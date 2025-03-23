NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson trade value, ex-Lakers target on the block, Doc Rivers desperation

We are just weeks away from the NBA postseason and months away from the offseason, which means rumors will continue to swirl. Is Zion Williamson back on the trade block? Will Mark Williams be traded after the deal between the Hornets and Lakers at the NBA deadline was rescinded? Will the Lakers, who require a big man, circle back?

What is happening in Milwaukee, and why did head coach Doc Rivers call a meeting with his two superstars?

Let's take a look at three of the latest NBA rumors.

Pelicans have 'significant interest' from teams with Zion Williamson's trade value restored

If the New Orleans Pelicans elect to trade star forward Zion Williamson this offseason, they are expected to have plenty of suitors.

ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon recently claimed some teams will have 'significant interest' in Williamson if New Orleans makes him available this summer. Williamson appeared unofficially available via trade ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, or at least often mentioned as a top target in NBA circles, yet nothing materialized.

MacMahon also mentioned that New Orleans wanted to restore Williamson's trade value following a string of injuries and weight concerns, both of which appear to be resolved. Williamson appears to be in the best shape since he was drafted by the Pelicans, apparently weighing around 264 pounds, a mere 20 pounds less than the 284 pounds his NBA profile claims.

In 2022, Williamson signed an extension with New Orleans. The current contract includes several key conditions designed to protect the team in case he encounters injury issues or fails to manage his weight. One key condition states that Williamson must keep his combined weight and body fat percentage below 295 to ensure 20 percent of his salary for the 2025-26 season.

A rival NBA general manager recently suggested to ESPN's Brian Windhorst ($) that New Orleans may not be able to get enough in return to make a trade worthwhile.

"The question about the Pelicans is whether they would consider trading Zion," writes Windhorst. "It hasn't really been an option over the last couple of years because he's been injured, and his value hasn't been high enough. Even now, I don't think they could get great value. So they will probably see if he can carry this play over into next year."

One team to watch regarding a potential Williamson trade is the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are quietly expected to enter the summer with a ton of cap space, and with the emergence of Cade Cunningham, they will be looking to pair him with another star-caliber player.

Long-term health will remain a concern. Williamson, 24, has only amassed 60 games played in a season twice and has played less than 30 games twice. That said, he has averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 boards, and 5.3 assists through 30 games this season for the Pelicans, so there is still upside for the young power forward. He's shot 56.7% from the field and a mere 23.1% from three, both career lows.

Mark Williams back on the trade block this summer?

After a failed physical nixed a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, center Mark Williams may find himself in the middle of trade talks once again this summer.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, a rival executive believes trading Williams will be "re-explored" by the Charlotte Hornets once the 2024-25 season concludes.

The Lakers tried to trade for Williams to bolster their roster following their shocking blockbuster deal, which sent Anthony Davis to Dallas for Luka Dončić. The move left a glaring hole at the center position for the Lakers, which they tried to fill with Williams, but the deal was later rescinded due to a failed physical.

Williams, 23, is averaging 15.5 points, 10.1 boards, and 1.3 blocks per game over 36 games this season. The young big man has a history of back issues, which may concern some organizations looking to trade for the young 7-footer. Williams was limited to just 19 games last season due to what was described as a lower back contusion.

The injury was initially regarded as a deep muscle bruise that cost him 63 games. As odd as it sounds, don't be surprised if the Lakers circle back on Williams this summer, understanding their lack of help in the frontcourt while firmly in a win-now situation with the combination of James and Dončić.

Doc Rivers calls a desperation meeting with Bucks stars

With the Milwaukee Bucks not looking like the Milwaukee Bucks we're used to seeing, head coach Doc Rivers called a meeting with his two superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, after a dispirited loss to the Warriors.

Sources: With Bucks struggling and after dispirited loss to Warriors, Doc Rivers called a meeting with his two superstars: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Details inside #haynesbriefs pic.twitter.com/lhC0PfREoG — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 19, 2025

Rivers's move is a bit desperation, as he hopes to right the ship in Milwaukee before the postseason. Insider Chris Haynes recently mentioned that the meeting was constructive. It was designed to allow all three parties to voice their opinions on the current state of the Bucks' struggling offense. The meeting also allowed both superstar players to have input on ways the Bucks can improve as a team.

Since the meeting, the Bucks have gone on to win two in a row, hammering the Lakers 118-89 and edging the Kings 114-108.

The Bucks are 5-5 over their last ten contests and currently sit as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing Indiana by one game and the New York Knicks by four with a 40-30 record with 12 games remaining. Detroit remains on Milwaukee's heels firmly in the sixth spot with a 39-32 record on the season.