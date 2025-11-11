Why these Munetaka Murakami suitors should think twice about signing Japanese star

There is Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman. But it doesn't take long to reach Japanese corner infielder Munetaka Murakami when perusing the list of the most anticipated MLB free agents this offseason. The 25-year-old slugger was just posted, which opens a 45-day window for Murakami to negotiate with MLB teams. He could command a nine-figure salary when all is said and done.

Murakami has become a lightning rod for debate among MLB fans. Some view him as a perennial All-Star with light tower power and incredible growth potential. Others worry about a concerning strikeout rate and well-documented struggles against higher velocity. He's still young, but whether or not he can refine his swing mechanics and become a more disciplined hitter will determine the scale of his success stateside.

There is undeniable risk in signing Murakami, but there is also a reason he's expected to generate so much interest. This is a man who hit 56 home runs with .318/.458/.710 splits in his age-22 season in Japan. He has battled through injuries since then and struggled to recreate those numbers, but man, the ceiling is high.

That said, Murakami will need the right coaching staff and the right situation to hit that ceiling. If he ends up under too much immediate pressure, or on a team where he's not playing his position of choice — or just not playing regularly — it could become an issue, fast. These MLB contenders are almost certain to go after the third baseman, but might be better off steering clear at the end of the day.

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are certain to show interest in Murakami, who can oscillate between third and first base, depending on matchups and other factors. Ben Rice deserves a more standard, full-time workload this season, but Ryan McMahon was a subpar hitter after arriving in New York, so the door is open for an upgrade at the hot corner.

Here's the simple truth of the matter, though: New York doesn't really crave power in the same way other clubs might. Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are both free agents, but at least one of 'em should be back. If not, the Yankees still have Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm and Rice, not to mention the heavy-hitting Spencer Jones coming up through Triple-A. The Yankees generated more power than any other AL team last season and shouldn't struggle to recreate that success in 2026.

That's not really an excuse to pass on Murakami — the more power, the merrier — but it is an excuse not to spend top dollar, especially when Murakami has delivered -48 outs above average over his last three years in Japan. Negative 48. He is not a quality defender whatsoever, and New York too often struggled to field quality defenders last season. That's where the McMahon trade paid dividends. Anthony Volpe probably won't be as disastrous as he was last season, but the Yankees can't trust him to supply consistent results at shortstop. Adding Murakami next to him at third just puts New York at an even steeper defensive disadvantage than fans are already used to.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox could be in need of a third baseman as Alex Bregman enters free agency for the second straight offseason. Murakami is highly appealing on paper — a 25-year-old slugger on the same timeline as Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell — but Boston needs to think twice. For a couple reasons.

The simplest reason: Bregman is clearly preferable. There are plenty of valid concerns about Bregman's future. He's aging into his mid-30s, which means a decline, especially on defense, is imminent. But he's also such a proven commodity at this point, both as a leader in the clubhouse and on the field. Bregman is a well-rounded hitter. He keeps strikeouts to a minimum and can drive baseballs to all areas of the field. Boston needs to keep him around as a stabilizing force.

Also, Murakami just is not the best fit, despite his immense power. Even if Bregman walks. The defense is a problem. And more worryingly, he posted a 28.6 percent strikeout rate last season. That would be higher than every Red Sox regular not named Marcelo Mayer in 2025. Murakami struggles against high velocity and wipeout offspeed pitches. He will see a lot more of that in MLB than he did in NPB. Boston already has its share of high strikeout hitters — Anthony (27.7 percent), Story (26.9 percent), Mayer (30.1 percent) — so adding Murakami to the mix is a dangerous, volatile recipe.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies need more slugging. To be frank, the Phillies also need to find a way to upgrade Alec Bohm's spot in the lineup. So, on the surface, Murakami makes a lot of sense, especially for a team that has been hellbent on breaking into the Japanese free agent market in recent years. (Lest we forget, the Phillies offered the most money of any team for Yoshinobu Yamamoto.)

Murakami could be just what the doctor ordered. If the Phillies find a taker for Bohm, he can slide in at third base and bat cleanup behind Bryce Harper. If Kyle Schwarber leaves as a free agent, Murakami would be a sensible replacement. Most 25-year-olds aren't relegated to DH duties so early, but for Murakami, it might actually be the best way to maximize his contributions.

With all that said... we've touched on the risks with Murakami. Philadelphia's offense has too often disappeared in October due to poor swing decisions and a lack of poise under pressure. Murakami's sky-high strikeout rate isn't really a fix, especially compared to Bohm's generally solid contact metrics. Bohm catches a lot of flak, and understandably so, but he's not a bad third baseman — and Philadelphia needs to be careful in calibrating the right replacement. Murakami's defense is also a huge worry, especially since Bryce Harper takes a move to first base off the table. If Schwarber re-signs and soaks up DH reps, Murakami's positional inflexibility and bad defense becomes almost a deal-breaker.

Los Angeles Dodgers

A lot of MLB fans instinctually labeled the Los Angeles Dodgers as the early "favorites" to sign Murakami, but that doesn't really pass the smell test. Yes, the Dodgers hold the edge with most free agents from Japan (hell, most free agents in general). But the Dodgers need to, like, want the player. And while the Dodgers certainly wouldn't say no to Murakami for the right price, it's hard to justify handing him a nine-figure salary in L.A. right now.

The best argument in favor of signing Murakami is that he could, in theory, move to the outfield. The Dodgers need help in the outfield and it's the only way to make things work positionally. Shohei Ohtani is the DH for the next eight years. Freddie Freeman is under long-term contract at first base. Max Muncy has less security beyond this season, but the Dodgers aren't moving him off third base in 2026 — and they aren't paying Murakami $100 million to come off the bench. Not even the Dodgers are that careless with their expenses.

If Murakami can learn the ropes in left field, L.A. can at least justify their pursuit. But even that is a risk. Teoscar Hernández is already a liability in right field. Murakami, historically a bad defensive third baseman, probably isn't going to reinvent himself as an elite outfield vacuum-cleaner. He doesn't have that type of quick-twitch athleticism and range.

The Dodgers should be looking to pile on and keep stockpiling talent — of course they should — but Murakami is not the best use of resources, even if the Japan connection will leave lots of fans, both here and across the Pacific, wondering what a lineup with both Murakami and Ohtani looks like.