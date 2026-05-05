This Rangers-Red Sox trade for Willson Contreras is impossible to turn down

Boston could trade Contreras as a result, and few teams need a first baseman more than the Texas Rangers.

The Boston Red Sox are a bad baseball team. That's why they fired manager Alex Cora over a week ago. Yet, the removal of Cora in his tug-of-war with Craig Breslow hasn't fixed this group's primary issue, and lately, that has come at the plate. Despite scoring 17 runs the same day Cora got the axe — along with five of his assistants — the Red Sox have suffered a setback. If you ask Willson Contreras, it's because the team's been playing a bit too loose.

Contreras raised some alarms in the Red Sox clubhouse (as he often does unprompted). Marcelo Mayer's response, seemingly hinting at a young players vs veterans dynamic in Boston, made it clear that Contreras is, at the very least, a distraction. At worst, he's a problem that must be dealt with. So, why not a trade?

The Rangers make the most sense for a Willson Contreras trade

World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game Two | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Contreras was just moved to the Red Sox prior to the start of the regular season. Breslow is unlikely to pull the trigger on any Contreras trade for two reasons. First, he'd be admitting defeat on a deal that sent Hunter Dobbins, Yhoiker Fajardo, and Blake Aita to St. Louis. And second, the Red Sox lineup would get even worse. Say what you want about Contreras — and trust me, I've said it all — but what he does offer is a stable, middle-of-the-order bat for this Red Sox team.

Season bWAR OPS 2022 3.8 .815 2023 3.3 .826 2024 3.0 .848 2025 2.5 .791 2026 (34 games) 1.6 .856

Yes, you read that correctly. Contreras is pacing for his best season offensively since his final year with the Chicago Cubs. Given his modest salary — Contreras is signed through at least 2027 with a club option for 2028 — he's a valuable commodity for a team in need of a first baseman.

And that is where the Texas Rangers come in. While they were a popular dark horse playoff pick before the season, Texas is middling in a bad AL West division. Fans in Arlington deserve better, especially at the first base position, where the Rangers rank near the bottom of MLB in fWAR at first. That includes at the plate, where Jake Burger and Josh Smith haven't exactly lit the world on fire. Burger has just a .636 OPS, a full 200 points less than Contreras.

What would a Rangers trade for Red Sox star Willson Contreras look like?

Two prospects for a player of Contreras' caliber may not seem like much, but the Red Sox would receive a gem in Venezuelan prospect Yolfran Castillo. While still a few years away, Castillo really blossomed in Venezuela after MLB teams had committed most of their international bonus pool money. This allowed Texas to sign him for just $647,500 in 2024.

So far, Castillo has held up his end of the bargain. Even against older players in Single-A, Castillo has showcased impressive bat-to-ball skills. He is still developing but projects to be an impact prospect for Texas (or any team that trades for him) by 2029.

Tool Grade Hit 55 Power 45 Run 55 Arm 55 Field 60 Overall 45

The grades provided by MLB Pipeline are rightly cautious for a 19-year-old international prospect, but the Red Sox could develop Castillo into a middle infielder with gold glove potential.

Would the Rangers make this trade?

Texas is running out of time to make another impactful run, especially with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and now Mackenzie Gore on the pitching staff. The lineup is lacking despite the presence of Corey Seager. While Contreras alone will not make the Rangers a World Series contender, he could put them over the top in an AL West currently led by the Athletics, with the Seattle Mariners trailing closely behind.

Would the Red Sox make this trade?

It depends how much of a distraction Contreras becomes in the Red Sox clubhouse. While his comments on Boston's youth movement weren't ideal, he's since apologized to Alex Cora and his teammates. This is at least the second time Contreras has caused unnecessary drama this season, as he single-handedly started a fight with Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff in April. At some point, the Red Sox front office will tire of Contreras' act. For now, they need his bat, which means they'll probably keep him until the trade deadline at least.

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