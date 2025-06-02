Spurs mock draft roundup: Who experts have San Antonio targeting now

The San Antonio Spurs turned the misfortune of injuries to Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox into a bit of NBA Draft Lottery luck, jumping up six spots and claiming the No. 2 overall pick. San Antonio also owns the No. 14 pick by way of Atlanta due to the Dejounte Murray trade.

There's a chance the Spurs trade one pick (or both picks) for immediate star-power, but this franchise traditionally takes its time and builds organically. It shouldn't be hard to compete for a postseason spot with Wembanyama and Fox, but these picks give San Antonio a unique opportunity to add one (or two) more difference-makers to the mix. The Spurs also control the 38th pick, for good measure.

It feels like we generally know what the Spurs will do at No. 2 — this is widely billed as a two-person draft — but nothing is ever guaranteed. Plus, what San Antonio does after No. 2 is just as important, as multiple hits would give the Spurs almost unquestionably the best young core in basketball, with back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners already on the roster in Wemby and Stephon Castle.

Here is who the experts have the Spurs picking.

Spurs projected picks at No. 2

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

You will quickly notice a trend here. Dylan Harper is the clear second-best prospect behind Cooper Flagg. An elite driver and finisher at the point guard position, Harper should immediately add a new dynamic to the Spurs offense with his downhill creation and playmaking feel. He's also 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. San Antonio is already deep in the backcourt, but as Woo writes, "Harper has substantial talent, and selecting him is easy to justify."

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

"The Spurs will presumably see a best player available too exciting to pass on at No. 2, even if there are questions about the fit and shooting between De'Aaron Fox," writes Wasserman. Harper's pull-up shooting is a question, but he was efficient off-ball at Rutgers and he can defend all over the floor, so the fit issues are frankly a bit overblown — at least with Fox and Harper, specifically.

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

O'Connor describes Harper as a big-bodied guard who "has a high floor with the skill, poise and playmaking instincts to dictate the game at his pace." As Indiana and OKC have shown in these playoffs, it's helpful to pepper the court with multiple ball-handlers. The Spurs won't have any issue breaking down a defense; it remains to be seen how consistently they will convert on the resulting setups.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

While San Antonio landing at No. 2 does "throw things for a bit of a loop," as Vecenie writes, Harper is widely expected to come off the board in this spot, even as San Antonio overflows in the backcourt. He's the best prospect available and, more importantly, the Spurs are one of the best developmental programs in the NBA.

Spurs projected picks at No. 14

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN — Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Carter Bryant was kept in a box at Arizona, but he showed enough with his athleticism, defensive intensity and spot-up scoring to earn lottery status. The Spurs need size and shooting on the wing, not to mention the benefits of thrusting Bryant into such a patient organization with a strong support staff.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report — Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

Cedric Coward essentially won the NBA Combine. He only appeared in six games for Washington State due to injury and he has very limited experience against high-level competition, but his "Kawhi-like" measurements — 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and massive hands — make him a natural fit in the Spurs program. He's a good shooter, a savvy connective passer and a promising defender. If the handle develops and he can start shooting off the dribble, woof.

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo — Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Frankly, if Khaman Maluach drops to No. 14, several teams made a mistake. This would be home-run value for the Spurs and a unique chance to pair supermassive bigs in the frontcourt. Wemby is 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan; Maluach measured 7-foot-2 in shoes with a 7-foot-7 wingspan at the Combine. The 18-year-old needs a paitent hand, but he's an efficient lob threat who should benefit from the wealth of playmakers in San Antonio's backcourt.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic — Noa Essengue, F, France

This is, again, home run value, which feels appropriate given San Antonio's absurd luck streak in the draft. Essengue has been steadily ramping up his production in the German playoffs. He's three days older than Cooper Flagg, making him the second-youngest player in the draft. At 6-foot-10, he covers a metric ton of space on defense, he's a fluid straight-line driver on offense, and he knows when and where to cut for easy finishes at the rim.

Spurs projected picks at No. 38

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report — Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Even with De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper ane Stephon Castle in the backcourt, the Spurs would still benefit from a backup point guard. Kam Jones has been a nuclear shot-maker for years, but he scaled up into a full-time lead guard for Marquette in his senior season. With the size to defend his position, solid setup skills and a proficient jump shot, Jones offers a strong floor in the second round.

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo — Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

Koby Brea was the best shooter in college basketball last season, hitting 43.5 percent of his 3s on 5.9 attempts per game. He shot 49.8 percent on 3s as a junior. The upside isn't anything crazy, but he's a 6-foot-7 movement shooter with enough savviness to carve out a role for a Spurs team in desperate need of shooting.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic — Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Adou Thiero is a top-25 guy for me. I'm a bit dubious of San Antonio drafting another negative shooter, but Thiero is 6-foot-7 with long arms and 100th percentile athleticism. He can get downhill and create his own offense around the rim. He's a beast in transition. If the shot does come around, and San Antonio's development program has a long history of results in this department, then he is elite value in this range of the draft.