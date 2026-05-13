This Pirates-Nationals trade for CJ Abrams could put Pittsburgh over the top

The Pittsburgh Pirates are riding a 23-19 start and sit just one game out of a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are off to one of their best starts in recent memory, entering Wednesday's action with a 23-19 record. If the season ended today, they'd be just one game out of a playoff spot. They aren't World Series favorites or anything, but like, this franchise hasn't even seen October baseball since 2015; how cool is it to see them relevant?

The fact that they have as good a roster as they've had in quite some time suggests they should do what they can to make said roster even better. A trade for CJ Abrams could be what pushes them into the playoffs.

Why CJ Abrams makes sense for the Pirates

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Abrams has been the driving force behind what's been a shockingly dominant Washington Nationals offense thus far. The Nationals rank second in the Majors in runs scored, and that's thanks largely to Abrams slashing .293/.391/.531 with nine home runs, 36 RBI and seven stolen bases. If the season ended today, Abrams would get MVP votes.

Sure, Konnor Griffin is the Pirates' shortstop of the present and future, but Abrams can slot in nicely at DH in place of the reeling Marcell Ozuna, or even second base or third base. He won't win any Gold Gloves, but he'd probably improve defensively away from shortstop, and the Pirates would be acquiring him for his bat — which can be game-changing with how he's played thus far.

While Pittsburgh's offense has gotten much better, they still rank middle of the pack in home runs and could certainly use one more big bat. Abrams is cost-controlled for two more years after this one, and it makes too much sense to try to acquire. The cost, however, would be quite steep.

What a Pirates-Nationals trade for CJ Abrams would look like

Now this is a blockbuster. In this deal, the Pirates would receive perhaps the most valuable position player to be moved at the deadline, Abrams, in hopes that he'll help lead them to the postseason. They'd also be acquiring Foster Griffin, a starting pitcher on a one-year contract who is off to an outstanding start with Washington this season.

The reason why Griffin would be included is that the Pirates would be parting with Bubba Chandler, a current member of their rotation, in this deal. Including Chandler, a former top prospect, would likely be a non-starter for many Pirates fans, and I get it. But the hard-throwing righty leads the league with 29 walks in just 37 innings of work, and he isn't missing many bats either. His upside is clear, but I'd argue he isn't exactly big-league ready right now. It might make more sense to trade him for a budding superstar while you can rather than risk him never quite panning out as the team hopes in the Majors, especially when the Pirates have a ton of other young high-end starters.

Chandler, alone, won't get a deal done, though. Washington would also be receiving Hunter Barco, an MLB-ready starting pitcher prospect who has made seven big-league appearances in the bullpen since last season. They'd also receive Termarr Johnson, a former high-end second base prospect who hasn't quite developed as Pittsburgh had hoped but still has upside, and Levi Sterling as a worthy lottery ticket throw-in. Overall, Washington would be receiving three of Pittsburgh's top 14 prospects along with Chandler, a former top prospect with a ton of club control.

Would the Pirates make this trade?

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It'd take some convincing for Pittsburgh to make this trade. I have no doubt that Abrams is a player they'd show a ton of interest in if he were to be made available, but trading Chandler would be easier said than done. This was one of the best pitching prospects in the world this time last year. Things haven't gone smoothly for him in the Majors, but giving up on him this soon could really backfire.

There are other pieces here, too. Would the Pirates be ready to give up on Barco and Johnson when they're only getting one controllable asset back, and that player is probably too expensive for them to extend beyond 2028? Even Sterling is a pitcher that the Pirates should be fond of.

With that being said, the Pirates are in a position to win right now, and Abrams can help them a lot more than anyone in this deal. Heck, I could argue Foster Griffin is a better option to help right now than Chandler, who is still raw. Their goal should be to maximize their window with Skenes in town, and this trade does that.

Would the Nationals make this trade?

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Nationals would need some convincing, too. Abrams looks like a star, and Washington could certainly use star power. However, they could also desperately use pitching, and they don't have a single arm in their organization with as much upside as Chandler — who can be an ace if all goes right.

If the Nationals are willing to trade Abrams — which admittedly is not a guarantee since he has a couple more years of control — Chandler might be the best piece they can acquire. He's had his ups and downs, but he's only 23 years old and has insane stuff. Adding on another MLB-ready starter, a potential middle infielder of the future and an exciting pitching prospect in the low Mnors, it'd be hard for the Nats to turn this down.

It'll come down to their willingness to trade Abrams early, as they did with Juan Soto and MacKenzie Gore. If they are, there might not be a better deal that addresses their needs than this one. If they're not, they'd say no. The package itself, though, makes a lot of sense.

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