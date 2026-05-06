We've seen several MLB top prospects hit the ground running in their first tastes of big-league action this season, but development isn't always linear. It's pretty rare for prospects to steamroll through the Minors without a single hiccup.

With that in mind, these prospects on FanSided's top 100 list have begun their respective seasons slowly, and that could make it likely that they won't see the Majors at all this year.

RHP Ryan Sloan, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitcher Ryan Sloan | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

FanSided Rank: No. 25

No. 25 Current Level: Double-A

Kade Anderson has taken Double-A by storm, overshadowing the fact that the Seattle Mariners have another top-25 prospect, Ryan Sloan, at that same level. Unfortunately for Sloan, things haven't gone as smoothly for him as they have for Anderson.

The right-hander has a 7.13 ERA in five starts and 17.2 innings of work, allowing 22 hits and nine walks in those innings. Now, Sloan does have 20 strikeouts, proving that his stuff remains as absurd as everyone thinks it is, but command is proving to be an issue.

The Mariners already have one of MLB's best rotations, so the path for Sloan to debut this season was going to be tough to begin with. Add in the fact that Anderson appears to be clearly ahead of Sloan, and his path to Seattle in 2026 is even rockier. With that being said, at just 20 years old, the sky remains the limit for this uber-talented pitcher.

LHP Luis De Leon, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Luis de Leon | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

FanSided Rank: No. 84

No. 84 Current Level: Double-A

Unlike the Mariners, the Baltimore Orioles have a clear need for starting pitching, as their rotation is one of the worst in the Majors. With that in mind, it sure would be nice to have a top-100 prospect waiting in the wings. Unfortunately, while Luis De Leon has that sort of pedigree, the start to his season has made it unlikely that he'll earn a promotion to Baltimore this year.

De Leon has a 6.26 ERA in six starts at Double-A so far, allowing 18 runs (16 earned) in 23 innings of work. As is the case with Sloan, De Leon has struck out his share of batters (28 Ks), but command is an issue. He has handed out 16 walks, averaging over six walks per nine innings. If he's doing that at Double-A, he's got a lot of work to do when it comes to pitching in the bigs, even for a team that is desperate for reinforcements.

2B Michael Arroyo, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Michael Arroyo | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

FanSided Rank: No. 96

No. 96 Current Level: Double-A

Michael Arroyo had a big year in 2025, ending it in Double-A after thriving for much of it in High-A, and it looked like the momentum he had built would carry over into this season when he tore it up in the WBC for Team Colombia (and played well in limited action for the Seattle Mariners in spring training). Unfortunately, it's been a bit of a slog for him thus far in the Minors.

Arroyo is slashing .236/.317/.358 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 27 games. Arroyo didn't exactly hit the ground running at Double-A last season, but he still managed to put up a .717 OPS. This season, despite 56 games of experience at that level, Arroyo's OPS is over 40 points lower. Most alarmingly, his slugging has been non-existent.

The Mariners have openings in their infield, but it was already going to be tough for Arroyo to get the call to the Majors over a top prospect like Colt Emerson, especially after Emerson inked a long-term extension.

Cooper Pratt, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FanSided Rank: No. 56

No. 56 Current Level: Triple-A

Cooper Pratt is easily the hottest take on this list because he just signed an eight-year, $50.75 million extension a month ago. Clearly, the Milwaukee Brewers see him as a major piece of their future. While I don't doubt that Pratt will play a big role in Milwaukee at some point, are we sure now is the time?

First of all, Pratt is not hitting particularly well right now, slashing .226/.348/.323 with one home run in 25 Triple-A games this season, and that's after he had just a .691 OPS in a full season at Double-A in 2025. Pratt is an excellent defender and has stolen nine bases this year, but he just hasn't hit much at upper levels to date.

The Brewers prioritize defense, especially at important positions like shortstop, but they have a ton of middle-infield prospects who might make more sense to promote. Jett Williams got off to a slow start at Triple-A, but he's been swinging a hot bat of late. Jesus Made, arguably the best prospect in the sport who hasn't debuted yet, has gotten off to a pretty good start in Double-A. It would not be surprising to see either of these guys get the call before Pratt, as they offer more value offensively right now.

Liam Doyle, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Liam Doyle | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On one hand, you can argue that a prospect who was drafted in 2025 and had just 3.2 innings of professional experience under his belt entering this season was always unlikely to debut in 2026. On the other hand, I'd argue Liam Doyle was an exception.

Doyle is such a talented pitching prospect that the Cardinals started him in Double-A this year despite his limited experience. It's clear they view him as a fast riser through the Minors, but unfortunately, Doyle's season has gotten off to a rocky start: He has a 7.31 ERA thus far, allowing 15 runs (13 earned) in 16 innings of work. It's been mostly ugly.

The St. Louis Cardinals could use some starting pitching help, and nobody in their system has more upside than Doyle. Unfortunately, they aren't in a position to rush him through the Minors, and Doyle isn't exactly making much of an argument to earn a big-league promotion anytime soon.

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