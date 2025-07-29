Yankees fans put Brian Cashman on blast at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees fans have had enough of general manager, Brian Cashman. Even after a World Series run in 2024, not even that will absolve his relationship with the fan base. Because instead of putting together a roster worth making another run, the Yankees lost one of their top bats in Juan Soto and now are without Aaron Judge.

Fans hung a banner in The Bronx with “Fire Cashman” handwritten on it. It’s a sign Yankees fans have had enough. The mediocre rosters and underwhelming performances won’t stand anymore with Yankees fans. You can’t blame them either. Because losing Soto to your inner city rival is enough to cause an uproar.

This season has been anti-climatic. And not even Eugenio Suarez can save this season for the Bronx Bombers. Because this team needs more than one player and that’s why Yankees fans are irate.

New York Yankees fans are tired of mediocrity and Brian Cashman will end up being the fall guy

Cashman has to accept more responsibility for the Yankees’ shortcomings than he probably realizes. The Philadelphia Phillies were able to sign Bryce Harper and bring in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and still keep that core together; it also resulted in a 2022 World Series title.

The Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly have unlimited funds to make sure the top players each free agency cycle can land out west if they want as well. Why haven’t the Yankees been able to keep a core of solid players together in recent years? Other than last season, the last Yankees World Series appearance was in 2009.

You can’t blame Yankees fans for being mad at how this roster is being constructed when the Dodgers have won two World Series championships since 2020 and made four World Series appearances in the same time the Yankees have made one other than last year. Cashman has more pressure than ever to ace this MLB trade deadline.

With Judge out of the rotation for the foreseeable future and the Yankees treading water just to stay in the wild card conversation, Cashman can’t afford to be cavalier over the next few days. The fan base already despises him, but he could salvage that relationship with a productive trade deadline.

Yankees fans deserve a team that actually competes for championships. They deserve a team that constructs a roster that will compete with the best each year. They deserve a general manager that doesn’t settle for mediocrity.