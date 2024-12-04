NBA Rumors: Knicks frontcourt reinforcement, Raptors bargaining chip, Zion Williamson’s trade value
- Zion Williamson's trade value is at an all-time low
- Raptors could swing a trade centered on Bruce Brown Jr.
- Knicks are expected to get reinforcements behind Karl-Anthony Towns
To quote the great girl in red, "October passed me by." And so has November. It's already December and we're almost a third of the way through the NBA's regular season. This league is a constantly evolving organism, never quite the same as it was the day before.
We're starting to see a lot of interesting developments around the association. The Sixers are 2-0 in their last two games, the Bucks are actually surging, the Clippers maybe don't need Kawhi Leonard, and the Rockets are a real heavyweight. We are also seeing a lot of activity in the rumor mill. We're essentially two months out from the trade deadline at this point and much will change.
Here is the latest buzz from around the association.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!
NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson's trade value plummets amid latest injury stint
The New Orleans Pelicans are suffering through the worst imaginable season as Zion Williamson nurses another major lower leg injury. He has missed the last month with a hamstring issue and he's not expected back soon, which leaves the Pelicans short on viable paths forward. This season is already starting to feel lost.
As of now, the Pelicans have no intention of waiving or trading Zion Williamson, but that can always change. Williamson's health has been far too mercurial for the Pelicans to build anything sustainable. At a certain point, it's hard not to advocate for a full teardown and rebuild, perhaps around a more durable building block like Cooper Flagg.
On the other hand, it's difficult to justify a Zion trade when his value is so low. One league executive told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto that he wouldn't trade more than a single first-round pick for Williamson given the uncertainty around his health. Williamson, whose long-term contract status is in limbo after a spate of injuries, just wouldn't provide much return on investment in a trade.
Zion has peaked as a top-15 player when he's right, but those stretches have been too few and far between to inspire confidence in the Duke product. It doesn't hurt that his reputation skews so negatively off the court, with questions swirling around Zion's work ethic and commitment to winning.
NBA Rumors: Raptors expected to float Bruce Brown in trade talks
The Toronto Raptors are fully in 'Capture the Flagg' mode this season, which means most of the roster is available for the right price ahead of the trade deadline. Perhaps the most obvious trade chip is Bruce Brown, who has yet to appear in a game this season after undergoing right knee surgery.
Brown is nearing his return, however, and his skill set is highly valued around the league. Every contender wants a player in Brown's mold — a 6-foot-4 combo guard who is chameleonic in his role, equally comfortable captaining the offense in stretches or operating as a small-ball forward, setting screens and connecting dots as a short roll passer.
It helps that he's in the final year of his deal, worth $23 million. Brown's contract allows Toronto to take back significant "bad" money if needed, which could drive up the amount of draft capital sent the Raptors' way. Most contenders aren't looking to burden their cap sheets with a major long-term contract under the new CBA. Brown is an affordable rental and trading for him immediately gives his next team a head start in 2025 free agency.
Last season, Brown averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on .478/.323/.824 splits in 27.9 minutes.
NBA Rumors: Knicks expected to get Precious Achiuwa back soon
It has been a trial by fire for Karl-Anthony Towns with the New York Knicks. After spending last season insulated next to Rudy Gobert on defense, Towns was thrust into the middle of Tom Thibodeau's drop coverage scheme in New York. Moreover, Towns feels somewhat unsupported as the Knicks center, with both Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa out of commission to start the season.
Robinson is due back later this month at best, but Achiuwa's return appears to be right around the corner. According to Thibs, Achiuwa is "getting closer" to his 2024-25 season debut and could be back within a week.
That is a significant boost to the Knicks' frontcourt rotation. Jericho Sims and two-way rookie Ariel Hukporti have put up admirable efforts in a pinch, but Achiuwa is a far more established weapon in the second unit. He's not a great rim protector, so New York's deeper defensive issues may continue, but Achiuwa's rollicking physicality and subtly diverse offensive repertoire ought to play well behind KAT. He's also versatile enough to share the frontcourt with KAT in bigger lineups.
With Achiuwa's return around the corner, all eyes turn to Mitchell Robinson, whose rim protection would greatly benefit this Knicks team. It's a bit of a stretch to say the Knicks should outright move KAT to power forward again, but expect Robinson to get plenty of run once he's up to speed.
New York remains a potential trade deadline buyer, too, with big man targets like Jonas Valanciunas and Walker Kessler extremely popular in Knicks circles. There is always room to improve and New York's front office proved its urgency this summer by trading for KAT and Mikal Bridges.