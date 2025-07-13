NASCAR Sonoma Raceway Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Shane van Gisbergen's win on the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series is in Wine Country at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday for the running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. This will be the 20th race of the season, leaving only seven opportunities for drivers to make the playoffs.

Sunday's race is also the third round of the In-Season Challenge, with eight drivers vying for the final four spots. After some more upsets in Chicago, 32 seed Ty Dillon is still left standing while both Legacy Motor Club drivers, John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, are pitted against one another. With the elevation changes and uniqueness of the Sonoma layout, don't be surprised to see more upsets before the Final Four is set for Dover.

So, let's dive right into the Toyota/Save Mart 350 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Sonoma Raceway and the starting lineup as a result:

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Shane van Gisbergen 2nd Chase Briscoe 3rd William Byron 4th Ross Chastain 5th AJ Allmendinger 6th Ty Gibbs 7th Ryan Blaney 8th Tyler Reddick 9th Alex Bowman 10th Christopher Bell 11th Kyle Larson 12th Zane Smith 13th Chase Elliott 14th Chris Buescher 15th Michael McDowell 16th Denny Hamlin 17th Kyle Busch 18th John Hunter Nemechek 19th Daniel Suarez 20th Ryan Preece 21st Brad Keselowski 22nd Joey Logano 23rd Carson Hocevar 24th Austin Cindric 25th Josh Berry 26th Ty Dillon 27th Cole Custer 28th Riley Herbst 29th Justin Haley 30th Bubba Wallace 31st Erik Jones 32nd Noah Gragson 33rd Austin Dillon 34th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35th Todd Gilliland 36th Cody Ware 37th Katherine Legge

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen is on the pole for the second week in a row. With a time of 96.040 mph (74.594 seconds), the New Zealander edged out Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe by 0.25 seconds to pick up his first pole at Sonoma, his third of the season and the fourth of his career.

Behind van Gisbergen and Briscoe in the top-five are Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, van Gisbergen's Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain and Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger. Notables outside the top-10 include Kyle Larson (11th), Chase Elliott (13th), Denny Hamlin (16th), Kyle Busch (17th), Brad Keselowski (21st), Joey Logano (22nd), Bubba Wallace (30th) and Katherine Legge (37th).

Allmendinger topped practice with a fastest lap of 94.325 mph. Keselowski and the three Spire Motorsports drivers, Michael McDowell, Justin Haley and Carson Hocevar, went for solo spins in Group 1 practice.

NASCAR race start time: When does the Toyota/Save Mart 350 green flag wave?

Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 80s for the race with a zero percent chance of rain.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 stages explained

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 25 Stage 2 55 Final Stage 110

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday will be broadcast on TNT Sports, with the pre-race coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on truTV, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on HBO MAX.