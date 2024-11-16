NBA Rumors: Lakers slow play, Rockets trade priorities, OKC's next payday
- OKC is expected to work out an extension with their prized offseason addition
- Rockets won't trade Amen Thompson or Tari Eason after hot start
- Lakers are willing to wait patiently before hammering the trade market
The first few weeks of the NBA season have provided us with plenty of surprises. From the 2-10 Philadelphia 76ers to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, there are several teams performing well below or above our preseason expectations. It's too early in the campaign for sweeping conclusions, but the disparity between conferences — three teams above .500 in the East, nine in the West — should probably tell us something about which teams are serious.
We are only a few short months away from the NBA trade deadline. Front offices are constantly synthesizing new information and making (mostly) informed decisions about the future. How teams perform out of the gate often determines their strategy ahead of the deadline. Some are going to operate rather desperately (see: 76ers), while others appear content to ride with their current group (see: Cavs).
Here are the latest NBA rumors percolating behind the scenes on this fine weekend.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
NBA Rumors: Thunder expected to sign Alex Caruso to contract extension
The Oklahoma City Thunder keep on keeping on despite injuries to Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren. That is the deepest and most well-rounded team in the Western Conference, even without the much size or physicality on the interior. Center J-Dub is a real thing, and OKC has more than enough two-way talent to keep this train chugging full-steam ahead.
One of the biggest offseason swindles in recent memory was Sam Presti's trade for Alex Caruso, in which he sacrificed notorious postseason flameout Josh Giddey for arguably the best perimeter defender in the NBA. Caruso's impact has been deeply felt in OKC, averaging 1.7 steals in 19.5 minutes. He's buried a bit in OKC's deep backcourt, but eventually, Caruso is going to start hitting shots again (.309/.219/.714), at which point the Thunder rotation might feel truly impenetrable.
Naturally, OKC wants to keep Caruso around long-term after giving up a former lottery pick, and that's exactly what the front office plans to do. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the league is "bracing for" a new contract for the 30-year-old combo guard.
The exact figures of the deal are unclear, but the NBA's ballooning cap ceiling (and OKC's general flexibility with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren on rookie contracts) could benefit Caruso. He's the perfect role player for a contender, providing sharp offensive processing, bankable 3-point shooting (most of the time), and a hellacious appetite for stops on defense.
NBA Rumors: Rockets aren't keen on trading Amen Thompson, Tari Eason
The Houston Rockets are 9-4, tied for third in the Western Conference with a top-ranked defense and offense. This early success has come despite a rocky start for Alperen Sengun and the ongoing volatility of Jalen Green, who oscillates violently between All-Star flashes and back-breaking mistakes. Fred VanVleet hasn't even played well. The Rockets are winning games by committee.
Two of the most impressive members of that committee are Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, who supply ravenous defensive activity to the second unit. Thompson, meanwhile, is starting to pop offensively too. His speed in the open court, combined with a dynamic finishing package around the rim and highly advanced passing vision, make him a real treat to watch. It's only a matter of time until he's a permanent starter in Houston.
As such, don't expect either Thompson or Eason to pop up in trade rumors this season. Both are presently "off limits," per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
The Rockets are clearly a candidate to add veteran help before the deadline, but don't expect a blockbuster addition. Dreams of Kevin Durant or Devin Booker are on hold for a while, and this group looks awfully competent as is. Houston is flying around on defense, moving the rock selflessly on offense, and executing far more efficiently than your standard "young" team. Thompson and Eason are starters masquerading at bench cogs, and Houston's ability to stack so many contributors on cheap, rookie-scale contracts is a major long-term asset.
If anything, the Rockets' biggest offseason additions could come in the form of internal promotions. Handing a chunk of VanVleet's minutes to the likes of Thompson or reigning No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard could pay dividends, for example.
NBA Rumors: Lakers could wait until closer to trade deadline to deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are content to wait it out, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. At 8-4, new head coach JJ Redick has his team positioned comfortably in the postseason fray. Rather than rushing into a consequential trade, the Lakers will operate with patience ahead of the February deadline.
"I felt they should've made a move at the 2024 trade deadline. I felt they should've made a move last offseason, so I'm in the camp of make a move sooner than later," he said (h/t Bleacher Report). "But based on the intel that has come out of the Lakers side, intel around the organization, intel just from third parties, it seems to be that this is going to be a situation that drags into January, if not closer to that Feb. 6 trade deadline."
That "situation," of course, involves beleaguered point guard D'Angelo Russell, who has already been booted from the starting lineup in the final year of his contract. That $18.7 million in expiring money should be a useful trade chip, but the Lakers are going to see how the landscape unfolds before making a change. At least, that's the charitable read on the situation. Rob Pelinka sat on his hands all summer and refused to meaningfully improve the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Perhaps this is just the latest iteration of LA's unseriousness as a contender.
The Lakers have the star talent necessary to contend, but the supporting cast leaves much to be desired. The bench mob is in shambles, even with D'Lo now adding extra firepower to the second unit. Dalton Knecht and Max Christie continue to flash, but the Lakers need a few stable veterans, especially behind AD in the frontcourt.
Pelinka has more than enough trade ammo at his disposal, but don't expect the Lakers to operate with much urgency. Any meaningful additions will come a few months down the line, if ever.