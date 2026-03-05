World Baseball Classic rosters by total All-Star appearances

The World Baseball Classic features (mostly) the best of what 20 countries have to offer, making it must-see TV. 13 of the 20 participating countries have at least one MLB All-Star, but not every roster is created equally. Which rosters have the most All-Star appearances among them? Let's dive in.
USA
Total All-Star appearances: 62
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Clayton Kershaw
LHP
11
Retired
Bryce Harper
1B
8
Phillies
Paul Goldschmidt
1B
7
Yankees
Aaron Judge
OF
7
Yankees
Alex Bregman
3B
3
Cubs
Kyle Schwarber
DH
3
Phillies
Will Smith
C
3
Dodgers
David Bednar
RHP
2
Yankees
Byron Buxton
OF
2
Twins
Clay Holmes
RHP
2
Mets
Paul Skenes
RHP
2
Pirates
Tarik Skubal
LHP
2
Tigers
Logan Webb
RHP
2
Giants
Bobby Witt Jr.
SS
2
Royals
Matthew Boyd
LHP
1
Cubs
Pete Crow-Armstrong
OF
1
Cubs
Gunnar Henderson
SS
1
Orioles
Mason Miller
RHP
1
Padres
Cal Raleigh
C
1
Mariners
Michael Wacha
RHP
1
Royals
Honestly, it'd be easier to highlight players who haven't made an All-Star team yet on Team USA, as 20 of the 30 players participating in the WBC for the United States have participated in the Midsummer Classic. Had Joe Ryan participating, that number would've been 21 of 30, or fully 70 percent. That is absurd, and assuming young phenoms like Roman Anthony, Nolan McLean and Bryce Turang get there eventually, the number could be even higher.
All but six of the above All-Stars have been selected more than once, proving that getting to the game was no fluke. It's widely known that Team USA has one of, if not the, best overall rosters in this tournament. All this data does is prove it even further.
Dominican Republic
Total All-Star appearances: 39
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Manny Machado
3B
7
Padres
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
1B
5
Blue Jays
Juan Soto
OF
4
Mets
Ketel Marte
2B
3
Diamondbacks
Julio Rodriguez
OF
3
Mariners
Fernando Tatis Jr.
OF
3
Padres
Sandy Alcantara
RHP
2
Marlins
Carlos Estevez
RHP
2
Royals
Luis Severino
RHP
2
Athletics
Gregory Soto
LHP
2
Pirates
Junior Caminero
3B
1
Rays
Camilo Doval
RHP
1
Yankees
Jeremy Pena
SS
1
Astros
Geraldo Perdomo
SS
1
Diamondbacks
Cristopher Sanchez
LHP
1
Phillies
Carlos Santana
1B
1
Diamondbacks
If we added Albert Pujols' 11 All-Star appearances, the Dominican Republic would've been much closer to Team USA's total, but Pujols is a manager nowadays. And even without his appearances, you can see how stacked the Dominicans' roster is: 16 of the DR's 30 players have made at least one All-Star team, and 10 of the 16 have made more than one. This list doesn't even include young guys like Augstin Ramirez and Abner Uribe, who could easily make their Midsummer Classic debuts in 2026.
Manny Machado leads the way in terms of appearances, but the players behind him, like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto and Ketel Marte, are the ones the opposition will fear the most (again, showing just how loaded the Dominican Republic is in this tournament). Those who say the U.S. and D.R. are on a collision course to a date in the final can point to this list as the reason why.
Venezuela
Total All-Star appearances: 30
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Salvador Perez
C/1B
9
Royals
Ronald Acuña Jr.
OF
5
Braves
Luis Arraez
1B/2B
3
Giants
Willson Contreras
1B
3
Red Sox
Gleyber Torres
2B
3
Tigers
William Contreras
C
2
Brewers
Eugenio Suarez
3B
2
Reds
Maikel Garcia
3B
1
Royals
Andres Gimenez
SS/2B
1
Blue Jays
Ranger Suarez
LHP
1
Red Sox
Venezuela is often overlooked in the context of big threats to win the whole tournament, but they shouldn't be. The country's 30 All-Star appearances rank third in the WBC field, and given the fact that young star outfielder Jackson Chourio hasn't even made one appearance yet, there's reason to believe there's even more talent here than this list shows.
What stands out about Venezuela is the lack of pitching on this list. Ranger Suarez is the only arm who has been named an All-Star, making Pablo Lopez's injury sting even more. This lineup is as good as any, but the pitching could be what holds Venezuela back.
Puerto Rico
Total All-Star appearances: 15
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Nolan Arenado
3B
8
Diamondbacks
Edwin Diaz
RHP
3
Dodgers
Willi Castro
INF/OF
1
Rockies
Jorge Lopez
RHP
1
Free Agent
Seth Lugo
RHP
1
Royals
Heliot Ramos
OF
1
Giants
Puerto Rico has the fourth-most All-Star appearances, but it feels as if it's a bit misleading relative to how good the team really is. Nolan Arenado account for more than half of those All-Star nods, but Arenado is nowhere near the player he once was. He won't be carrying this team the way his resume might indicate.
Puerto Rico has several stars, including Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa and Riley Greene, on the sidelines for varying reasons. With their fully healthy roster, they might've had a shot at winning the whole thing. Without them, even with a healthy Edwin Diaz, they face an uphill battle.
Netherlands
Total All-Star appearances: 11
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Kenley Jansen
RHP
4
Tigers
Xander Bogaerts
SS
4
Padres
Ozzie Albies
2B
3
Braves
The Netherlands is another team that's probably not as good as their number of All-Star appearances would indicate, especially since all three of their multi-time All-Stars have gone at least two years without appearing in the Midsummer Classic.
With that being said, Kenley Jansen is still reliable saving games and the three veteran position players are all productive in their own right, so the Netherlands could win some games in this tournament. They just don't look like the fifth-best team in the field, as their All-Star appearances might suggest.
Mexico
Total All-Star appearances: 9
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Randy Arozarena
OF
2
Mariners
Alejandro Kirk
C
2
Blue Jays
Andres Munoz
RHP
2
Mariners
Jonathan Aranda
1B
1
Rays
Jarren Duran
OF
1
Red Sox
Taijuan Walker
RHP
1
Phillies
Team Mexico lacks above-the-fold names, and it shows in their list of All-Stars. Nobody on their 30-man roster has more than two appearances. This could change in 2026, though, given how solid guys like Alejandro Kirk and Andres Munoz are, and there's a lot of underrated talent worth paying attention to as well.
Mexico might not have a superstar capable of carrying them, but they have a well-rounded roster that could lead to better results than you might expect from a team with only nine MLB All-Star Game appearances.
Japan
Total All-Star appearances: 8
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Shohei Ohtani
DH
5
Dodgers
Yusei Kikuchi
LHP
2
Angels
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
RHP
1
Dodgers
Team Japan is the defending champion in the WBC, but you wouldn't know it based on their All-Star appearances. The entire 30-man roster has made eight MLB All-Star games in total, and Shohei Ohtani is responsible for five of them. With that being said, Ohtani is the best player on the planet, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the best pitchers on the planet and Japan has a bunch of players who have done nothing but thrive in the NPB.
We saw how good Munetaka Murakami was in the 2023 WBC. Kazuma Okamoto has looked good in his first MLB Spring Training. Seiya Suzuki should've been an All-Star last season. Masataka Yoshida can hit when healthy. There's a good amount of proven MLB talent already, and guys like Teruaki Sato (reigning NPB Central League MVP) and Hiromi Itoh, the reigning Sawamura winner (Japanese Cy Young) should play huge roles as well. That's just scratching the surface of the talent this Japan team has.
As telling as they can be, MLB All-Star Game appearances aren't the be-all, end-all in the WBC.
Colombia
Total All-Star appearances: 3
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Julio Teheran
RHP
2
Free Agent
Elias Diaz
C
1
Royals
Jose Quintana
LHP
1
Rockies
Now, we're seeing a drop-off, as Colombia has just four All-Star appearances in total. What's even crazier is that two of the four belong to Julio Teheran, a pitcher who hasn't appeared in a big-league game since 2024 and who last made an All-Star team in 2016. Columbia's offense is hard to trust, but with Jose Quintana and Teheran leading the way pitching-wise, perhaps this team can be somewhat competitive.
Canada
Total All-Star appearances: 2
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Josh Naylor
1B
1
Mariners
Michael Soroka
RHP
1
Diamondbacks
Team Canada is really going to miss nine-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, but their roster is still pretty good. Josh Naylor is as good as it gets for a replacement at first base, and Michael Soroka is pretty underrated when healthy. Young players like Otto Lopez and Owen Caissie aren't All-Stars yet, but they very well could be sooner than later.
Italy
Total All-Star appearances: 2
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Michael Lorenzen
RHP
1
Rockies
Aaron Nola
RHP
1
Phillies
Team Italy has an exciting starting lineup, with guys like Vinnie Pasquantino, Kyle Teel, Jakob Marsee and Jac Caglianone in the mix, but none of their position players have made an All-Star team. The only All-Stars are Aaron Nola and Michael Lorenzen, two starting pitchers coming off down years. Italy will need those two to step up for them to win games in this tournament.
Great Britain
Total All-Star appearances: 2
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
2B
2
Yankees
Great Britain's roster is far from stacked, but they do have a multi-time All-Star, Jazz Chisholm Jr., to lean on. Aroldis Chapman and his eight All-Star appearances would've come in handy, but Chisholm is an excellent player — and who knows, maybe Harry Ford, one of MLB's top catching prospects, will showcase his All-Star upside on the national stage.
Cuba
Total All-Star appearances: 1
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Alexei Ramirez
SS
1
N/A
Alexei?? Yes! Alexei Ramirez, famous for recording the final out of Mark Buehrle's no-hitter, is also Cuba's only All-Star in the WBC. What's most interesting about Ramirez is that he hasn't played an MLB game since 2016 and is now 44 years old. Things like this are what make the WBC truly special.
Korea
Total All-Star appearances: 1
Player
Position
All-Star Appearances
Current MLB Team
Hyun Jin Ryu
LHP
1
N/A
Hyun Jin Ryu is another player who made an All-Star team a while ago (2019) and hasn't pitched in the Majors in years (2023). With that being said, Ryu has pitched well in the KBO the last couple of seasons, giving the Koreans hope that he could have another big game or two in him in the WBC. The team around him could leave a lot to be desired, though.
Teams without an All-Star appearance
Australia
Player to watch: Travis Bazzana
Australia might not be without an All-Star for long, with Travis Bazanna, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, on their team. Bazzana could make his MLB debut as soon as this season with the Cleveland Guardians, and if things go his way, he could be an All-Star sooner than later.
Brazil
Player to watch: Lucas Ramirez
Brazil is back in the WBC for the first time since 2013, and while the odds are against them given their lack of MLB talent, it'll be fun to watch Lucas Ramirez, Manny's son, lead the way.
Chinese Taipei
Player to watch: Stuart Fairchild
Stuart Fairchild is one of few players with MLB experience on Chinese Taipei's roster, and even he hasn't hit much at the big-league level. Still, it'll be interesting to see if Fairchild can lead this roster (which won the 2024 Premier12) to some WBC success.
Czechia
Player to watch: Ondrej Satoria
Czechia captured the hearts of many in the 2023 WBC, with Ondrej Satoria, in particular, playing a huge role. Satoria, an electrician, struck out Shohei Ohtani in an actual game. I'm not kidding. With that being said, this team lacks MLB talent and does not have any All-Stars.
Israel
Player to watch: Harrison Bader
Harrison Bader had a .796 OPS in 2025 while playing elite defense. That isn't quite All-Star level, but he's a very good MLB player who could have some big moments on both sides of the ball for Team Israel. He's always stepped up in big games, and expect this time around to be no different.
Nicaragua
Player to watch: Mark Vientos
Mark Vientos had a down year in 2025, but he hit 27 home runs and had an .837 OPS in the 2024 regular season while performing at an even higher level in that postseason. He's never been an All-Star, but he certainly has an All-Star ceiling. Perhaps we'll see that in the WBC.
Panama
Player to watch: Jose Caballero
Panama has no All-Stars, but their roster has a decent amount of MLB talent, headlined by Jose Caballero, a player who can steal games with his legs. Caballero has led the AL in stolen bases in each of the last two seasons, stealing over 40 bases in both years. It'll be interesting to see if he can steal some runs for Panama.
