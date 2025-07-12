Updated MLB All-Star Game rosters with controversial replacements named

Major League Baseball announced the 2025 All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, July 6, and things already look quite different.

As of Saturday, July 12, over a dozen players have announced they won’t participate in the All-Star Game. Some have cited a desire to rest, while others are ineligible because they pitch on the Sunday before the All-Star Game.

Here’s a complete list of players who withdrew from the 2025 All-Star Game and why they won’t play in Atlanta.

2025 American League All-Star team replacements

Which American League players earned an All-Star selection as a replacement? You can find the complete list (as of July 12) below.

Original player Replacement Reason for replacement Alex Bregman, 3B, Boston Red Sox Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays Bregman is recovering from a right quad injury and only recently returned from the injured list. Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays Maikel Garcia, 3B, Kansas City Royals Lowe is on the 10-day injured list with oblique tightness. Garrett Crochet, P, Boston Red Sox Casey Mize, P, Detroit Tigers Crochet voluntarily declined to participate in the All-Star Game. Hunter Brown, P, Houston Astros Joe Ryan, P, Minnesota Twins Brown will pitch on Sunday, July 13, and will spend the All-Star break resting. Jacob deGrom, P, Texas Rangers Carlos Estévez, P, Kansas City Royals DeGrom will pitch on Saturday, July 12, and will spend the All-Star break resting. Julio Rodríguez, CF, Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena, LF, Seattle Mariners Rodríguez voluntarily declined to participate in the All-Star Game. José Ramírez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians Isaac Paredes, 3B, Houston Astros Ramírez is nursing an Achilles injury. Max Fried, P, New York Yankees Carlos Rodón, P, New York Yankees Fried will pitch on Saturday, July 12, and will spend the All-Star break resting. Yusei Kikuchi, P, Los Angeles Angels Drew Rasmussen, P, Tampa Bay Rays Kikuchi will pitch on Saturday, July 12, and will spend the All-Star break resting.

Rasmussen is an interesting inclusion, though he's at least recorded a 2.86 ERA in 91 1/3 innings. However, Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 1.62) would have been a far better addition; Eovaldi's 3.1 bWAR ranked 15th among pitchers league-wide at publication.

As for Carlos Estévez, his 25 saves tied for the AL lead at publication. There’s an argument to be made that Eovaldi, a reliable starter with sparkling numbers, should have earned a spot over another reliever.

2025 National League All-Star team replacements

Which National League players earned an All-Star selection as a replacement? You can find the complete list (as of July 12) below.

Original player Replacement Reason for replacement Freddy Peralta, P, Milwaukee Brewers Trevor Megill, P, Milwaukee Brewers Peralta will pitch on Sunday, July 13, and will spend the All-Star break resting. Matthew Boyd, P, Chicago Cubs Jacob Misiorowski, P, Milwaukee Brewers Boyd will pitch on Saturday, July 12, and will spend the All-Star break resting. Robbie Ray, P, San Francisco Giants David Peterson, P, New York Mets Ray will pitch on Sunday, July 13, and will spend the All-Star break resting. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, P, Los Angeles Dodgers Andrew Abbott, P, Cincinnati Reds Yamamoto will pitch on Sunday, July 13, and will spend the All-Star break resting. Zack Wheeler, P, Philadelphia Phillies Adrian Morejon, P, San Diego Padres Wheeler will pitch on Saturday, July 12, and will spend the All-Star break resting.

Misiorowski’s selection turned heads given that he’s only pitched 25 2/3 big-league innings. Although Misiorowski is 4-1 and owns a 2.81 ERA, he’s also walked 11 and allowed four home runs.

Various Phillies players publicly criticized Misiorowski’s inclusion, with veteran shortstop Trea Turner calling the move “[expletive] terrible.”

“I mean, it’s not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there, or people who have had the best season,” Turner said. “It’s whoever sells the most tickets or has been put on social media the most. That’s essentially what it’s turned into.”

Phillies players believe that pitchers Cristopher Sánchez (7-2, 2.59 ERA, 116 strikeouts) and Ranger Suárez (7-3, 1.94 ERA, 78 strikeouts) should have replaced Wheeler.

This story will be updated.