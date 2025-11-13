How Tigers rivals could ruin Tarik Skubal trade talks for the better

The Detroit Tigers don't want to trade Tarik Skubal, but they may have to if they cannot re-sign the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner prior to next season's MLB trade deadline. That's months away, though, and in the dead of winter, Detroit should not be considering dealing away their best chance at a World Series in 2026.

Thankfully for Tigers fans, that now appears less likely than ever (as of this writing) thanks to other starting pitchers who are far more available than Skubal ever was. Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers – who will make just $8 million in 2026 – can be had for the right offer. The same can be said about Royals All-Star pitcher Kris Bubic, per The Athletic.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Why the Tigers could have trouble trading Tarik Skubal

Yes, it may sound unthinkable given how often Skubal's name has been floated by pundits and executives alike leading up to the GM Meetings, but if we learned anything from the chatter this week in Las Vegas, it's that Skubal will not be had for cheap and there are other options available. That alone makes it harder for Detroit to trade Skubal for what's sure to be an enormous asking price.

FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray, who was on the ground at the GM Meetings, got an inkling of the Tigers thinking early this offseason:

"What happens with Tarik Skubal is the question on almost everyone’s mind at the GM Meetings. My feeling early this offseason has been that the Detroit Tigers will hold onto the star left-hander, who is one year away from free agency," Murray wrote. The quote Murray got from Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg was even more telling, though, as he said, “Tarik is a Tiger. We’re not going to talk about the context of trade or extension. It’s not fair to the player." That may not sound like much, but Detroit is not going to part with one of the best two pitchers in baseball for anything less than a godfather offer.

And, believe it or not, there's risk that comes with acquiring Skubal. First, the return will be immense. Second, Skubal has just one season left of control and will almost certainly reach free agency next winter. There's little guarantee the Tigers, or any team that acquires Skubal, will be able to keep him around.

Kansas City Royals v Miami Marlins | Jared Lennon/GettyImages

Skubal is far from the only starting pitcher available on the trade market

This offseason's crop of free agent starting pitchers isn't as capable as years past, which should entice more teams to test the trade market. Enter Peralta, who the Brewers are almost certain to receive calls for. Milwaukee has traded from its strengths in the past – look no further than their choice to send Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles a year ahead of his free agency. Could they do the same with Peralta?

On Thursday, Will Sammon reported that Royals All-Star pitcher Kris Bubic has received some trade interest as well. Bubic is also a year away from free agency, and is projected to make just over $6 million next year. That's a bargain for a pitcher of his caliber. Bubic had a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts last season.

Heck, I haven't even mentioned Joe Ryan yet, who could be shopped by a Twins ownership group that, quite frankly, is diving head-first into a rebuild.

This is all to say that if the Tigers are to trade Skubal, they may have to lower their asking price because of the other starting pitchers available. And at that point, is a trade prior to the 2026 season really worth it at all? This writer (and resident Tigers fan) would say no.