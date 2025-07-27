NASCAR Indianapolis Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Denny Hamlin's series-leading fourth win of the season at Dover, the NASCAR Cup Series is at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Brickyard 400. This will be the 22nd race of the season, leaving only five races before the playoffs begin.
Sunday also marks the final of the In-Season Challenge as Ty Dillon looks to cap his Cinderella run as the tournament's last overall seed against Ty Gibbs. The highest finishing driver will take home the trophy and $1 million prize.
This will only be the second Cup Series race on the Indianapolis oval since 2021 after a three-year run on the road course. Only three active drivers (Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch) have won on the oval layout, leaving the door open for several drivers to win one of NASCAR's biggest races for the first time.
So, let's dive right into the Brickyard 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Brickyard 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the starting lineup as a result:
Brickyard 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Chase Briscoe
2nd
Bubba Wallace
3rd
Erik Jones
4th
Tyler Reddick
5th
Ty Gibbs
6th
William Byron
7th
Chris Buescher
8th
Carson Hocevar
9th
AJ Allmendinger
10th
Austin Cindric
11th
Shane van Gisbergen
12th
Kyle Busch
13th
Kyle Larson
14th
Brad Keselowski
15th
Joey Logano
16th
Christopher Bell
17th
Josh Berry
18th
Noah Gragson
19th
Todd Gilliland
20th
Austin Dillon
21st
Alex Bowman
22nd
Michael McDowell
23rd
Ryan Preece
24th
Ryan Blaney
25th
Riley Herbst
26th
Ty Dillon
27th
Zane Smith
28th
Justin Haley
29th
Cole Custer
30th
Chase Elliott
31st
Daniel Suarez
32nd
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
33rd
Ross Chastain
34th
Cody Ware
35th
Jesse Love
36th
John Hunter Nemechek
37th
Josh Bilicki
38th
Katherine Legge
39th
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the race after posting a lap of 183.165 mph (49.136 seconds). It is his fifth pole of the season and the first at his home track. Briscoe is the first driver in history to win the pole for the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400 in the same season.
Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five, giving Toyota a sweep of the top-five starting positions for the first time in the Cup Series. William Byron, Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric rounded out the top 10. Notables outside the top 10 include Kyle Busch (12th), Kyle Larson (13th), Brad Keselowski (14th), Joey Logano (15th), Christopher Bell (16th), Ryan Blaney (24th), Chase Elliott (30th), Katherine Legge (38th) and Hamlin (39th).
Ty Dillon will roll off 26th, 21 positions behind Gibbs, as the two battle for the In-Season Challenge title. Elliott was one of several drivers to experience handling issues in qualifying. While he corrected his car and kept it out of the outside wall, he lost too much momentum and had to settle for 30th. Hamlin, who was the last driver to qualify, had the biggest issue when he bounced off the Turn 2 wall and made more significant contact with the inside wall. He will start at the rear of the field in a backup car.
NASCAR race start time: When does the Brickyard 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin shortly after 2 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 80s with humid conditions and a stray chance of a thunderstorm throughout the day.
Brickyard 400 stages explained
Brickyard 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
50
Stage 2
100
Final Stage
160
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).
Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Brickyard 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday will be the final race of the season on TNT Sports before NBC Sports takes over the coverage for the rest of the season. The pre-race coverage of the Brickyard 400 will begin at 1 p.m. ET on TNT, while fans can also catch the race on truTV, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on HBO Max.