The most prolific shooter in the NBA isn't Steph Curry or Anthony Edwards

The 3-point shot has never been utilized more than in today's NBA. That's not to say we're an " outside-inside" league because shots at the rim open up and dictate 3-point looks.

Though that's true, an overwhelming number of fans still sum the NBA up to 3s, 3s, and 3s. The greatest shooter, Stephen Curry, has much to do with that league-wide perception, but he's not leading the way from deep this year.

Anthony Edwards is still in front of Curry on the made 3s list in 2024-25. The last time we peeked at the 3-pointer leaderboard, Edwards and LaMelo Ball were the young guns creeping on Curry's 3-point reign.

Curry will likely lead the league in 3s per game again with an another-day-in-the-office 4.5 3s a game. But a semi-veteran from Detroit has a serious chance to stay ahead of Curry and Edwards and snatch the 3-point makes crown — Malik Beasley's pure jumper results in Ws and the top of many leaderboards. There's a certain category (award) for which his name should receive more chatter.

Malik Beasley has always been a dynamic shooter, but he's on a different burner this year

Who had Malik Beasley leading the league in 3s on their bingo card? The Pistons signed him to a one-year deal worth $6 million. They knew he'd immediately improve the spacing around star guard Cade Cuningham, but they couldn't have imagined he'd be challenging Curry for most triples made. However, this isn't his first rodeo with elite numbers.

Malik Beasley is



1st in total made 3s (259)



1st in C&S 3s (196)



42% on 9.3 3PA (highest among shooters taking 9 3PA) pic.twitter.com/SLVXyRjzdM — Brennan Sims (@SmokeSolezNBA) March 12, 2025

Since 2021, Beasley has attempted 8 3-pointers per game, converting at a 39 percent clip. That's more than solid. He's a proven leave me and you'll regret it shooter. His shot quality proves that teams aren't leaving him open. But it doesn't matter. He's always been Jr. Smith-level confident, and the opportunity has been there in Detroit.

Beasley's league-leading 259 deep balls have correlated with the Pistons' success. The signs of stardom were evident with Cunningham if you watched the second half of last year's season. Detroit lost a bunch, but it was clear Cunningham didn't have adequate spacing around him. Teams blitzed and sold out to smother the third-year guard.

That's still a likely game plan for Cunningham, but Beasley has made teams pay if they double off him. That pair's chemistry is blossoming in Beasley's first season in the 313. The duo is plus-4.5 in over 1000 minutes together.

Leave Cade, and Beasley will bury you with foot-in-cement treys. He's steady as a stationary sniper. Beasley's 196 made catch-and-shoot 3s are 49 more than second-place Derrick White's. White only leads third place Klay Thompson by one 3-pointer, so Beasley is a clear outlier. Elite shooting is all about versatility, and Beasley can burn you on the move, too.

Malik Beasley C&S threes off screens pic.twitter.com/Yq9TXw43fo — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) February 24, 2025

Movement shooting opens the floor for teammates, as a shooter dashing across the floor causes mayhem and defensive breakdowns. If defenders don't communicate who's taking the flaming shooter, two players often go to the shooter, leaving the shooter's teammates to play 4-on-3 basketball.

That's one of Beasley's elite traits: he doesn't stop moving. He comes off stagger screens, pin-downs, and dribble hand-off actions with the best of them. Playing with a supernova talent in Cunningham makes his life easier, but it's a mutual relationship. If teams hug Beasley 28 feet out (they do), lanes are easier to navigate. If Cunningham is bursting into the paint and defenses don't want to give up a freebie 2, that kick out to Beasley is already on the way because Beasley has moved into the open space.

Curry and Edwards aren't far behind Beasley, but both play starter minutes. Beasley is a sixth man, clocking 27 minutes a night. Leading the league in triples off the bench is an impressive feat and deserves more recognition in the 6MOY race. Boston's Payton Pritchard is the current favorite, and not many shoot it like the former Oregon Duck.

Not many, but Beasley has been a slight step above PP, factoring in volume. Both rip nets, shooting 42 percent from deep. The 3-point crown is an arbitrary case to make for an award, but shooting (scoring secondly) is Pritchard's strongest case to be the favorite currently.

When you combine the Pistons' newly found success, Beasley's impact on said success, and efficiency on his league volume, the Malik Beasley for 6MOY case should make you second-guess whether that race should have a -240 with a month to go.