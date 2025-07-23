Tigers just learned everything they need to know about two ideal deadline targets

Even with their recent poor play in mind, the Detroit Tigers hold MLB's largest division lead and are sure-fire buyers at this year's trade deadline. The only question is which player(s) will Scott Harris be pursuing? Well, he just got a close look at two ideal targets from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mitch Keller started Tuesday's game and pitched well, allowing three runs in six innings of work in a winning effort over Detroit. David Bednar recorded the save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Both of these pitchers figure to be available at the deadline, and the Tigers sure could use both of them.

They learned that the hard way on Tuesday.

Mitch Keller would give the Tigers the consistent starter they need

Detroit's rotation looks like a strength on paper, especially with Tarik Skubal looking like the best pitcher on the planet, but Tigers starters are only tied for 23rd in innings pitched. Injuries have played a role, as has A.J. Hinch's desire to use openers, but the rotation beyond Skubal leaves a lot to be desired.

Jack Flaherty has not followed up last season's breakout with a good year at all, as his 4.76 ERA would indicate. Casey Mize and Reese Olson have pitched well when healthy, but they both have injury concerns. As for the fifth starter, well, the Tigers don't really have one right now. Jackson Jobe is out for the season, Alex Cobb hasn't thrown a pitch all year and Sawyer Gibson-Long is on the IL himself. What this team could really use is a No. 2 starter to take the ball in a Game 2 in October. They hoped Flaherty would be that guy, but Keller could be instead.

After Tuesday's quality start, Keller now has a 3.53 ERA in 21 starts and 125 innings of work. He doesn't strike out many batters, but he also doesn't walk many, doesn't allow many home runs and is remarkably consistent. Keller has now gone at least six innings in 16 of his 21 starts. He's completed five frames in all but one of his outings. He's allowed three runs or fewer in all but three of his starts. He might not throw complete-game shutouts, but he delivers a quality start just about every time he takes the ball, no matter the circumstance. That's extremely valuable.

Keller has been at his best this season, but he's been a reliable arm throughout much of his career. He's made at least 29 starts and thrown at least 159 innings in each of the last three seasons, and he's on pace to blow past both of those marks this season. He's durable and eats innings.

He'd cost a lot to acquire, but he's under contract through the 2028 season on fairly team-friendly terms. He makes too much sense for the Tigers. The same can be said about Bednar.

David Bednar would fill underdiscussed Tigers need

Not many talk about it, but the Tigers could really use a bullpen piece, especially with Tommy Kahnle struggling lately. Will Vest has been dominant, but Detroit could use another late-game arm. David Bednar would fit the bill, and would also come with another year of club control.

Bednar got off to a rough start, but he has a 2.31 ERA in 39 appearances and 35 innings of work overall. He's struck out 48 batters compared to 10 walks, and he's converted each of his 15 save opportunities. After a brutal 2024 campaign, Bednar looks every bit like the All-Star he was in 2022 and 2023 for the Pirates.

Bullpens are extremely valuable, especially in October. Few are pitching better than Bednar right now. Pairing him with Vest late in games would give the Tigers one of the best late-game duos in the league. It's a no-brainer if Harris can pull it off.

Tigers can win trade deadline by acquiring Mitch Keller and David Bednar

Acquiring both Keller and Bednar would be extremely costly, but why shouldn't the Tigers do what they can to get this done? Even with their recent slump, Detroit has the best record in the American League and the second-best record in the Majors. If they aren't favored to represent the American League in the World Series, they're certainly in the conversation. Their odds would skyrocket with Keller and Bednar in the mix.

Yes, it'd cost a lot, but the Tigers, in addition to their outstanding big-league roster, have arguably the best farm system in the sport. Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark probably won't be available, but the Tigers still have three other top-100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. They have more than enough prospect capital to make a blockbuster deal like this and still have an elite farm system.

The Tigers should be in win-now mode. They've built a great roster and have a bright future thanks to their elite farm, but now is the time to push their chips in. It'd be hard to top a Keller and Bednar trade in that regard. Hopefully, Harris can get this done.