Much like trash cans, baseballs avoid Jose Altuve and no one else amid Astros position change

The biggest story surrounding the Houston Astros this offseason has been third baseman Alex Bregman departing from the organization to join the Boston Red Sox. But Bregman's absence on Joe Espada's lineup card will not be the only major change to Houston's infield this season.

Even before Bregman had made his decision, Houston made it clear that Jose Altuve would be spending time in left field in 2025. Altuve has been with the Astros for 14 seasons and has only played second base. He has nine MLB All-Star Game appearances over that stretch and an AL MVP award. So why make a position change at this point in his career?

Well, Father Time comes for us all, and Altuve's been declining physically over the last few years in ways that have limited him a bit as an infielder. But as he looks to make a move to the outfield, he's running into a slight problem: Teams just aren't hitting the ball in his direction.

Jose Altuve gets first look in left field ... sort of

On Friday, the Astros played the St. Louis Cardinals in a spring training affair. Altuve found himself in a familiar spot on the lineup card (batting leadoff) but away from the action in the field. Altuve played six innings in left field and saw precisely zero action.

Throughout the six innings Altuve was in the game, not a single ball was put in play to left. While it is tough to critique Altuve's first outfield performance without having to make a play, this actually could have been exactly what the Astros were hoping for.

Heading into his 15th season in the big leagues, it could be likely that Altuve is starting to feel time catch up to him a little bit. Sure, playing the outfield may seem a little more strenuous than the middle infield, but not if the ball doesn't come your way. There is a good chance Houston is making sure this is the case by sticking Altuve in left field when their starting pitcher typically keeps the ball away from that part of the field.

Houston still has Maurico Dubon and Isaac Paredes who can play second base effectively. Hiding Altuve in the outfield could actually help perserve his health and keep him fresh throughout the season. Moving Altuve to left field is starting to make more sense than it did initially, especially with a friendly left field at Daikin Park.