NBA Mock Draft: What every team should do with their 2025 picks

The 2025 NBA Draft is roughly three weeks away, which means front offices around the league are deep in the weeds. On top of crushing tape and conducting background searches, teams are bringing prospects into the gym, holding one-on-one meetings, and leaving no stones unturned to form a complete picture of their options at various spots on the board.

This is the buzziest time of year for NBA Draft rumors and all the smokescreening that comes with it. No team is going to divulge its actual plans this early so all reporting — especially reporting advantageous to your favorite team — is best taken with a grain of salt. We also know the Phoenix Suns want to trade Kevin Durant within the next 20 days, so don't be shocked if the board shifts seismically once or twice before Dallas is officially on the clock at No. 1.

In this version of our NBA mock draft, I've made picks based on what teams should do with their picks, rather than attempting to predict based on consensus or reporting. That naturally leads to some outside-the-box selections, which I'll wholeheartedly endorse.

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, F, Duke (Fr.)

There's no real debate here. Cooper Flagg put together one of the most impressive freshman seasons in NCAA history, and he did so after joining Duke as a 17-year-old. He joins Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis as the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award. There is not a more balanced, dynamic player on the board. Flagg combines IQ and effort on the defensive end in rare fashion for a top recruit. He's an explosive athlete in transition. He's an incredibly polished three-level scorer, showing massive growth as a self-creator and pull-up shooter in his brief tenure at Duke, and Flagg's court vision rivals the very best in this draft. His impact touches all areas of the game. This was a huge lottery win for the Mavericks after the Luka Dončić debacle.

2. San Antonio Spurs — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers (Fr.)

It's fair to wonder how it all fits together with Dylan Harper, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in the Spurs backcourt. Those are all limited shooters, and while Harper has the size to occupy the wing, his biggest strengths are tied to running pick-and-rolls and setting the table offensively. That said, he is the clear second-best prospect in the draft and San Antonio has a sterling history of player development. Even if this ends with a trade a few years down the road — be it Harper himself, or Castle or Fox getting rerouted — you need to take the best player available and figure it out. Harper is far more consistent as a spot-up shooter and he's a savvy cutter, so there are ways to make it work. We also know the benefits of rostering multiple legitimate ball-handlers who can manipulate a defense and create advantages.

3. Philadelphia 76ers — Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina (So.)

Collin Murray-Boyles put together a dominant sophomore season at South Carolina, which will be lost to time because of how bad his supporting cast was. Still 19 years old, Murray-Boyles might be the best defender in the draft. He's 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a wide, sturdy frame. He's comfortable switching along the perimeter and his hands are magnetic in passing lanes. Philadelphia needs size and physicality in the frontcourt, which CMB can provide. He is also vastly underrated as a potential cornerstone offensively. The jumper needs work, but Murray-Boyles is a dominant face-up and interior scorer with impressive passing chops for his position. Philly can play five-out around him with Joel Embiid spacing the floor, and Murray-Boyles feels like a strong bet to contribute day-one on a contender.

4. Charlotte Hornets — Noa Essengue, F, France (2006)

Noa Essengue is the biggest hidden gem in the entire draft. Only three days older than Cooper Flagg, he's enjoying a productive postseason run with Germany's Ratiopharm Ulm. Essengue does not present the most robust, polished skill package, but he's a rangy 6-foot-9 athlete. His movement skills are off the charts, and it leads to tantalizing flashes on the defensive end. Offensively, Essengue still needs to workshop his 3-point stroke, but it's rare to find a player so young and so athletic with such a solid understanding of the little things. Essengue times his cuts perfectly, sets screens with a purpose despite a thin frame, and loves to sprint the floor in transition. LaMelo Ball is a great skill match for him and he should elevate Charlotte's notoriously porous defense in time.

5. Utah Jazz — VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor (Fr.)

Utah is still lacking its franchise centerpiece. VJ Edgecombe has a long way to go offensively in that respect, but his elite-tier athleticism and bankable shooting gives him a leg up. The handle is still somewhat rudimentary, but Edgecombe has a killer first step and absorbs contact well on drives to the cup. He's also a heady passer, with the vision to evolve into a more dynamic on-ball generator as his skills catch up. Where he really stands out, however, is the defensive end. Edgecombe racks up deflections, hovers for weak-side blocks, and gleefully stonewalls ball-handlers at the point of attack. Pair him with a rim protector like Walker Kessler, and Utah's defensive backbone is awfully solid.

6. Washington Wizards — Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma (Fr.)

Jeremiah Fears is this draft's rough equivalent of a sports car. The dude moves differently, mixing electric straight-line speed with an incredibly ability to pump the breaks and shift gears as a ball-handler. He still needs to improve as a finisher and shooter, but Fears was productive as option 1A for an NCAA Tournament team in the competitive SEC. He's 18 years old. The tools of stardom are all there, as Fears can create advantages and manipulate the defense at will. Washington needs a star, and Fears — if all goes well — can deliver them one.

7. New Orleans Pelicans — Kon Knueppel, F, Duke (Fr.)

New Orleans' future becomes increasingly murky amid allegations of rape against Zion Williamson. Pelicans VP Joe Dumars has said he won't trade the former No. 1 pick, but this Pelicans roster has consistently underperformed despite what, on the surface, is a strong collection of talent. If the Pelicans still plan on winning games and hoping for a bit of luck in the health department, Kon Knueppel makes sense as a knockdown shooter and advanced connective playmaker whose high feel and strong frame give him a higher ceiling than he gets credit for.

8. Brooklyn Nets — Khaman Maluach, C, Duke (Fr.)

Brooklyn is a blank slate. Khaman Maluach offers arguably the highest individual ceiling outside the top two. At 7-foot-2 in shoes with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, Maluach envelopes space in the paint. He's a sound rim protector despite his relative newness to the game of basketball and he's an extremely efficient play-finisher on offense. His skill set is highly restrictive outside the paint, but there are flashes of shooting touch and face-up maneuverability. As his frame matures and his basketball IQ evolves, Maluach could grow into a dominant two-way force who impacts every possession on both ends.

9. Toronto Raptors — Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State (Fr.)

Jase Richardson's small stature leaves him with more than a few skeptics, but his 6-foot-6 wingspan and a stout frame alleviate some of those concerns. He's a strong point of attack defender and should at least smother ball-handlers effectively, even if he becomes vulnerable on switches. Toronto can blanket him with length and athleticism. Meanwhile, his proficient spot-up shooting, jitterbug drives and feather-soft floater give him a strong complementary scoring package. He didn't run point at Michigan State, but Richardson understands how to play within himself. His feel for the game suggests a more on-ball potential if Toronto is willing to explore it.

10. Houston Rockets (via PHX) — Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers (Fr.)

Look, Ace Bailey is an awesome talent and he will obviously end up going much higher on draft night. But the concerns are real, as the learning curve is generally much steeper for players who don't display a baseline feel for the game. Bailey can create havoc on defense when he wants to, but he also falls asleep off-ball. He's not incapable of passing, but he often just doesn't, instead becoming an isolation void. The shot-making at his size, with his athleticism, puts his ceiling among the stars, but Bailey needs to get more efficient and make an effort to embrace the small things — defensive engagement, screen-setting, quick-hitting passes, timely cuts — and spend less time freestyeling. Houston is a deep team who can afford Bailey to necessary structure and patience to grow his game.

11. Portland Trail Blazers — Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois (Fr.)

Portland has plenty of scoring punch and athleticism in the backcourt, but the Blazers need a steady-handed playmaker to tie the offense together and maximize all the disparate pieces. Enter Kasparas Jakučinois, a 6-foot-6 point guard with the size to share the floor with other members of the backcourt. He's a proficient spot-up shooter, an absolute maestro in the pick-and-roll, and a potentially dynamic self-creator. Jakučionis lakcs the quickness to create separation moving downhill, but he packs a rug-pulling stepback and a creative below-the-rim finishing package. The defensive concerns are grave, but Portland has an elite rim protector in Donovan Clingan who can clear up messes on the back end.

12. Chicago Bulls — Derik Queen, C, Maryland (Fr.)

I'm not 100 percent solid on Derik Queen and Josh Giddey coalescing due to spacing concerns and defensive limitations, but Chicago needs to swing for upside and odds are, Giddey won't outlast Queen if or when the Bulls start to become competitive again. Queen was such a winning personality at Maryland, in addition to a dominant force offensively. His coordination and agility as a driver, with his strength and size, is borderline unheard of. Especially when you mix in Queen's vision and boldness as a passer. He's still more of a theoretical shooter from 3-point range, but the touch inside the arc does suggest that, with some fine-tuning under an NBA coaching staff, Queen will be able to stretch the floor eventually.

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) — Thomer Sorber, C, Georgetown (Fr.)

Onyeka Okongwu came on strong after the All-Star break to claim Atlanta's starting center job, but the Hawks still need more bodies up front with Clint Capela on his way out the door. Thomas Sorber brings more size at 6-foot-10, 262 pounds with a 7-foot-6 wingspan. He's a brilliant short roll passer and a balletic finisher in the post. He needs to punish mismatches and deploy his strength more consistently, but Trae Young can set him up with easy looks at the rim. On the other end, Sorber has the mobility and instincts to anchor a defense that desperately needs reinforcements.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) — Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State (Sr.)

Nique Clifford will turn 24 as a rookie, but he made marked improvement across all five seasons at Colorado State. The 6-foot-6 wing is among the draft's most well-rounded, readymade talents, with a bankable 3-point shot, strong passing instincts, and a real comfort playing without the ball. Clifford screens, cuts, and moves into open space instinctively. He can play above the rim on lobs. His rebounding is a major green flag on the wing. The defense is rock solid. The Spurs are going to try and contend next season. The wing rotation around Victor Wembanyama is a mess. Clifford can deliver instant-impact minutes with the second unit.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) — Tre Johnson, G, Texas (Fr.)

Tre Johnson was the best individual scorer in the SEC as a freshman, which is a real accomplishment. Concerns about his defense persist, however, and Johnson wasn't much of a passer at Texas, even if he can make the occasional sharp read coming off a screen. The movement shooting ability should translate immediately, but Johnson's tough shot-making can overshadow struggles to create space or pressure the rim. He's a flawed player who needs the right ecosystem to maximize his talent. In OKC, surrounded by top-shelf defenders and a cadre of rim-pressure guards, Johnson can flourish in the Isaiah Joe role and potentially unlock a new gear further down the line.

16. Orlando Magic — Rasheer Fleming, F, St. John's (Jr.)

Orlando's need are manifold, but shooting is the big one. Rasheer Fleming fits the M.O. of this Magic front office — long, athletic, versatile — but he's also a knockdown spot-up shooter, which should help him crack the lineup alongside Orlando's star forwards. Fleming fits nicely into the 3-and-D mold, but he goes above and beyond in both categories, defense most of all. Equipped with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Fleming can fly around the weak side for blocks and deflections or mirror ball-handlers which he switches on the perimeter. This Magic team likes to hang its hat on the defensive end. Fleming helps.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves — Noah Penda, F, France (2005)

Noah Penda's limited shot-making will scare some teams, but he's so well-rounded otherwise, boasting a stout 6-foot-8, 245-pound frame that allows him to combat forwards in the post or navigate the landmines of perimeter defense. Penda is among the most impactful defensive forces in this draft. And, while he can't shoot with much consistency, he's a heady off-ball mover and connective passer, able to read the floor at warp speed and do the small things to grease the wheels offensively. With Minnesota destined to lose depth in free agency, Penda offers potential day-one utility.

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM) — Asa Newell, F, Georgia (Fr.)

Asa Newell was ultra-productive as a freshman at Georgia. How that production translates to the NBA has been a sticking point for scouts, but at a certain point, a 19-year-old putting up double-doubles and leading the Bulldogs to unexpected heights deserves the benefit of the doubt. He didn't shoot terribly well as a freshman, but Newell was a generally dependable spot-up threat in high school. He's a bruising finisher in the paint, with a great sense for when to duck to the rim and make himself available for an easy finish. He gives the D.C. frontcourt a bit more brute-force oomph next to the skinny, perimeter-bound Alex Sarr. Newell figures to make life easier on Jeremiah Fears with his screens, cuts and lob finishes.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) — Nolan Traore, G, France (2006)

Nolan Traoré boasts the highest assist rate in the draft and he's an electric athlete, listed 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and blinding open-court speed. He can apply pressure on the rim at will and his handle incorporates plenty of gear shifts and directional changes. The shooting and finishing are big question marks, but athleticism and feel is a promising intersection to bet on, and Brooklyn is a blank slate in need of a guiding light. Traoré get set the table, up the tempo, and give the Nets a real playmaking fulcrum to build around.

20. Miami Heat (via GSW) — Carter Bryant, F, Arizona (Fr.)

Miami's player development system stands out as one of the NBA's very best. Carter Bryant already has all your prototypical tools on the wing, listed at 6-foot-8 with long arms, a solid frame, and impressive agility. He played a sparse role at Arizona as a freshman, but the spot-up 3s look pure and he's a chaos agent on defense, comfortable gliding over screens and generating turnovers with his advanced timing off-ball. As he expands his skill set and gets more comfortable with the pace of the NBA game, Bryant could develop into a foundational piece for this Heat retool in a post-Jimmy Butler world.

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN) — Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas (Jr.)

Adou Thiero's ceiling stretches beyond a lot of his peers in this range. The junior still needs to figure out the jump shot, but Utah has a few high-volume snipers on the roster, which can help ease Thiero's transition and open up minutes early on. At 6-foot-7, he's a gobsmacking athlete, with the burst and fluidity to attack downhill and create his own offense at the rim. Out in transition, he's virtually unstoppable. The defense, while imperfect, features plenty of tantalizing flashes. In Thiero and Edgecombe, the Jazz bet on two hyper-athletic wings who can add a new dimension to Will Hardy's motion-based offense.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) — Kam Jones, G, Marquette (Sr.)

Kam Jones passed on a potential first round selection last summer to become the central star of Marquette's offense as a senior. It worked out, as he continued to dazzle scouts with an impressive blend of shot-making and below-the-rim finishing, while also developing his resume as a lead guard. Jones isn't a crazy athlete, but he has good size for a combo guard, with a well-rounded skill set that should translate pretty immediately to the next level. He can space the floor, beat closeouts, pick defenses apart out of pick-and-rolls, and supply sound perimeter defense. His craft, shooting touch and motor all pop. Atlanta gets an excellent fit next to Trae Young in the backcourt — or a potential replacement, depending on how their new front office approaches a watershed offseason.

23. Indiana Pacers — Joan Beringer, C, France (2006)

Joan Beringer has only been playing basketball for three years, but the uber-athletic French big man has made a strong impression. He has the furthest to go developmentally of anyone in this range, but his run-jump ability at 6-foot-10, with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, gives him a clear path to impact. It's hard to think of a better landing spot than Indiana, where he can sprint the floor with Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard, catch a few lobs out of pick-and-rolls, and give the Pacers a new rim protector to develop behind Myles Turner, who's a free agent when the Finals conclude.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) — Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

Cedric Coward made waves at the Combine and passed up the chance to play alongside several top recruits at Duke next season to remain in the NBA Draft. He only appeared in six games for Washington State and has precious little experience against high-level competition, but NBA front offices will always get imaginative with 6-foot-5 wings like Coward who can pass, shoot and defend. His 7-foot-2 wingspan and gaping hands have led to a lot of Kawhi Leonard comps, at least when discussing his raw tools. We shouldn't ascribe that level of expectation to virtually any prospect, but if any team can make use of a toolsy wing with hints of dribble-pass-shoot ability and a sound defensive profile, it's OKC.

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN) — Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida (Sr.)

This match feels almost written in the stars. Walter Clayton Jr. transferred to Florida as a junior and immediately broke out into SEC stardom. As a senior, he took the Gators all the way to the national championship, blazing through the NCAA Tournament with a shot-making display for the history books. This Orlando team needs backcourt help and 3-point shooting, both of which Clayton provides. He's a deadeye movement shooter with deep range, but he's also a twitchy downhill ball-handler with the strength and craft to open up driving lanes and finish through contact at the rim. Orlando can surround him with length on defense, alleviating one of the few major concerns.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) — Ben Saraf, G, Israel (2006)

Brooklyn takes another swing at point guard with Ben Saraf, who has come on strong in the German playoffs with Ratiopharm Ulm. The shooting projection is complicated with Saraf, but he's a truly visionary playmaker with a lot of shake-and-bake to his game. His ability to carve out driving lanes and creatively navigate traffic allows him to apply constant pressure on a defense, especially since he can manifest virtually any pass from any spot on the floor. The best NBA teams all feature multiple ball-handlers and playmaking threats. Brooklyn testing the waters with Traoré and Saraf is a smart swing.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) — Drake Powell, F, North Carolina (Fr.)

Drake Powell hit 37.9 percent of his 3s as a freshman and he's a tier-one athlete on the wing. His role at North Carolina did not live up to expectations as a five-star recruit and former projected lottery pick, but Powell still left a solid impression on scouts with his smothering defense and surprising selflessness, even if he didn't sound too thrilled about the situation in Chapel Hill after the season. If Powell can develop his skills offensively, there's a lot of untapped upside. Brooklyn has the patience to let Powell flourish in a strong developmental environment.

28. Boston Celtics — Johni Broome, C, Auburn (Sr.)

Johni Broome was the best player in college basketball not named Cooper Flagg last season, leading Auburn to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. There are valid concerns about his limited size and athleticism, but Broome's IQ, competitiveness and skill level is too much to ignore. He can space the floor at the four or the five, he can punish mismatches in the post, and he's a sharp passing hub, whether he's stationed at the elbow or rolling to the rim. Boston is about to lose Al Horford (and maybe Kristaps Porzingis). Broome can come in and contribute early minutes as a proven winner.

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) — Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton (Sr.)

Phoenix's defense desperately needs a stout rim protector in the middle of it. Ryan Kalkbrenner arrives on the NBA stage as a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He led the conference in blocks (2.7) and rebounds (8.7) last season, all while burying 34.4 percent of his 3s. A true 7-footer with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Kalkbrenner boasts a combination of size, instincts and skill that very rarely falters at the NBA level. He can fit the Suns' win-now timeline and potentially climb the depth chart in rapid fashion.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) — Neoklis Avdalas, F, Greece (2006)

The Clippers need to start taking a few swings with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden becoming NBA elder statesmen. Neoklis Avdalas, the 6-foot-8 wing from Greece, feels like an appropriate upside bet with the final pick in the first round. While he needs to add strength on defense and workshop his 3-point stroke, Avdalas is a talented playmaker, comfortable slipping through cracks in the defense and delivering high-difficulty passes on the move. His vision and creativity, at his size, is a rare blend, and he could find it immensely fulfilling to learn behind guys like Leonard, Harden and even Bogdan Bogdanovic.