Myles Garrett rumors: Bills recruiting pitch, Commanders connect, Eagles enthusiasm
Myles Garrett is on the lookout for his next team after requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns. In the middle of his prime at 29 years old, Garrett is tired of wasting away on a mediocre roster. The Browns don't have a dependable quarterback and feel further from Super Bowl contention than ever after a depressing three-win season.
Cleveland doesn't really want to trade Garrett, but he's in a position to make life extremely uncomfortable in the Browns locker room. We have seen this song and dance before. Almost always, the superstar requesting a trade gets his way. The Browns are on the verge of a full teardown anyway, and Garrett checking out all but confirms Cleveland's demise.
Several teams should take interest in the four-time All-Pro defensive end. Garrett ranks among the very best defenders in football. His ability to line up everywhere and create mismatches on virtually every play puts him in rareified air. The contract situation is complicated — Garrett comes off the books after the 2026 campaign, technically — but whoever trades for him should feel plenty confident in a long-term extension.
Garrett wants to compete for a Super Bowl. The current favorites to land him in Vegas are mostly unproven teams, such as Pete Carroll's Raiders or Mike Vrabel's Patriots, but Garrett has his sights set on the NFL's upper echelon. So do those front offices. It can be hard for full-fledged contenders to splurge on a top-of-market trade candidate, but Garrett is special. He should have suitors lined up around the block.
Here's all the latest scuttlebutt around the offseason's biggest trade sweepstakes.
Myles Garrett views Eagles as 'hell of a destination' in potential trade
Myles Garrett wants to win a Super Bowl. Why not join the team that represented the NFC in two of the last three Super Bowls? The Philadelphia Eagles boast the most talented defense in the league and could, in theory, be looking for a transformative addition. Howie Roseman has never shied away from a blockbuster trade when the right opportunity rolls around.
Garrett sure seems excited by the possibility of teaming up with Jalen Carter and Zack Baun in Kelly green.
"It would be a hell of a destination," he told 94 WIP.
Philadelphia was the top-performing pass defense in the NFL this season, combining a daunting front seven with a ravenous collection of both established and ascending D-backs. The Eagles are more talent-rich than any team in football, without exception, and Roseman has enough draft capital to pop a blockbuster trade for Garrett. The Eagles would need to contend with the financial implications, but with a Super Bowl so clearly within reach, now is the time to get aggressive.
There isn't a better landing spot for Garrett on paper if he's serious about winning. That is, unless the Chiefs can pull a rabbit out of the hate on their cap sheet.
Myles Garrett is certainly not opposed to joining forces with Jayden Daniels on Commanders
Speaking of NFC East destinations, the Washington Commanders are clearly a team on the rise. Dan Quinn is a savvy defensive coach who knows how to establish a winning culture better than most. In the span of a year, the Comms went from an afterthought to next-up status in the NFC. A disappointing loss to Philadelphia in the conference championship should not distract from the sky-high trajectory of that team with Jayden Daniels under center.
Washington's offense is set for the next decade. The defensive front could use a boost, however. The Commanders struggled to generate stops when it mattered, as evidenced by Philadelphia's 55-point outburst a couple weeks ago. Daniels can win shootouts, but the way to take Washington from good to great is a serious defensive upgrade. Garrett would obviously fit the bill.
He sounds more than willing to don a Commanders uniform.
"I've thought about the squads that could use a guy like me," he told Sports Illustrated at Super Bowl media row. "I think the Commanders are amongst them. I think they need a pass rusher; I think that's something they dearly missed in the playoffs and some of their big games. I feel like I could fill that role."
He's right. The Commanders would really blast off with Garrett in the mix. With the future set up so well and a franchise quarterback still on his rookie contract, now is a great time for Washington to strike on a game-changing defender. Let Garrett cook...
Bills' Dion Dawkins makes his pitch to Myles Garrett
Another team that could use Myles Garrett? The Buffalo Bills. Really every team could, but Buffalo is still trying to crack the code to this Kansas City dynasty in the playoffs. Many would suspect a few offensive upgrades around Josh Allen might do the trick, but there isn't a more impactful name available this summer than Garrett.
He wants to contend for a Super Bowl. The Bills can provide him with that opportunity. Garrett has the full endorsement of a long-time competitor in Buffalo O-lineman Dion Dawkins, who made his pitch to the six-time Pro Bowl defensive end at Super Bowl media row.
"Myles Garrett, right now, come rock with us," he told Bleacher Report. "Let’s win a Super Bowl."
That's what Garrett wants to hear. He's on the hunt for a winning situation and the Bills unquestionably qualify. Buffalo has undergone some complicated cap maneuvers in recent years to keep this roster afloat around Josh Allen, so Garrett probably isn't the most realistic target. Never say never, though, especially as the Bills get more desperate with each successive postseason heartbreaker against the Chiefs.