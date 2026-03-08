What in the World Baseball Classic is Tubi? How to use a streaming service no one has

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is off to a rollicking start. The powerhouses are flexing their muscles. The atmospheres in Japan, Puerto Rico and the U.S. are even more electric than they were in 2023. And we've even gotten a couple of walk-offs in just the first few days of pool play. With so many more blockbuster matchups still to come, you won't want to miss a minute of the action.

But unfortunately, some WBC games aren't quite as easy to watch. While most games will be carried on FOX, FS1 or FS2, a select few will be broadcast exclusively on Tubi — something that most baseball fans have never even heard of, much less know how to find. Luckily, we're here to help make sure you catch every minute of the World Baseball Classic. Here's everything to know.

How to watch the World Baseball Classic on Tubi

Tubi is an over-the-top (i.e., internet-only) streaming service that's been owned by FOX since 2020. The good news is that watching WBC baseball on Tubi won't cost you a cent; heck, you won't even have to come up with yet another new user name and password. You can simply go to Tubi's website (tubitv.com), click on the "Live TV" tab and locate the game you want to watch.

And if you're on the go (or just don't feel like surfing the web), worry not. Every WBC game, even ones broadcast on Tubi, will be available to stream on the FOX One App. A subscription or a TV provider is required, but FOX is offering a 7-day free trial for new users.

World Baseball Classic broadcast schedule: Which games will be on Tubi?

So now you know how to watch the World Baseball Classic on Tubi. But which games will that apply to? Tubi will broadcast one game each day until the conclusion of pool play on Wednesday, March 11. From there, the knockout rounds (the quarterfinals, semifinals and final) will air on FOX, FS1 or FS2.

Below is the full remaining WBC schedule, complete with start times and channel information. (All times Eastern.)

Monday, March 9

6 a.m.: Korea vs. Australia, FS1

12 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1

12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2

1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi

7 p.m.: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1

7 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2

8 p.m.: Mexico vs. USA, FOX

Tuesday, March 10

6 a.m.: Czechia vs. Japan, FS1

7 p.m.: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App

7 p.m.: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi

9 p.m.: Italy vs. USA, FS1

Wednesday, March 11

3 p.m.: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2

7 p.m.: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi

8 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1

Friday, March 13

6:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal 1 (runner-up Pool C vs. winner Pool D), FS2

8 p.m.: Quarterfinal 2 (runner-up Pool A vs. winner Pool B), FOX

Saturday, March 14

3 p.m.: Quarterfinal 3 (runner-up Pool B vs. winner Pool A), FS1

9 p.m.: Quarterfinal 4 (runner-up Pool D vs. winner Pool C), FOX

Sunday, March 15

8 p.m.: Semifinal 1, FS1

Monday, March 16

8 p.m.: Semifinal 2, FS1

Tuesday, March 17

8 p.m.: Final, FOX