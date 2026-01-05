What dreaming of Tarik Skubal has cost each of his potential suitors

The Detroit Tigers are stuck in no-man's land with Tarik Skubal. Will they trade him, or won't they? As Scott Harris – and surely executives around the league – have contemplated this question, many have missed the easy upgrades that were right in front of them.

Don't get me wrong, Skubal is a generational talent and will make over $400 million next winter if he stays healthy. He is worth dreaming about. But also, the fact remains he'll be available for any suitor starting next November. In the meantime, teams like the Tigers, Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs and Mariners should improve their roster so that if they do add Skubal, eventually, they're in the best position possible to succeed right away.

Detroit Tigers

2025 Grapefruit League Spring Training Media Day | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Let's start with the most obvious Skubal suitor, the Detroit Tigers. Harris has said he'd like to keep Skubal around at the right price, but he's also not about to put any player's individual interests above those of the team. Yet...he's done exactly that by dragging his feet on a Skubal trade and failing to address some of the Tigers' biggest offseason needs, namely improving the lineup.

There are still plenty of big-time bats available on the free-agent market. If I were Harris, I'd recommend taking a deep dive at third base. Whether that is signing Eugenio Suarez or chasing Alex Bregman for the second straight winter, Detroit's lineup was exposed last postseason. They have some serious power thanks to Riley Greene, who is also a popular extension candidate.

Harris has done a wonderful job building internally, especially in the starting rotation. His next step ought to be to add around some of the pieces Detroit has already acquired.

Seattle Mariners

American League Championship Series - Toronto Blue Jay v Seattle Mariners - Game Five | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

The Mariners could pursue a homecoming of sorts with Skubal, who went to college in the Seattle area and is from the Pacific Northwest. Unlike some of the other suitors on this list, the Mariners have done a better job than most of not getting bogged down in the Skubal sweepstakes. Seattle signed Josh Naylor to a five-year deal to open free agency, keeping their postseason hero around long term.

But since then, the Mariners have been strangely quiet in the free-agent market. Seattle's biggest offseason needs include another big bat (since they lost Jorge Polanco to the Mets this winter), and adding high-leverage relief arms. So far, they haven't done any of that. A reunion with Edwin Diaz would've made a lot of sense, but the former Mets closer signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few weeks ago.

Chicago Cubs

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

The Cubs have pursued just about every affordable starting pitching upgrade available, especially via trade. They've been connected to Skubal, as well as Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins more recently, only to fall short of expectations. The former always felt like a longshot for Chicago, as they're unlikely to give in to the Tigers demands for just one year of Skubal.

That being said, starting pitching is easily the Cubs biggest need this winter. They're bound to lose Kyle Tucker the longer this offseason progresses, meaning they ought to spend some of that money for upgrades elsewhere on the roster.

An injury to Justin Steele derailed Chicago's rotation last season. Entering 2026, they've done little to address a gaping hole on this roster, and thus could fall victim to the same issues which plagued them last postseason. It's hard to blame any Skubal pursuit on that, but there's no denying the Cubs barren pitching staff at this juncture.

New York Yankees

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

The New York Yankees have yet to add any talent to their big-league roster this winter. That's startling to put out there, as this is the Yankees we're talking about. While Hal Steinbrenner has proven more cautious about spending than his father George ever was, New York is behind the eight ball while chasing trade candidates they have little chance at acquiring. That includes Skubal, even though they aren't favored to land him as of this writing.

The Yankees best bet is to re-sign Cody Bellinger and trade for a different arm, such as Edward Cabrera, who they were linked to as recently as this weekend. Cashman and Steinbrenner are nickel and diming some of the most talented players available in a slow market, and they have nothing to show for it.

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

The Mets seem to be the team most mentioned alongside Skubal, but the same can be said of Brewers ace Freddy Peralta. The Mets are interested in affordable pitching talent, of which there is very little of this time of year.

In the meantime, David Stearns has watched idly by as Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz signed elsewhere, creating even more voids on a roster that fell just short of the NL Postseason in 2025. Diaz signed with the Mets National League rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, seemingly out of nowhere. Alonso finally got the long-term contract he'd been searching for via the Baltimore Orioles. Both players would've re-signed in Queens on the right deal.

in their search for controllable starting pitching, the Mets have lost much of their identity. While there is some credence to the argument that this team needed a reset following last season's disappointment, this probably isn't what Mets fans had in mind.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Four | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

The Dodgers are just biding their time until the market cools down and the prices drop, which is when they'll strike and eat our hearts out. They do it each and every offseason, and given how little owners are willing to spend this winter, odds are in their favor of succeeding in that regard again in the coming months.

The Dodgers don't chase anyone. They are back-to-back World Series champions for a reason. If baseball weren't already broken, adding a pitcher of Skubal's caliber would surely do the trick. However, Los Angeles should be more focused on what they need, rather than making the biggest splash. They did so earlier this winter when they signed Diaz to a multiyear deal, upgrading their bullpen in a big way.

Even a two-time World Series champion has holes. The Dodgers pitching staff is oft-injured, even if elite. They need corner outfield help, which could be where Kyle Tucker comes in if he's willing to sign a short-term deal with opt outs and test his market again next offseason. And, even with Diaz in the picture, the Dodgers bullpen could use more variety.

Placing calls for Skubal does them little good in that regard.