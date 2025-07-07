Tigers found a better trade deadline fit than Alex Bregman ever would have been

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes has been at the center of the rumor mill for weeks as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. He's a hot commodity, with several suitors interested in acquiring him, including the American League-leading Detroit Tigers.

Hayes is among the "most likely" players to get rerouted in the coming weeks. He's also one of the best hot corners who could be on the move, making him an appealing target for the Tigers. As fans know, Detroit has been searching for an everyday option at third for a few seasons now, hence their offseason pursuit of Alex Bregman.

Bregman ultimately chose to join the Boston Red Sox, which enraged the Detroit faithful amid his hot start to the 2025 MLB campaign. However, Hayes presents the Tigers with a viable alternative who might also be a better long-term fit.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is a logical trade deadline target for the Tigers, even compared to Alex Bregman

Matt Vierling's recent return from the injured list and Colt Keith shifting back to third have addressed Detroit's need at the position ... for now. Hayes, who's 28 and in his prime, gives the Tigers a defensive stalwart they can trot out daily for the foreseeable future. Plus, Pittsburgh's standout infielder makes significantly less money than Bregman and is under team control through 2030, unlike Boston's prized addition from this past winter.

Bregman has opt-out clauses after each of the first two seasons of the three-year, $120 million contract he signed with Boston in February. His $40 million average annual value is more than four times Hayes' $8.75 million with a club option for 2030. The financial discrepancy and peace of mind of not having to worry about whether the latter will stay or go every offseason can't be overlooked.

Yes, Bregman's a markedly better hitter and has significantly more pedigree as a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. But Hayes is equally as superb at flashing the leather, if not the superior fielder. Nonetheless, Detroit's high-powered lineup offers upside to boost anyone's stock at the plate.

Hayes, like Bregman, has a Gold Glove to his name. He leads all third basemen in Outs Above Average (OAA) — by a wide margin. For context, his plus-13 mark is more than the next three players below him combined. That surely allows for some leeway to struggle offensively, especially for a Tigers squad that can counteract the deficiencies.

For whatever it's worth, FanSided's Robert Murray doesn't believe there's much of a market for Hayes. The Tigers, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested, but the financial commitment and his shortcomings in the batter's box are red flags. With that in mind, this might be an intriguing buy-low opportunity for Detroit.