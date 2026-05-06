Tigers incriminating Framber Valdez proves he's a clubhouse cancer in the making

With their ace Tarik Skubal sidelined for months, Detroit’s rotation depth is now under intense scrutiny, and Valdez may not be the answer.

Valdez’s actions drew immediate criticism, even from his own manager, who noted the lack of team support during the confrontation.

Watching Framber Valdez ruin his Tigers reputation was like witnessing a car accident in slow motion. Valdez spent the entire offseason trying to convince MLB front offices he was, in fact, a good guy despite crossing up his own catcher during his final year in Houston. It took just a few starts for Valdez to hit the self-destruct button on all of that good faith.

Valdez likely has a suspension coming — no matter what he thinks — after hitting Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story with a pitch on Tuesday night. The HBP came after the Red Sox hit back-to-back home runs off Valdez in one of the worst starts of his career. Bad starts can be forgiven, but Valdez is the type to hold himself to such a high standard that if he goes down, he'll take the ship down with him like the titanic. And that's a terrifying prospect for a Tigers team holding on by a thread.

Why Framber Valdez started a fight with Trevor Story and the Red Sox

Here's what we know: Valdez threw his only fastball of the season to Story — or should I say at him — and hit him on the shoulder. Story didn't take kindly to that, and the umpires quickly broke up a benches-clearing incident, only to eject Valdez from the game when his intent became clear to them.

Red Sox and Tigers broadcasts had different viewpoints of Framber Valdez’s ejection pic.twitter.com/JL5Ho1WVZ4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 6, 2026

As to what could've prompted Valdez to take matters into his own hands, there are a couple of jumping-off points. First, the Red Sox utterly dominated Framber on Tuesday night, registering nine hits and 10 runs off the left-handed starter, including three home runs. If that weren't frustrating enough, former MLB player Eric Hosmer noted how the Red Sox were essentially stealing signs right out of Framber's glove. Check it out.

Valdez found out what was going on but a couple innings too late and I’m sure was PISSED about it! Story got one in between the numbers because of it, I just had to break this down for Cheah couple days ago‼️ https://t.co/opyDW3AhIM pic.twitter.com/n53qoVV6wC — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHoz35) May 6, 2026

By no means does that give Valdez the right to serve Story some chin music, but you can at least understand why he'd be upset. The appropriate way to handle that situation would've been to complain postgame to the media, or take it up with the league office. Valdez also could've adjusted his windup, as many pitchers have to combat this sort of sign stealing or pitch tipping, by holding his glove closer to his body. Valdez doesn't strike me as a love not war type.

How the Tigers incriminated Framber Valdez

Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers | Mike Mulholland/GettyImages

The one thing you'll immediately notice as the Tigers and Red Sox sprawled out of their respective dugouts to defender their teammates is that Boston was far quicker to get to home plate than Detroit. That's always a good tell for how a player is perceived in the locker room. Story has been with the Red Sox since 2022 and is a respected veteran leader. Valdez just signed with the Tigers this winter and comes with a checkered past of — you guessed it — allegedly trying to injure his own teammate.

Manager AJ Hinch didn't exactly have glowing reviews for Valdez postgame, as even he had to admit there was no rush among the Tigers to have their new ace's back.

"We play a really good brand of baseball here. That didn't feel like it. I'm not judging intent. But I know when you go out on the field in those confrontations, you usually feel like you are in your right. It didn't feel good being out there," Hinch said, per the Detroit News.

Framber Valdez on tonight's ejection:



"I (think) that it’s completely unfair. First of all, they should have given me a warning."



"I do not expect to get suspended," he said.



Valdez said his lone four-seam fastball of the 2026 season was not intended to hit Trevor Story. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 6, 2026

Unlike Hinch, who seemed to win and nudge MLB with his postgame commentary, Valdez stood his ground, saying that his only fastball of the year got away from him. Again, it's that simple fact — that Valdez never throws his fastball, except up-and-in on Story in this occasion — that is perhaps more incriminating than anything the Tigers could say.

Why Framber Valdez could be a problem for the Tigers

Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers | Mike Mulholland/GettyImages

While a looming suspension could keep Valdez out at least one start, there's a greater problem at hand here. The Tigers needed Valdez to step up in this moment. Just days ago, Detroit found out that Tarik Skubal, the reigning back-to-back AL Cy Young winner, will miss at least 2-3 months due to elbow surgery. Skubal is the best pitcher in the American League and arguably all of baseball. Valdez cannot replicate his success, but he has to try. That's why the Tigers signed him, after all.

Detroit expects to lose Skubal after the season to free agency. Thus, they listened to Valdez's act this past winter, and hoped a reunion with his former Astros manager might change some of the bad habits he'd picked up since Hinch left Houston. Obviously, there is still more work to do.

Hinch is a veteran of the game, and knows players can get heated in the moment. One bad start won't stop Hinch from sending Valdez back out there when he's eligible. Yet, Valdez's own teammates reluctance to defend him in that same moment does speak volumes.

Framber became a problem in Houston. He's treading water, just barely, early in his Tigers tenure.

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