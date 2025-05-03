NBA execs reaching Ja Morant realization Grizzlies fans aren't ready for

Top NBA execs may not be entirely sold on where Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant currently ranks among the league's elite, at least compared to the point guard's reputation among fans.

Once one of the league's rising stars, apparently Ja isn't viewed as one of the top ten players in the NBA right now, at least according to one report.

"When I'm talking to people around the league, GMs, execs, scouts, I don't have people telling me that they think Ja is a top-10 player when he's healthy anymore," ESPN's Tim MacMahon said while appearing on the Hoop Collective podcast.

Are fans overrating Ja Morant as a player?

Morant's perception amongst top brass around the league may be a tough pill to swallow, not only for Grizzlies fans but fans around the NBA.

It's hard to deny that Morant is one of the league's most electrifying players. And he is coming off a solid season, averaging 23.2 points and 7.3 assists — respectable numbers, though it was his lowest scoring average since the 2020-21 campaign.

Still, a lack of postseason success, combined with his off-court issues and souring reputation, may be contributing to his current perception. The Grizzlies were swept by the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round that included a humiliating 51-point loss in Game 1. Morant suffered a left hip contusion in Game 3, exiting the series early — adding yet another injury to a player whose high-flying style and diminutive stature haven't always mixed.

Morant is undeniably one of the most exciting players in the league. He is known for his explosions at the rim and high-flying acrobatics, a style that has made him a fan favorite throughout his time in the NBA.



Based on what he has accomplished in the league so far, he has a case to be considered a true superstar, but there is still work to be done before he can confidently place among the elite in the NBA. He needs to stay on the field for an extended period of time, first of all, and he also needs to prove that he can consistently deliver come playoff time and lead the Grizzlies on a deep run.



While the league executives may not see him as a player building a franchise, Morant remains cherished amongst NBA fans everywhere.