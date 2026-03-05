World Baseball Classic rosters by total All-Star appearances

The World Baseball Classic features (mostly) the best of what 20 countries have to offer, making it must-see TV. 13 of the 20 participating countries have at least one MLB All-Star, but not every roster is created equally. Which rosters have the most All-Star appearances among them? Let's dive in.

USA

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 62

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Clayton Kershaw LHP 11 Retired Bryce Harper 1B 8 Phillies Paul Goldschmidt 1B 7 Yankees Aaron Judge OF 7 Yankees Alex Bregman 3B 3 Cubs Kyle Schwarber DH 3 Phillies Will Smith C 3 Dodgers David Bednar RHP 2 Yankees Byron Buxton OF 2 Twins Clay Holmes RHP 2 Mets Paul Skenes RHP 2 Pirates Tarik Skubal LHP 2 Tigers Logan Webb RHP 2 Giants Bobby Witt Jr. SS 2 Royals Matthew Boyd LHP 1 Cubs Pete Crow-Armstrong OF 1 Cubs Gunnar Henderson SS 1 Orioles Mason Miller RHP 1 Padres Cal Raleigh C 1 Mariners Michael Wacha RHP 1 Royals

Honestly, it'd be easier to highlight players who haven't made an All-Star team yet on Team USA, as 20 of the 30 players participating in the WBC for the United States have participated in the Midsummer Classic. Had Joe Ryan participating, that number would've been 21 of 30, or fully 70 percent. That is absurd, and assuming young phenoms like Roman Anthony, Nolan McLean and Bryce Turang get there eventually, the number could be even higher.

All but six of the above All-Stars have been selected more than once, proving that getting to the game was no fluke. It's widely known that Team USA has one of, if not the, best overall rosters in this tournament. All this data does is prove it even further.

Dominican Republic

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 39

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Manny Machado 3B 7 Padres Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 5 Blue Jays Juan Soto OF 4 Mets Ketel Marte 2B 3 Diamondbacks Julio Rodriguez OF 3 Mariners Fernando Tatis Jr. OF 3 Padres Sandy Alcantara RHP 2 Marlins Carlos Estevez RHP 2 Royals Luis Severino RHP 2 Athletics Gregory Soto LHP 2 Pirates Junior Caminero 3B 1 Rays Camilo Doval RHP 1 Yankees Jeremy Pena SS 1 Astros Geraldo Perdomo SS 1 Diamondbacks Cristopher Sanchez LHP 1 Phillies Carlos Santana 1B 1 Diamondbacks

If we added Albert Pujols' 11 All-Star appearances, the Dominican Republic would've been much closer to Team USA's total, but Pujols is a manager nowadays. And even without his appearances, you can see how stacked the Dominicans' roster is: 16 of the DR's 30 players have made at least one All-Star team, and 10 of the 16 have made more than one. This list doesn't even include young guys like Augstin Ramirez and Abner Uribe, who could easily make their Midsummer Classic debuts in 2026.

Manny Machado leads the way in terms of appearances, but the players behind him, like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto and Ketel Marte, are the ones the opposition will fear the most (again, showing just how loaded the Dominican Republic is in this tournament). Those who say the U.S. and D.R. are on a collision course to a date in the final can point to this list as the reason why.

Venezuela

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 30

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Salvador Perez C/1B 9 Royals Ronald Acuña Jr. OF 5 Braves Luis Arraez 1B/2B 3 Giants Willson Contreras 1B 3 Red Sox Gleyber Torres 2B 3 Tigers William Contreras C 2 Brewers Eugenio Suarez 3B 2 Reds Maikel Garcia 3B 1 Royals Andres Gimenez SS/2B 1 Blue Jays Ranger Suarez LHP 1 Red Sox

Venezuela is often overlooked in the context of big threats to win the whole tournament, but they shouldn't be. The country's 30 All-Star appearances rank third in the WBC field, and given the fact that young star outfielder Jackson Chourio hasn't even made one appearance yet, there's reason to believe there's even more talent here than this list shows.

What stands out about Venezuela is the lack of pitching on this list. Ranger Suarez is the only arm who has been named an All-Star, making Pablo Lopez's injury sting even more. This lineup is as good as any, but the pitching could be what holds Venezuela back.

Puerto Rico

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 15

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Nolan Arenado 3B 8 Diamondbacks Edwin Diaz RHP 3 Dodgers Willi Castro INF/OF 1 Rockies Jorge Lopez RHP 1 Free Agent Seth Lugo RHP 1 Royals Heliot Ramos OF 1 Giants

Puerto Rico has the fourth-most All-Star appearances, but it feels as if it's a bit misleading relative to how good the team really is. Nolan Arenado account for more than half of those All-Star nods, but Arenado is nowhere near the player he once was. He won't be carrying this team the way his resume might indicate.

Puerto Rico has several stars, including Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa and Riley Greene, on the sidelines for varying reasons. With their fully healthy roster, they might've had a shot at winning the whole thing. Without them, even with a healthy Edwin Diaz, they face an uphill battle.

Netherlands

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 11

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Kenley Jansen RHP 4 Tigers Xander Bogaerts SS 4 Padres Ozzie Albies 2B 3 Braves

The Netherlands is another team that's probably not as good as their number of All-Star appearances would indicate, especially since all three of their multi-time All-Stars have gone at least two years without appearing in the Midsummer Classic.

With that being said, Kenley Jansen is still reliable saving games and the three veteran position players are all productive in their own right, so the Netherlands could win some games in this tournament. They just don't look like the fifth-best team in the field, as their All-Star appearances might suggest.

Mexico

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 9

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Randy Arozarena OF 2 Mariners Alejandro Kirk C 2 Blue Jays Andres Munoz RHP 2 Mariners Jonathan Aranda 1B 1 Rays Jarren Duran OF 1 Red Sox Taijuan Walker RHP 1 Phillies

Team Mexico lacks above-the-fold names, and it shows in their list of All-Stars. Nobody on their 30-man roster has more than two appearances. This could change in 2026, though, given how solid guys like Alejandro Kirk and Andres Munoz are, and there's a lot of underrated talent worth paying attention to as well.

Mexico might not have a superstar capable of carrying them, but they have a well-rounded roster that could lead to better results than you might expect from a team with only nine MLB All-Star Game appearances.

Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 8

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Shohei Ohtani DH 5 Dodgers Yusei Kikuchi LHP 2 Angels Yoshinobu Yamamoto RHP 1 Dodgers

Team Japan is the defending champion in the WBC, but you wouldn't know it based on their All-Star appearances. The entire 30-man roster has made eight MLB All-Star games in total, and Shohei Ohtani is responsible for five of them. With that being said, Ohtani is the best player on the planet, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the best pitchers on the planet and Japan has a bunch of players who have done nothing but thrive in the NPB.

We saw how good Munetaka Murakami was in the 2023 WBC. Kazuma Okamoto has looked good in his first MLB Spring Training. Seiya Suzuki should've been an All-Star last season. Masataka Yoshida can hit when healthy. There's a good amount of proven MLB talent already, and guys like Teruaki Sato (reigning NPB Central League MVP) and Hiromi Itoh, the reigning Sawamura winner (Japanese Cy Young) should play huge roles as well. That's just scratching the surface of the talent this Japan team has.

As telling as they can be, MLB All-Star Game appearances aren't the be-all, end-all in the WBC.

Colombia

New York Mets starting pitcher Julio Teheran | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 3

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Julio Teheran RHP 2 Free Agent Elias Diaz C 1 Royals Jose Quintana LHP 1 Rockies

Now, we're seeing a drop-off, as Colombia has just four All-Star appearances in total. What's even crazier is that two of the four belong to Julio Teheran, a pitcher who hasn't appeared in a big-league game since 2024 and who last made an All-Star team in 2016. Columbia's offense is hard to trust, but with Jose Quintana and Teheran leading the way pitching-wise, perhaps this team can be somewhat competitive.

Canada

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 2

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Josh Naylor 1B 1 Mariners Michael Soroka RHP 1 Diamondbacks

Team Canada is really going to miss nine-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, but their roster is still pretty good. Josh Naylor is as good as it gets for a replacement at first base, and Michael Soroka is pretty underrated when healthy. Young players like Otto Lopez and Owen Caissie aren't All-Stars yet, but they very well could be sooner than later.

Italy

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 2

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Michael Lorenzen RHP 1 Rockies Aaron Nola RHP 1 Phillies

Team Italy has an exciting starting lineup, with guys like Vinnie Pasquantino, Kyle Teel, Jakob Marsee and Jac Caglianone in the mix, but none of their position players have made an All-Star team. The only All-Stars are Aaron Nola and Michael Lorenzen, two starting pitchers coming off down years. Italy will need those two to step up for them to win games in this tournament.

Great Britain

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 2

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 2 Yankees

Great Britain's roster is far from stacked, but they do have a multi-time All-Star, Jazz Chisholm Jr., to lean on. Aroldis Chapman and his eight All-Star appearances would've come in handy, but Chisholm is an excellent player — and who knows, maybe Harry Ford, one of MLB's top catching prospects, will showcase his All-Star upside on the national stage.

Cuba

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Alexei Ramirez | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 1

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Alexei Ramirez SS 1 N/A

Alexei?? Yes! Alexei Ramirez, famous for recording the final out of Mark Buehrle's no-hitter, is also Cuba's only All-Star in the WBC. What's most interesting about Ramirez is that he hasn't played an MLB game since 2016 and is now 44 years old. Things like this are what make the WBC truly special.

#OTD in 2009: Mark Buehrle threw the 18th perfect game in MLB history and 2nd in franchise history. #WhiteSox x @GuaranteedRate pic.twitter.com/5jFLn741AF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 23, 2024

Korea

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Total All-Star appearances: 1

Player Position All-Star Appearances Current MLB Team Hyun Jin Ryu LHP 1 N/A

Hyun Jin Ryu is another player who made an All-Star team a while ago (2019) and hasn't pitched in the Majors in years (2023). With that being said, Ryu has pitched well in the KBO the last couple of seasons, giving the Koreans hope that he could have another big game or two in him in the WBC. The team around him could leave a lot to be desired, though.

Teams without an All-Star appearance

Australia

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Player to watch: Travis Bazzana

Australia might not be without an All-Star for long, with Travis Bazanna, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, on their team. Bazzana could make his MLB debut as soon as this season with the Cleveland Guardians, and if things go his way, he could be an All-Star sooner than later.

Brazil

Player to watch: Lucas Ramirez

Brazil is back in the WBC for the first time since 2013, and while the odds are against them given their lack of MLB talent, it'll be fun to watch Lucas Ramirez, Manny's son, lead the way.

Chinese Taipei

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Stuart Fairchild | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Player to watch: Stuart Fairchild

Stuart Fairchild is one of few players with MLB experience on Chinese Taipei's roster, and even he hasn't hit much at the big-league level. Still, it'll be interesting to see if Fairchild can lead this roster (which won the 2024 Premier12) to some WBC success.

Czechia

Player to watch: Ondrej Satoria

Czechia captured the hearts of many in the 2023 WBC, with Ondrej Satoria, in particular, playing a huge role. Satoria, an electrician, struck out Shohei Ohtani in an actual game. I'm not kidding. With that being said, this team lacks MLB talent and does not have any All-Stars.

Israel

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Player to watch: Harrison Bader

Harrison Bader had a .796 OPS in 2025 while playing elite defense. That isn't quite All-Star level, but he's a very good MLB player who could have some big moments on both sides of the ball for Team Israel. He's always stepped up in big games, and expect this time around to be no different.

Nicaragua

Player to watch: Mark Vientos

Mark Vientos had a down year in 2025, but he hit 27 home runs and had an .837 OPS in the 2024 regular season while performing at an even higher level in that postseason. He's never been an All-Star, but he certainly has an All-Star ceiling. Perhaps we'll see that in the WBC.

Panama

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero | John Jones-Imagn Images

Player to watch: Jose Caballero

Panama has no All-Stars, but their roster has a decent amount of MLB talent, headlined by Jose Caballero, a player who can steal games with his legs. Caballero has led the AL in stolen bases in each of the last two seasons, stealing over 40 bases in both years. It'll be interesting to see if he can steal some runs for Panama.