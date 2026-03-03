2026 World Baseball Classic rules: Pitch clock and more changes for this year

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is almost here, with the best baseball players in the world ready to put it all on the line for their countries. The 2023 edition was an instant classic, filled with so much drama and pathos and high-quality baseball that players all around the world were dying to take part. The result: the most stacked field in WBC history, and the best group that Team USA has ever assembled in any international event.

But 2023 was a long time ago; odds are you might have forgotten the ins and outs of just how the World Baseball Classic works. Is there a pitch clock? What about the DH? And how do extra innings work? We're here to offer you a quick refresher on all the WBC rules you need to know before play begins on the night of March 4.

World Baseball Classic rules: What's new in 2026?

Anthony Santander warms up near the pitch clock during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Camden Yards. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Will there be a pitch clock?

For the first time, yes: Back in early February, Jayson Stark of The Athletic confirmed that the WBC would be adopting MLB's version of the pitch clock. The pitch clock was not in use at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which took place just weeks before it came into use in the Majors.

The rules will be the same as you've grown accustomed to in the big leagues: Pitchers will have 15 seconds to deliver each pitch with the bases empty, and 18 seconds if a runner (or runners) is on base. While plenty of foreign leagues (like Japan's NPB) don't use a pitch clock, it's been the standard in international baseball for years now, meaning that most if not all players in this year's tournament will have at least some experience with it.

Will the ABS challenge system be in use?

No, the automated ball-strike system will not be used in WBC games. MLB will bring ABS (which allows pitchers, hitters and catchers to challenge a limited number of individual ball-strike calls) into use in regular season games for the first time, but the technology is still in its infancy, and most leagues around the world have yet to adopt it.

Will there be replay review?

While the WBC won't offer the ability to challenge balls and strikes, there will be replay review. For the most part, the rules will be the same as MLB's: Each manager will be given one challenge, with the ability to retain that challenge with every successfully overturned call. In the championship game, however, each manager will start with two challenges, allowing for an extra unsuccessful challenge. And for all games, umpires will be able to review all reviewable plays (home run calls, fair/foul calls, hit by pitches, force/tag plays, etc) without a manager's challenge beginning in the eighth inning.

World Baseball Classic pitcher rules, explained

Tarik Skubal throws at live batting practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitching has been a sore spot in international baseball since before the WBC even existed: Pitchers are obviously prone to injury and overuse already, and teams in MLB, NPB and other leagues around the world were understandably hesitant to put even more strain on their arms just before the beginning of a new season.

So the Classic adopted strict rules regarding both how frequently pitchers are allowed to take the mound and how many pitches they're allowed to throw in the games they do pitch.

Days of rest

The WBC stipulates that pitchers must rest a certain number of days between outings, depending on how many pitches they threw in their most recent appearance. A pitcher must rest ...

At least four days, if he threw 50 or more pitches when he last pitched

At least one day, if he threw 30 or more pitches when he last pitched

At least one day, if he's pitched on consecutive days regardless of pitch count

Pitch counts

Additionally, there are strict rules regarding pitch counts in each round of the tournament. (Pitchers will be allowed to finish an at-bat during which their pitch count is reached, but must be removed from the game immediately afterward.)

Round Maximum pitches thrown per game Pool play 65 Quarterfinals 80 Semifinals and championship 95

Every other World Baseball Classic rule to know

Shohei Ohtani against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Will there be a designated hitter?

Yes, the universal DH will be in play for every game, which is great news for Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan.

Is there a mercy rule?

As is the case in Little League and most other national competitions, there is a mercy rule to avoid things getting too lopsided. The game will be called if a given team is winning by at least 10 runs after the completion of seven innings, or by at least 15 runs after the completion of five innings.

How to tiebreakers work?

There are no ties in baseball, but the WBC still needs tiebreakers in the event that two or more teams finish tied in the standings at the conclusion of pool play. Here's the rundown:

First tiebreaker: Head-to-head record

Head-to-head record Second tiebreaker: Fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams

Fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams Third tiebreaker: Fewest earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams

Fewest earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams Fourth tiebreaker: Batting average in games between the tied teams

Batting average in games between the tied teams Fifth tiebreaker: WBC officials will draw lots to determine final positioning (yes, seriously)

How do extra innings work?

In earlier iterations of the WBC, teams began with runners on first and second base beginning in the 11th inning. As of 2023, though, the rules were brought in line with MLB, with each team having a runner on second base to start each inning beginning with the 10th.