Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025: Full results and winner

The 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is here and the return of Joey Chestnut is the talk of the Fourth of July. Forget fireworks, forget barbecues, it's all about watching Jaws do things that don't seem normal for a regular human being. He missed the 2024 contest due to a sponsorship dispute, which allowed Patrick Bertoletti to become only the second non-Chestnut winner since 2007. However, he's back and looking to add a 17th victory in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to his tally and trophy case.

Miki Sudo is the Chestnut of the women's division of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, dominating the contest in every year she's competed. She came into Coney Island this year with 10 victories already under her belt, but looking to add to her total. Perhaps just as importantly for fans and viewers, they were also hoping that this July 4 held a record-breaking performance for both of the legends.

But we're here to see how things played out in both of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests. So let's dive into the full results with a finishing order and how many hot dogs the top finishers were able to eat in the 10 minutes they have to do damage.

Full 2025 Men's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest results

It's like Joey Chestnut never left, as he made his return after a year off and won the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with relative ease. Chestnut ate 70.5 hot dogs to win his 17th career championship.

Last year's winner, Patrick Bertoletti, finished far in second place with 46.5 hot dogs eaten. James Webb finished in third with 45.5.

Finishing Order Hot Dogs Eaten 1. Joey Chestnut 70.5 2. Patrick Bertoletti 46.5 3. James Webb 45.5

Coming into the men's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, it was not surprising that Joey Chestnut is the heavy favorite, with FanDuel Sportsbook giving him -1600 odds against the field (+660) in the contest. That's true dominance. It's also worth noting that Chestnut's over/under for hot dogs eaten in the 2025 contest is set at 69.5, which would be his highest mark in Coney Island since his record-setting showing in 2021, when he consumed an unreal 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Full results and number of hot dogs eaten will be updated after the contest.

Full 2025 Women's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest results

Miki Sudo won her 11th pink belt in the women's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Friday with another dominant showing in the competition. She didn't even come close to her massive showing of 51 hot dogs a year ago, but still got it done with the victory. Here's a look at the official results from the women's contest.

Finishing Order Hot Dogs Eaten 1. Miki Sudo 33 2. Michelle Lesco 22.75 3. Domenica Dee 21.5

We have the announced official results for the Top 3 in the contest, but one of the frustrating things that we see is that Nathan's and the competition don't do the best job of keeping up with the full results from the contest throughout all the participants. However, we do get the Top 3 with former champion Michelle Lesco coming in as the runner-up and Domenica Dee finishing in third.

Even still, no one is in the same league as Sudo. Frankly, by her standards, this was a pretty pedestrian showing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, and she still cleared the closest competition by 10 hot dogs eaten.