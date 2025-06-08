NASCAR Michigan Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Ryan Blaney's first win of the 2025 season at Nashville Superspeedway, the NASCAR Cup Series takes on Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the running of the FireKeepers Casino 400.

This will be the 15th race of the season and mark the beginning of a busy stretch as the sport goes south of the border to Mexico City next weekend. Before the international trip, a stop at the speedy, two-mile oval in the Irish Hills is on tap, and if the last decade is any indication, the Fords will be hard to beat, given they have won nine of the last 10 races there. Sunday's race at Michigan also serves as the first race to determine seeding for the inaugural In-Season Challenge, which is set to begin at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) on June 28.

So, let's dive right into the FireKeepers Casino 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Michigan and the starting lineup as a result:

FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Chase Briscoe 2nd Kyle Busch 3rd Denny Hamlin 4th William Byron 5th Kyle Larson 6th Chris Buescher 7th Josh Berry 8th Ty Gibbs 9th Bubba Wallace 10th Zane Smith 11th Austin Cindric 12th Tyler Reddick 13th Ryan Blaney 14th Carson Hocevar 15th Joey Logano 16th Alex Bowman 17th Chase Elliott 18th Ty Dillon 19th AJ Allmendinger 20th Ross Chastain 21st John Hunter Nemechek 22nd Erik Jones 23rd Ryan Preece 24th Cole Custer 25th Christopher Bell 26th Shane van Gisbergen 27th Brad Keselowski 28th Austin Dillon 29th Noah Gragson 30th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 31st Justin Haley 32nd Michael McDowell 33rd Todd Gilliland 34th Riley Herbst 35th Daniel Suarez 36th Cody Ware

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is one the pole for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan on Sunday. With a time of 195.514 mph (36.826 seconds), Briscoe picked up his third consecutive pole and his fourth of the season. He is the first driver to win three straight poles since Kyle Larson did so in April of 2024. Behind him in the top five are Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Larson.

Other notables starting deeper in the field include defending Michigan winner Tyler Reddick (12th), Blaney (13th), Joey Logano (15th), Chase Elliott (17th), Coca-Cola 600 winner Ross Chastain (20th), Christopher Bell (25th) and Brad Keselowski (27th).

Similar to Kansas Speedway earlier this season, tire issues were the story coming out of practice. Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen had a flat left-rear tire during the final minute of practice for Group 1, while Blaney stopped on the backstretch after losing pressure on his left front tire and Reddick dealt with a flat left-rear tire shortly afterward in the second practice group.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the FireKeepers Casino 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan will begin shortly after 2 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s during the race. There is a 41 percent chance of rain with some sun and a stray thunderstorm. There are no lights at the track.

FireKeepers Casino 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the FireKeepers Casino 400:

FireKeepers Casino 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 45 Stage 2 120 Final Stage 200

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

FireKeepers Casino 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan on Sunday will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video with the pre-race coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.