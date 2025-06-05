NBA Finals MVP tracker: Updated odds, rankings and favorites heading into Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder tips off Thursday night and Finals MVP will absolutely be one of the most interesting angles to watch. Both teams are led by elite guards — Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who have enjoyed star-making turns in the playoffs.

But both teams also boast deep supporting casts of crucial role players, many of whom are capable of taking over for their team on any given night. The odds may not reflect it, but this kind of feels like a race that's as wide open as any we've seen in recent memory.

Who is the favorite to win NBA Finals MVP before Game 1?

It should come as no surprise that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the overwhelming favorite to win Finals MVP. He won regular-season MVP and has been tremendous in the playoffs, averaging 29.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field. He's leading the Thunder in points and assists in the postseason and there's no reason to think his offensive load will decrease.

Updated NBA Finals MVP odds

Heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, here are Finals MVP odds, per BetMGM.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-625)

Tyrese Haliburton (+700)

Pascal Siakam (+1600)

Jalen Williams (+3000)

Chet Holmgren (+8000)

Myles Turner (+25000)

Luguentz Dort (+25000)

Andrew Nembhard (+35000)

Alex Caruso (+50000)

Biggest risers and fallers in the MVP race

The gap in odds between Haliburton and Gilgeous-Alexander is, in large part, because the Thunder are also overwhelming favorites to win the series. But it's interesting to see Pascal Siakam ahead of Jalen Williams — essentially that it's more likely someone other than Haliburton wins Finals MVP if the Pacers pull off the upset, than it is for another Thunder player to unseat Gilgeous-Alexander.

Siakam was named MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals after averaging 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 52.4 percent against the Knicks. He also has perhaps more meaningful postseason experience than anyone else on either team, having won a ring with the Raptors in 2019, averaging 19.8 points per game in the Finals.

Past Finals MVP trends that could matter

The easiest way to identify an Finals MVP is to look for the leading scorer on the winning team. Only twice in recent memory has that not been the case — LeBron winning over Anthony Davis in 2020, and Andre Iguodala winning over Steph Curry in 2015.

Another notable trend is how rarely point guards have won Finals MVP, particularly in the past few years. Going back to 2000, we've seen just three point guards win the award — Chauncey Billups in 2004, Tony Parker in 2007 and Steph Curry in 2022.

Putting those two things together may not bode well for Haliburton — a point guard who has been outscored by Siakam in these playoffs. However, SGA is also (nominally) a point guard which means we could see this trend bucked either way.