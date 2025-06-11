NBA Draft update makes biggest lottery surprise clear

Recently, the NBA announced the 13 players who have been invited to the draft green room so far. Among them is Arizona's Carter Bryant. The 6-foot-8 wing has been seen as a draft riser who could shake up the lottery, especially since the Scouting Combine; this belief is all but confirmed now. Bryant's two-way abilities and immense upside could benefit multiple lottery teams.

13 players invited to the NBA Draft green room thus far:



Cooper Flagg

Dylan Harper

Ace Bailey

VJ Edgecombe

Tre Johnson

Khaman Maluach

Jeremiah Fears

Kon Knueppel

Kasparas Jakucionis

Egor Demin

Carter Bryant

Derik Queen

Asa Newell



Noa Essengue is still playing, not yet invited pic.twitter.com/OYdXVMRr3y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 10, 2025

Carter Bryant's impressive two-way skill set

In his lone season with Arizona, Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assist on 46/37.1/69.5 shooting splits. Nevertheless, he was underutilized, receiving only 19.3 minutes per game. Bryant is also an elite defensive prospect who is capable of guarding multiple positions. With nearly a 7-foot wingspan, Bryant is an extremely disruptive defender. Notably, Bryant also averaged a block and 0.9 steals per game.

At the Combine, Bryant posted an absurd 39.5 vertical. His mix of length, athleticism and strength makes him one of the most impactful defenders in this class, and tha defense gives him a fairly high floor despite not being super polished on offense just yet.

While Bryant's offensive numbers don't jump off the page, there's still a lot to like on that end of the court. Most notably, Bryant's 37.1 percent clip from beyond the arc and his knack for spot-up shooting allow teams to dream on clear 3-and-D potential. Bryant is a high-IQ player who cuts well and makes the simple reads as a passer; this further adds to his offensive upside. He is also a high-level finisher. Given Bryant's elite athleticism, his shot creation abilities could also develop. Overall, Bryant has immense upside with a higher floor than you might expect by just looking at his numbers.

Arizona's Carter Bryant has the makings of the big complementary wing all 30 NBA teams covet. Terrific physical tools, spot-up shooting, baseline feel, and valuable defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/B0ZkY1B1cn — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) February 11, 2025

Carter Bryant could benefit any team

Given Byrant's well-rounded skill set, he projects to be a clear lottery pick, considering how he has trended up of late in draft talks. His ability to play off the ball and contribute to all facets of the game allows him to fit with any team. Bryant's upside makes him intriguing for teams committed to a rebuild, while his proven traits also make him a fit with win-now teams. Currently, his range appears to be anywhere from the Utah Jazz at pick No. 5 to the San Antonio Spurs at pick No. 14. The Jazz drafting Bryant would be somewhat unexpected, but it can't be ruled out given his combination of upside and safety.

It feels most likely that he'll be a mid-lottery pick; the Toronto Raptors at pick No. 9 stand out as a clear fit. However, Bryant can truly fit with any team, which makes him such an intriguing prospect. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see where Bryant ends up, but the league office certainly seems to have a sense of how high he'll go.