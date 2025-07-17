Tigers have a trade deadline trump card no other contender can match

The Detroit Tigers' magical first half ended with them holding a 59-38 record, the best mark in the Majors. They've been dominant virtually from the jump, and look like a team poised to strongly contend for a World Series title. What makes the Tigers even scarier is that they can get even better at the trade deadline, given they have a farm system no other contender can match.

Their strong farm system might not help them win in 2025, but the players within it can be traded for talent that can come in and contribute right away. The only question is how willing the Tigers are to trade from what could be the best farm in the Majors to go all-in on 2025?

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Tigers can win the trade deadline if they want to

Kevin McGonigle was recently named Baseball Prospectus' No. 1 overall prospect on their mid-season list. He isn't the No. 1 choice for every outlet, but he's a consensus top-five prospect. Max Clark, Josue Briceno and Bryce Rainer were also all within the top 50 of Baseball Prospectus' list, and guys like Thayron Liranzo and Hao-Yu Lee are top-100 talents as well.

Baseball Prospectus has released their mid-season Top 50, and they have Kevin McGonigle (@erie_seawolves) ranked as the top prospect in baseball.



Max Clark is No. 13. Josue Briceño is No. 21. Bryce Rainer is No. 47.



Full list: https://t.co/9yhRGaNhZ5 — Sam Lebowitz (@SamLebowitz_) July 16, 2025

The Tigers are loaded with not only high-end prospect talent, but depth. Some selling teams might think they have six or seven of the top 100 prospects in the sport, which is unprecedented for the team with the best record in baseball.

This goes to show that the Tigers can trade for the best player or players available, and they can even conceivably pull this off without trading McGonigle or Clark, their two best prospects. It goes without saying that no other contender can achieve this, especially without trading their best prospects.

If the Tigers want to go all-in on 2025, they can trade from their elite farm system for high-level talent that can help them win right now. If they aren't already World Series favorites, they'd instantly become that if they decided to trade their top prospects.

Tigers should be considered favorites for any need on their roster

The Tigers could use another big power bat; if they wanted to acquire, say, Eugenio Suarez, they should be considered the favorite to do so. They could use another starting pitcher; if they wanted to acquire Zac Gallen, they should be the favorite to do so. If they wanted to trade for both of them in a blockbuster with the Arizona Diamondbacks, they can easily do so without even trading McGonigle or Clark.

The Tigers are in as good a position to win now and in the future as any team in the Majors. Now, it's up to Scott Harris to put the finishing touches on what Tigers fans hope will result in a World Series win.