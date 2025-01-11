NBA mock draft: 5 Cooper Flagg backup plans Pelicans should scout in case lottery odds falter
The New Orleans Pelicans are in the middle of a catastrophically bad season. After winning 49 games a season ago, the bottom has fallen out unexpectedly. Hit with injuries from all sides, New Orleans has been unable to weather a titanic storm.
At 7-31, all postseason dreams are out the window. It's all about salvaging a rotten situation and setting the stage for a more productive 2025-26 season, whether that's a full rebuild or a return to contention. With Zion Williamson bordering on untradable, the Pels are probably stuck running it back, more or less.
We can expect personnel changes around the trade deadline. Brandon Ingram is gone as soon as New Orleans can find a half-decent trade offer. CJ McCollum doesn't feel especially safe either. At the end of the day, though, the goal next season will be to put a winner around Zion, because what other choice is there?
Ideally, the Pelicans can pair top prospect Cooper Flagg with Zion, giving New Orleans a more stable foundation upon which to build. Flagg isn't the cleanest fit next to Williamson, but at a certain point, talent wins out. Flagg's defensive versatility, connective instincts, and flashes of self-creation at 6-foot-9 are extremely tantilizing. He will make any NBA team better.
That said, if the Pels aren't favored by the NBA Draft lottery gods, here are a few top prospects worth scouting in lieu of Flagg.
5. Khaman Maluach, Duke
This gets tricky with the rookie success of Yves Missi, who is a non-shooting big. The Pelicans can't be satisfied with much this season, but Missi's ascent has been a rare light at the end of the tunnel. He's already a high-level rim protector, but even more enticing are the offensive flashes. Missi has shown that he can develop into more than an acrobatic rim-runner.
That said, most front offices should prioritize talent over nebulous "fit" on draft night. The Pelicans are a somewhat unique lottery team, but even so, Duke's Khaman Maluach warrants their consideration. The 7-foot-2 freshman is making the most of limited minutes, feasting on lobs and dunks at the rim.
Maluach is too physical and too athletic for the majority of college competition. He will face a steeper learning curve at the next level, but he's still a tier-one athlete for his position, blessed with tremendous defensive instincts on the back line and promising hints of offensive skill. Maluach has made 75 percent of his free throws and pulled out the occasional mid-range, or even 3-point shot attempt.
New Orleans can reinforce its defense with a potential DPOY candidate who could, in due time, share the floor with Missi in two-big lineups.
4. Kon Knueppel, Duke
Another Duke freshman worthy of acclaim, Kon Knueppel has shot into the top-10 on most boards. He's actually struggling with his jumper this season, but history favors Knueppel developing into an elite marksman at the next level. His mechanics are pure and he's comfortable firing 3s from a variety of angles and setups.
More than a sharpshooter, however, Knueppel has made an impression with the breadth of his offensive skill set. He's a more polished creator than was expected coming into the season, looking plenty comfortable dropping dimes out of pick-and-rolls and mixing speeds as a ball-handler to disorient defenders and create space.
While not an elite athlete, Knueppel is built strong at 6-foot-7 and he's one of the sharper minds in the lottery conversation. He gets to his spots and tends to make good things happen in the flow of the offense. His scalability as an off-ball scorer and secondary creator should appeal greatly to New Orleans, especially if the 3s are falling.
3. Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Kasparas Jakucionis has been one of the most impressive freshmen in college basketball to date. The Illinois point guard presents an intriguing blend of positional size and skill for New Orleans, listed at 6-foot-6 with elite feel and a buttery jump shot.
Zion tends to domineer possessions for the Pelicans, but Jakucionis' skill set feels awfully scalable. He is absolutely prolific running pick-and-rolls and getting to his spot as a pull-up threat, but Jakucionis' fluid jumper should translate amply in spot-up situations. He can also play a more connective role, attacking seams in the defense off the catch and taking advantage of Williamson's relentless rim pressure.
With Ingram and McCollum practically halfway out the door, New Orleans will need to find new playmaking avenues beyond Williamson. How this pick bodes for Dejounte Murray is unclear, but the Pelicans can't get too caught up in the fit concerns. Jakucionis is a major talent who can contribute straight out of the gate while growing into a more prominent role over time, should he start in a backup role on an ostensible contender.
2. Ace Bailey, Rutgers
I am slightly dubious of Ace Bailey as the consensus top-3 pick most draft experts peg him as. There's obviously a lot to like at 6-foot-10 with his shot-making chops, but in a class with so many polished creators and high-level defenders, Bailey's shortcomings stand out in sharp contrast. He's a tantalizing prospect, but teams at the very top of the draft should tread carefully.
That said, the Pelicans are, again, a unique lottery team. New Orleans already has a star-level creator in Zion Williamson (not to mention a couple tried-and-true point guards in CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray). Bailey's weaknesses tend to manifest when he's asked to do too much. He is a nutty shooter for a player with his size and athleticism, but he's a rudimentary ball-handler who has trouble generating separation or getting all the way to the rim.
If he's deployed primarily as an off-ball spacer next to Zion and company in New Orleans, that's a perfect setup for Bailey, especially early in his career. Ideally the handles and on-ball decision-making will develop over time. As a rookie, however, he'd be in a great position to feast on open 3s and dribble pull-ups while keeping his responsibilities streamlined.
In short: Bailey would look much better out of the gate on a good team than a bad team.
1. Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Dylan Harper joined Ace Bailey at Rutgers, but the freshman point guard has outclassed his teammate so far. It's Harper who is all but cemented as the No. 2 pick behind Cooper Flagg, regardless of who winds up in that slot. The Pelicans don't need another point guard with Murray and McCollum in the mix, but Harper's too good to pass up.
It helps that Harper is classified as a point guard due to his skill set, not his stature. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Harper is essentially a wing on defense. He can switch across positions and handle challenging assignments. Factor in Murray's own size at the position and McCollum's off-ball prowess, and the Pelicans wouldn't be hard-pressed to make this work from a fit perspective until a trade materializes.
Harper has been outright dominant as Rutgers' primary on-ball engine. He can live at the rim, creating advantages with a sharp first step and an even more potent blend of strength and craft. Harper knows how to play angles and hammer pressure points in the defense. The 3s aren't falling as often as scouts want, but Harper's jumper looks pure enough, and the rest of his prospect profile screams future All-Star.