revert to his former Cy Young-caliber form.

This trade would help solve the two biggest problems on this Cubs roster. But, as expected, it'd come at a price.

Cubs part with valuable pitching in exchange for win-now players

The biggest name the Cubs part with here is Ben Brown, a starting pitcher who spent the first three months of the season in Chicago's rotation but had a 6.13 ERA. Brown has a good amount of upside, but until he develops a third pitch to go with his fastball and curveball, it's hard to trust that he'll be a full-time starter. For Arizona, it's a worthwhile risk to see if they can plug him into their rotation down the stretch this season and (hopefully) beyond.

The best prospect going Arizona's way would be Jaxon Wiggins, a recent insertion into MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. Wiggins has really broken out this season and could be ready sometime in 2026 for the pitching-needy Diamondbacks. It'd hurt to give him up, especially for a rental, but you have to give to get.

The third piece in this deal is Jonathon Long, a 23-year-old who has had a great year in Triple-A but who just doesn't have a place long-term in Chicago. Long has played some third base and some left field, but he's primarily a first baseman. Well, that's Michael Busch's spot. They could choose to DH him, but that wouldn't happen as long as Seiya Suzuki is on the team. If he isn't MLB-ready currently, he's close, and the Diamondbacks can use him as their Josh Naylor replacement at first base.

Cubs should be willing to go to great lengths to win right now

This might seem like a lot that the Cubs are giving up for two rentals, and it is, but the Cubs have every incentive to try and win now, mainly because this is their only guaranteed year with Kyle Tucker. What was the point of trading for Tucker if you're unwilling to make a major splash like this one in the only year you're guaranteed to have him?

Is it ideal to part with Brown or Wiggins in a deal with two rentals? Of course not. However, the market for both of these players is going to be expansive and hefty. For the Cubs to outbid the field for both players, they're going to have to get a bit uncomfortable.

This Cubs team is really good, but it needs a push. This kind of deal fills gaping holes on the roster and puts the Cubs among the favorites to win it all. Even if one or all of the pieces they give to the Diamondbacks in this deal excel in Arizona, Cubs fans won't care if this deal results in a World Series title. Hopefully, Jed Hoyer is willing to take a risk and make a World Series-winning kind of move.