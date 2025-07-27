NASCAR Indianapolis Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Denny Hamlin's series-leading fourth win of the season at Dover, the NASCAR Cup Series is at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Brickyard 400. This will be the 22nd race of the season, leaving only five races before the playoffs begin.

Sunday also marks the final of the In-Season Challenge as Ty Dillon looks to cap his Cinderella run as the tournament's last overall seed against Ty Gibbs. The highest finishing driver will take home the trophy and $1 million prize.

This will only be the second Cup Series race on the Indianapolis oval since 2021 after a three-year run on the road course. Only three active drivers (Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch) have won on the oval layout, leaving the door open for several drivers to win one of NASCAR's biggest races for the first time.

So, let's dive right into the Brickyard 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Brickyard 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the starting lineup as a result:

Brickyard 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Chase Briscoe 2nd Bubba Wallace 3rd Erik Jones 4th Tyler Reddick 5th Ty Gibbs 6th William Byron 7th Chris Buescher 8th Carson Hocevar 9th AJ Allmendinger 10th Austin Cindric 11th Shane van Gisbergen 12th Kyle Busch 13th Kyle Larson 14th Brad Keselowski 15th Joey Logano 16th Christopher Bell 17th Josh Berry 18th Noah Gragson 19th Todd Gilliland 20th Austin Dillon 21st Alex Bowman 22nd Michael McDowell 23rd Ryan Preece 24th Ryan Blaney 25th Riley Herbst 26th Ty Dillon 27th Zane Smith 28th Justin Haley 29th Cole Custer 30th Chase Elliott 31st Daniel Suarez 32nd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 33rd Ross Chastain 34th Cody Ware 35th Jesse Love 36th John Hunter Nemechek 37th Josh Bilicki 38th Katherine Legge 39th Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the race after posting a lap of 183.165 mph (49.136 seconds). It is his fifth pole of the season and the first at his home track. Briscoe is the first driver in history to win the pole for the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400 in the same season.

Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five, giving Toyota a sweep of the top-five starting positions for the first time in the Cup Series. William Byron, Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric rounded out the top 10. Notables outside the top 10 include Kyle Busch (12th), Kyle Larson (13th), Brad Keselowski (14th), Joey Logano (15th), Christopher Bell (16th), Ryan Blaney (24th), Chase Elliott (30th), Katherine Legge (38th) and Hamlin (39th).

Ty Dillon will roll off 26th, 21 positions behind Gibbs, as the two battle for the In-Season Challenge title. Elliott was one of several drivers to experience handling issues in qualifying. While he corrected his car and kept it out of the outside wall, he lost too much momentum and had to settle for 30th. Hamlin, who was the last driver to qualify, had the biggest issue when he bounced off the Turn 2 wall and made more significant contact with the inside wall. He will start at the rear of the field in a backup car.

NASCAR race start time: When does the Brickyard 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin shortly after 2 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 80s with humid conditions and a stray chance of a thunderstorm throughout the day.

Brickyard 400 stages explained

Brickyard 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 50 Stage 2 100 Final Stage 160

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Brickyard 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday will be the final race of the season on TNT Sports before NBC Sports takes over the coverage for the rest of the season. The pre-race coverage of the Brickyard 400 will begin at 1 p.m. ET on TNT, while fans can also catch the race on truTV, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on HBO Max.