Why the Phillies shouldn't make a splash after missing on Bo Bichette

The Philadelphia Phillies wanted Bo Bichette. They believed they were on the verge of signing him. And then Bichette ended up signing a three-year, $126 million contract with the rival New York Mets.

It left Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies’ front office stunned. They pivoted to re-sign J.T. Realmuto, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract, locking in a Hall of Fame catcher and ensuring continuity for the locker room and pitching staff. Bichette was looking at a contract around $200 million. So, what’s next for the Phillies with the money saved?

Running it back is in the Phillies best interest

The Phillies are prepared to enter Opening Day with the roster largely as is, not ruling out the possibility of depth pieces, Dombrowski said. Nick Castellanos still appears likely to leave Philadelphia. The odds of an Alec Bohm trade have gone down.

And really, it’s the right move.

Listen, I’m an Eagles fan. I understand the Philadelphia market and the fanbase. You aren’t going to be happy. Yes, it’s largely the same core as last year’s team, minus left-hander Ranger Suarez, who signed with the Boston Red Sox and left-hander Matt Strahm, who was traded to the Kansas City Royals. You look at this team and yes, it’s not as good as last year's team that didn’t make it out of the Divisional Series.

Season Record Result 2023 90-72 L, NLCS 2024 95-67 L, NLDS 2025 96-66 L, NLDS

But look at free agency. Where do the Phillies even pivot to?

Kyle Schwarber, the team’s top priority, is back. Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and the other free agent bats are mostly off the board. Cody Bellinger is unsigned, but is continuing negotiations with the New York Yankees and everyone in baseball expects both sides to figure that out. So there’s no natural pivot for the Phillies, and splurging on anyone – whether it be via trade or free agency – would be a mistake.

Phillies must avoid a panic move at all cost

For the Phillies, Bichette was a unique opportunity. He’s 27. He’s still largely in his prime and would have infused elite talent and youth into the clubhouse. Signing him to a long-term contract was something the organization felt was too good of an opportunity to pass up. It stung that Bichette didn’t sign with Philly. It stung even more that he left for a division rival. But the Phillies cannot panic and attempt to make an immediate splash; that’s how mistakes are made.

Which is why having Dave Dombrowski leading the front office is important. His experience, and his understanding of the markets, won’t allow him to panic. Many fans were upset after the terms of the Realmuto were revealed, but one longtime baseball person texted me unprompted: “I think [Realmuto] outplays it but we shall see.”

But not making a big splash allows the organization to pursue different opportunities at the trade deadline should they arise. The money to sign Bichette didn’t just magically go away. Dombrowski and team owner John Middleton love stars. So if a Tarik Skubal or another star player become available, who do you think is going to be among the first calls?

The Philadelphia fanbase is passionate and wants its teams to win, and will let you know when they aren’t happy. Which is part of why it's among the best sports towns. But for now, let’s trust Dombrowski and understand he’s a Hall of Fame executive for a reason. He’ll get this thing right – even if it’s taking longer than some folks prefer.