Willson Contreras' benches-clearing betrayal had motive after Cubs beat Cardinals

Former Chicago Cubs catcher and current St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was among the most heated players as the benches cleared at Busch Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams got into it after Daniel Palencia struck out Nolan Gorman to end the game in a 3-0 Cubs victory. The pitcher celebrated his strikeout with emphasis, turning to direct a look at Contreras on first base.

Willson Contreras, Daniel Palencia were chirping before benches cleared

The background here does seem to matter, since Contreras and Palencia had issues earlier in the inning. Palencia plunked Contreras with a high and inside fastball, putting him on first. The first baseman took offense and started chirping on his way to the bag. It stands to reason Palencia's later response was related.

Willson Contreras chriping at Daniel Palencia.pic.twitter.com/RtyOCMMNWD — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 26, 2025

There's no doubting Palencia's intentions on the HBP. There was no way he intentionally tried to hit the former Cub. It was the bottom of the ninth with no outs in a three-run game. Still, Conteras response seemed to rev him up. He struck out the next three batters to close things out.