NBA Rumors: Suns' Jimmy Butler hurdle, Warriors deadline goal, Bucks trade buzz
- Bucks could trade key reserves to improve flexibility
- Warriors in the market for big men ahead of trade deadline
- Suns are out of draft picks to trade as Jimmy Butler pursuit stalls
The NBA trade deadline is three weeks away. In this league, not much is ever certain.
Jimmy Butler has drawn more than his share of headlines in recent weeks, but he is not the only noteworthy name floating around the rumor mill. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and half the Bulls roster are available to the highest bidder. Will Golden State go all-in, or heed Steve Kerr's advise? How about the down-on-their-luck 76ers? Are we about to see an impromptu tank job in Philadelphia?
There are a lot of questions right now and we're short on answers. These next several days and weeks shall provide them. The NBA is a constantly evolving organism. Three weeks is a lot of time. What a team feels desperate for now may no longer feel like a priority when the deadline arrives. Injuries, sudden slumps or hot spells. So much can change. So much will change.
Let's dive headfirst into the latest scuttlebutt from around the Association.
NBA Rumors: Bucks could trade Pat Connaughton to get below second tax apron
The Milwaukee Bucks are $6.5 million over the second luxury tax apron, which severely restricts their flexibility in free agency and in trades. As of now, Milwaukee is not allowed to aggregate contracts in a trade, which limits the front office's ability to pursue game-changing talents like, say, Jimmy Butler.
As such, Pat Connaughton's $9.4 million salary is a potential trade chip, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. He calls Connaughton a "beloved figure" in the Bucks organization, but notes the 32-year-old's sharp decline in minutes and involvement on the court this season. Even if Milwaukee doesn't land Butler or a third All-Star, trading Connaughton would free up the mid-level exception in 2025 free agency and give the Bucks a lot more wiggle room moving forward.
Connaughton has extensive postseason experience and a skill set that's useful to most contenders. He's averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds on .402/.288/.750 splits in 15.7 minutes this season. It has been a frustrating campaign for Connaughton, but he traditionally gets up a lot of 3s and operates well in a connective role. His contract includes a $9.4 million player option, but it shouldn't be too hard for Milwaukee to attach a second-round pick and dump his contract to a bad team.
NBA Rumors: Warriors targeting big men ahead of trade deadline
It's becoming increasingly difficult to be optimistic about the Golden State Warriors.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green aren't getting younger. Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, unfortunately, don't seem to be getting much better. Golden State is still stuck between two timelines and neither seems all that appealing.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green waxed poetic about preserving the future and not making a "desperate" move, but honestly, what else can the front office do? If trading Steph and tanking is off the table, why not try to get something out of his final years? Curry remains an absolute superstar, a singular winning force. He just needs the right pieces around him.
Rather than trading for a star wing like Lauri Markkanen or Jimmy Butler, however, the Warriors appear more focused on a smaller upgrade in the frontcourt, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.
"Right now, the most likely scenario for Golden State is to remain patient. The word I'm hearing is that they're going to look more at mid-tier big man improvements, and then come this summer... there could be far more optionality on the trade market."
In short, the Dubs will look to get a better center in the lineup ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, then wait until the offseason to reopen more ambitious trade pursuits. We know Golden State has interest in adding star-power — Markkanen, Paul George, and Karl-Anthony Towns were all connected to the Warriors last summer — but for now, expect more of the same.
NBA Rumors: Suns running low on trade ammo in Jimmy Butler pursuit
The Phoenix Suns traded for Nick Richards this week, sending Josh Okogie and three second-round picks to Charlotte in order to upgrade the frontcourt rotation. It's a fine move on the surface, but it does leave the Suns with precious little flexibility for future trade negotiations.
As ESPN's Bobby Marks notes, the Suns now have two tradable picks left — Denver's 2025 second-round and Phoenix's own 2031 first-round pick.
That's not ideal when you're in pursuit of Jimmy Butler. The Heat aren't interested in trading for Bradley Beal and Phoenix's 2031 first-round pick, per Marc Stein. Beal's contract is so bad, that pick might not be enough to dump his contract, even to a non-contending team. Factor in Beal's no-trade clause, and the logistics of getting Butler to the desert are borderline impossible.
The betting odds recently swung substantially in favor of Butler remaining with Miami past the trade deadline. With such minimal interest around the league, there's a good chance this saga drags on, with Miami and Butler revisiting trade possibilities in the offseason.
Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler are two of the most stubborn figures in sports. With the Suns feeling less realistic by the day, it's hard to imagine where else the 34-year-old, six-time All-Star might end up.